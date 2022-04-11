Last Updated:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Will Abhishek Deliver Again?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022: The SRH vs GT match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST, from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. In order to follow minute to minute live score updates, match moments and Dream11 predictions ahead of the match, follow Republic World.

IPL 2022: SRH vs GT live score

18:19 IST, April 11th 2022
SRH vs GT: Will Abhishek Sharma have another impressive performance with bat?

After struggling to score runs in his first two games, Abhishek Sharma delivered a brilliant performance with the bat in his third match against CSK. He smacked 75 runs off just 50 deliveries to help SRH win by eight wickets with 14 balls to spare.

 

18:08 IST, April 11th 2022
SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds an impressive IPL record

SunRisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops the charts for bowling the most number of dot balls in IPL history with 1,297.

 

17:55 IST, April 11th 2022
IPL 2022: SRH train hard ahead of clash with unbeaten GT

The SunRisers Hyderabad's official Twitter handle shared a video of the training session, where the players can be seen practising hard for their next clash against an unbeaten Gujarat Titans side.

 

17:45 IST, April 11th 2022
IPL 2022: How does the points table look after match 20?

Following Rajasthan Royals' victory in match 20 of IPL 2022, they top the points table with six points, level on points with four other teams. The Tweet below contains how all the teams are placed in the points table:

 

17:33 IST, April 11th 2022
IPL 2022: Who tops the Orange & Purple Cap list after match 20?

Here is a look at the top 10 players of the Orange and Purple Cap list after match 20:

 

17:33 IST, April 11th 2022
IPL 2022: Players with most fantasy points

After match 20 of IPL 2022, here is a look at the top 10 players with most fantasy points:

 

17:33 IST, April 11th 2022
IPL 2022: SRH vs GT squads

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ravikumar Samarth, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Varun Aaron, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

17:33 IST, April 11th 2022
IPL 2022: SRH vs GT Dream11 predictions

Ahead of match 21 of IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians, here is a look at our SRH vs GT Dream11 predictions:

Keeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batters –  Aiden Markran, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill (C)

All-rounders – Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Umran Malik, Mohammad Shami, T Natarajan

17:33 IST, April 11th 2022
IPL 2022: How to watch SRH vs GT live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch IPL 2022 live on the Star Sports Network. As for the SRH vs GT live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams and the IPL.

