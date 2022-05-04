Shubman Gill Vents Ire At Sandeep Sharma After Getting Run-out Cheaply In Bizarre Fashion

Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill's slump in form in the IPL 2022 continued as he was dismissed for 9 off 6 balls during a game against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. Gill, who got off to a good start, was dismissed run-out by Punjab's Rishi Dhawan in the third over. The incident took place in the first delivery of the over as Gill tried to steal a quick single off Sandeep Sharma's bowling. The 22-year-old, however, fell short of the crease as a brilliant throw from Dhawan knocked off his bails.

After the incident, Gill was seen getting upset at the bowler, who unintentionally came in his path while he was taking the single. A direct hit from Dhawan ensured Gill had to return to the pavilion with just 9 runs in his kitty. Gill and Sharma exchanged a couple of words as the former took a long walk back to Gujarat's dugout. The bizarre run-out eventually cost Gujarat the game as the side lost by 7 wickets to register only its second defeat in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

GT vs PBKS

Coming to the match front, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans won the toss and became the first team in this year's tournament to elect to bat first. After Gill's run out, the Titans' top-order batters crumbled like a house of cards as the side was 67-4 at one stage in the game. Somehow, Gujarat managed to put on a respectable total on the board, finishing their innings at 143/8 in 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan top-scored for the newly-formed franchise as he remained unbeaten at 65 off 50 balls. Kagiso Rabada was the star of the show for Punjab as he picked a four-wicket haul in the game.

In reply, Punjab chased down the target in just 16 overs. After losing Jonny Bairstow early for just 1 run, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa forged a crucial partnership of 87 runs to take Punjab closer to the target. Bhanuka was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson for 40 off 28 balls. Dhawan was then joined by Liam Livingstone in middle. The duo finished the chase with Dhawan at 62 not out off 53 balls and Livingstone not out at 30 off 10 balls. Rabada was named the player of the match for his amazing bowling performance.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI