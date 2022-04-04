The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 today (April 4). The SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at the DY Patil Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad led by Kane Williamson lost their opening matches against Rajasthan Royals and will be desperate to register a victory against Lucknow Super Giants. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants started their campaign with a loss to Gujarat Titans in their first match of the IPL 2022. However, they bounced back to win their next match against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Here is a look at the SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction, predicted playing XI and other details.

IPL 2022: SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Lokesh Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock

Batters: Evin Lewis, Kane Williamson, Deepak Hooda

All-Rounders: Aiden Markram , Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik

IPL 2022: SRH vs LSG pitch report

We have witnessed contrasting surfaces at DY Patil in the last two matches played. While teams have been able to chase down the target batting second, Rajasthan Royals in the previous match against Mumbai Indians showed that defending total is also possible. Bowling first makes more sense on this wicket given the dew factor, so the skipper winning the toss would, most likely, look to bowl first.

IPL 2022: SRH vs LSG fantasy tips

Aiden Markram: The South African scored a half-century in the last game but the team ended up losing the match. He will be looking to carry on the good form in the upcoming match as well which can come in handy for SRH once again.

Washington Sundar: The all-rounder was impressive in the last match and would want to take the confidence from the previous match. He smacked 40 runs in the last match and will be an essential pick for this match as well.

Lokesh Rahul: The LSG skipper is yet to set the stage on fire in the IPL 2022 tournament so far. The fans will be hoping that Rahul will be able to find his groove and can make a significant impact with the bat here as well.

Quinton de Kock: The LSG Wicketkeeper-batter scored his first half-century of IPL 2022. He will be hoping to contribute hugely in this match and help the team make register their second win.

Evin Lewis: The West Indian opener scored a half-century in the previous match. He has scored a total of 65 runs in this tournament so far and can come in handy once again in the match against LSG.

SRH vs LSG playing XI

SRH probable XI: Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

LSG probable XI: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan