RR Vs RCB: Virat Kohli Takes One-handed Screamer Mid-air To Dismiss Trent Boult; Watch

Virat Kohli is one of the best fielders in modern-day cricket and he demonstrated exactly that in last night's game between RCB and RR.

Virat Kohli, former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain, is without a doubt one of the best fielders in modern cricket. On Tuesday, he proved it during a match between the RCB and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). In the 18th over, Kohli took a sensational catch to dismiss Trent Boult of Rajasthan. The 33-year-old dived to his left to collect a low catch off Harshal Patel's bowling to remove Boult.

This is not the first time in the ongoing IPL 2022 that Kohli has taken an impressive catch. Earlier in the competition during a match between RCB and Delhi Capitals, Kohli stunned everyone when he pulled off a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant. Kohli jumped nearly two feet from the ground to pluck the ball mid-air. After taking the spectacular catch, Kohli was seen waving at his wife Anushka Sharma, who was sitting in the stands. Here's how netizens reacted to Kohli's catch against RR. 

RR vs RCB

The Royals won by 29 runs, thanks to a magnificent half-century from Riyan Parag and some outstanding bowling from Kuldeep Sen and his teammates. Sen picked up a four-wicket haul to bowl RCB out for 115 runs, while Parag smashed an unbeaten 57 off 31 balls to help his team achieve a respectable total.

Rajasthan batted first and scored 144/8 in 20 overs. Apart from Parag, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson too made an impact with the bat, scoring 27 off 21 balls. Daryl Mitchell scored 16 off 24 balls, while Ravichandran Aswin hit 17 off 9 balls. For RCB, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, and Wanindu Hasaranga each took two wickets, while Harshal Patel took one.

RCB's batting woes continued as they were bowled out for 115 runs. None of the batters, with the exception of skipper Faf du Plessis, were able to reach the 20-run mark. Du Plessis had a total of 23 runs from 21 balls. Wanindu Hasaranga was the second-highest scorer for his team, with 18 off 13 balls. Rajasthan's Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets, while Trent Boult took two. Parag was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock. 

