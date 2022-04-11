Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Will Abhishek Deliver Again?

Quick links:
Image: Instagram@GujaratTitans, SunRisersHyderabad
After struggling to score runs in his first two games, Abhishek Sharma delivered a brilliant performance with the bat in his third match against CSK. He smacked 75 runs off just 50 deliveries to help SRH win by eight wickets with 14 balls to spare.
Different bats. 🏏— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 11, 2022
Same power. 💪🏾@IamAbhiSharma4#OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/umuQFuudm0
SunRisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops the charts for bowling the most number of dot balls in IPL history with 1,297.
Always on the dot. 🔥@BhuviOfficial#SRHvGT #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/mJNVgVSck5— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 11, 2022
The SunRisers Hyderabad's official Twitter handle shared a video of the training session, where the players can be seen practising hard for their next clash against an unbeaten Gujarat Titans side.
Excited, prepared and ready to face the Titans tonight 💪#SRHvGT #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/iZcCOo7uEs— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 11, 2022
Following Rajasthan Royals' victory in match 20 of IPL 2022, they top the points table with six points, level on points with four other teams. The Tweet below contains how all the teams are placed in the points table:
A look at the Points Table after Match 20 of #TATAIPL 2022. pic.twitter.com/NxTR6krbEZ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2022
Here is a look at the top 10 players of the Orange and Purple Cap list after match 20:
After Match 2️⃣0️⃣ of the #TATAIPL 2022, @josbuttler dons the @aramco Orange Cap while @yuzi_chahal is the current @aramco Purple Cap holder. 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/dU1RN6qYw6— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2022
After match 20 of IPL 2022, here is a look at the top 10 players with most fantasy points:
Here are the Top 1️⃣0️⃣ Fantasy Players after Match 20 of #TATAIPL 2022. 👍— IPL Fantasy League (@IPLFantasy) April 11, 2022
Have you made your IPL Fantasy Team yet? 🤔
To make your Fantasy Team, visit 👇https://t.co/V4VBrguDyy pic.twitter.com/2gaiDKCR5M
SunRisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ravikumar Samarth, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey
Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Varun Aaron, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad
Ahead of match 21 of IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians, here is a look at our SRH vs GT Dream11 predictions:
Keeper – Nicholas Pooran
Batters – Aiden Markran, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill (C)
All-rounders – Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar
Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Umran Malik, Mohammad Shami, T Natarajan
Cricket fans in India can watch IPL 2022 live on the Star Sports Network. As for the SRH vs GT live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams and the IPL.