SRH Vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lock horns in match no. 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. CSK will have a renewed approach in Sunday’s match, as Ravindra Jadeja handed over the captaincy back to MS Dhoni in order to focus on his individual performance. The four-time IPL-winning skipper Dhoni stepped down from CSK’s captaincy just two days ahead of IPL 2022’s commencement.

Meanwhile, both teams are coming off defeats in their previous matches, as CSK lost to Punjab Kings by 11 runs on April 25, and SRH lost to Gujarat Titans by five wickets on April 27. Having said that, Sunday’s match will be a must-win affair for CSK as they currently sit ninth in the IPL 2022 points table with two wins and six defeats in eight games, with six more matches left in the tournament. On the other hand, SRH sit fourth on the table with five wins and three defeats and on equal points with fifth-placed RCB.

IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK: Pitch Report

In the last two games at the MCA Stadium in Pune, teams batting first have went on to win the game and the team winning the toss on Sunday might look to bat first. The pitch is expected to remained balanced with something to offer for both batters and bowlers. However, the teams who chase also have an advantage at the MCA pitch as they have won 60% of the games on this ground. The average first innings score on the wicket is 165 runs.

IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK: Playing XI news and Fantasy Tips

Speaking about the playing XIs for the SRH vs CSK match, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram were the top performers for SRH in the last game and they will be the key to SRH’s batting performance against CSK. Umran Malik and T Natarajan are expected to continue their clinical bowling and keep upsetting the opposition.

At the same time, Ambati Rayudu scored crucial runs in the previous match for CSK and alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa, he will be the key to CSK’s batting. Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theeksana and Shivam Dube are expected shine for CSK as well. All these players will be the top picks for cricket fans in their fantasy teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Dream11 Predictions

Fantasy Team: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Shashank Singh, Abhishek Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram, Dwayne Bravo, T Natarajan, Maheesh Theekshana, Umran Malik (vc)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)