RR Vs RCB: Virat Kohli Opening Batting With Faf Du Plessis Sets Internet On Fire

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns against each other in match no. 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. While RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to field first after winning the toss, he also announced that opener Anuj Rawat will not play the match while revealing the playing XI. RCB then took to their official Twitter handle and informed that the former skipper will open the batting with the current skipper.

“Virat Kohli to open the batting with Faf!,” RCB tweeted. This comes as a welcome news for the Indian cricket fans as they are waiting for a big innings by Kohli since the start of the 2022 season. Kohli has batted at no. 3 so far in the tournament and has only 17.00 so far with a total of 119 runs to his credit in eight games. While RCB play their ninth game of the season against RR on Tuesday, the ex-skipper is expected to rejuvenate himself and the fact that he will opens makes the situation more than possible.

When Kohli’s stats are looked upon, he has the best average and strike rate while opening when batting anywhere within the No.5 position. While opening, he has a total of 2750 runs to his credit, which have come at an average of 43.65 in 76 matches, at a strike rate of 136.68. On the other hand, while batting at no. 3, Kohli has scored 2815 runs at an average of 35.19, while striking at 123.79.

RCB take control against RR in the first innings at MCA

Interestingly, Kohli has hit a total of five IPL centuries so far and all of them have come while he opened for RCB. Meanwhile, bowling first at the MCA Stadium, RCB managed to pick up wickets at regular intervals as RR stood at 104/6 in 16 overs. Mohammed Siraj dealt with the opening blow to RR’s batting line-up by removing Devdutt Padikkal before he removed Ravichandran Ashwin within the fourth over. Jos Buttler was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the fifth over as RR found themselves at 43/3 after the powerplay. Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga in the 10th over, before Daryl Mitchell and Shimron Hetmyer fell prey to Hazlewood and Hasaranga. At the time of writing this article, RR stood at 110/6 in 17 overs.