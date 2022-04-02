Sachin Tendulkar & Rohit Sharma Have Animated Discussion, Fans Try To Decode Conversation

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians' Twitter post ahead of the ongoing IPL 2022 fixture between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians has left fans engaged. MI shared a video of Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma having an animated discussion and captioned it 'What must be the discussion going on here, Paltan?' Several fans tried to decode the conversation between the duo some of which will leave you in splits.

"Rohit Sharma- Where can I get the best Vadapav nearby Sachin - Giving directions. There u can get it .. the most famous one here" a user wrote. "Best vada pav stadium se nikalke right pe milta hai. Mera naam bol, discount milega." wrote another. "Sachin sharing his experience of tackling traffic to reach the nearest Vada Pav center." tweeted a third. While several others said it could have been field placement to set for either Jos Buttler or the duo discussing playing shorts according to particular field placements.

RS - Where can i get a best Vadapav nearby

Sachin - Giving directions . There u can get it .. the most famous one here — Sai_Tej@pspk🔥 (@Saitejpspk1) April 2, 2022

Sachin sharing his experience of tackling traffic to reach the nearest Vada Pav center. — Prabhat Pandey (@_pandeyprabhat_) April 2, 2022

Best vada pav stadium se nikalke right pe milta hai. Mera naam bol, discount milega pic.twitter.com/IeaNs0apNY — Nimai D'Souza (@nimai05) April 2, 2022

How To get Jos out 🙂 — 𝐉 𝐎 𝐘 𝐒 𝐓 𝐎 𝐍 ⚡ (@ImJoyston15) April 2, 2022

IPL 2022: Trent Boult on playing for Mumbai and facing his former side

Meanwhile, Trent Boult will be seen in action during the 2nd innings of the ongoing match wherein he will be tasked to defend the total against his former side. Speaking about how he plans to stop his former team which boasts a star-studded batting lineup the Kiwi pacer said "Keeping it simple and doing what I naturally do, pushing the ball up and getting it to swing(. You're) probably going to jinx me this afternoon but just (looking to) keep things simple and natural. Lucky enough to enjoy success but different ground and a day game, let us see what happens."

"Obviously some good memories in the Mumbai jersey but excited to represent Rajasthan and looking forward to the contest against them" he added. Trent Boult has played a key role for Mumbai especially upfront picking up 22 wickets in the first six overs in the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler has got Rajasthan Royals off to a good start, but so far has failed to get much support from the other end with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal falling for scores of one and seven respectively. However, Buttler has taken much of the strike and has been bashing with RR 87/2 at the halfway mark.