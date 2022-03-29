Last Updated:

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: SRH Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Match 5 of IPL 2022 will witness Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals. Kane Williamson won the toss for SRH and asked RR to bat first. Follow Republic World for minute-to-minute live score updates, and other significant moments from this enthralling clash.

IPL 2022: SRH vs RR Live Score

19:12 IST, March 29th 2022
IPL 2022: SRH vs RR: Know the playing XIs for match no. 5

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

19:08 IST, March 29th 2022
IPL 2022: SRH vs RR: What did the skippers say at toss?

After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson opted to bowl first. He said the grass is short and also mentioned the potential dew factor at the MCA Stadium in Pune. He also praised the team's coaching staff comprising of Dale Steyn, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Brian Lara. 

On the other hand, Rajasthan Skipper Sanju Samson informed seven payers are debuting for the team and Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, and Nathan Coulter Nile are the four overseas players. 

 

19:02 IST, March 29th 2022
IPL 2022, Match No. 5: SRH win the toss, opt to bowl first

Kane Williamson won the toss for Sunrisers Hyderabad and asked Rajasthan Royals to bat first.

18:50 IST, March 29th 2022
IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Most Expensive Players for Rajasthan in IPL 2022

Players retained by RR:

  • Sanju Samson- 14 crores
  • Jos Buttler- 10 crores
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal- 4 crores

 

Biggest buys for RR in the IPL 2022 mega auction:

  • Prasidh Krishna- 10 crores
  • Shimron Hetmyer- 8.50 crores
  • Trent Boult- 8.0 crores
  • Devdutt Padikkal- 7.75 crores
  • Yuzvendra Chahal- 6.50 crores
18:39 IST, March 29th 2022
IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Most Expensive Players for Hyderabad in IPL 2022

Players retained by SRH: 

  • Kane Williamson-14 crores
  • Abdul Samad- 4 crores
  • Umran Malik- 4 crores

Biggest buys for SRH in the IPL 2022 mega auction:

  • Rahul Tripathi- 8.50 crores
  • Nicholas Pooran- 10.75 crores
  • Washington Sundar- 8.75 crores
  • Romario Shepherd- 7.75 crores
  • Abhishek Sharma- 6.50 crores
18:30 IST, March 29th 2022
IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Dream11 Predictions and Predicted Playing XIs

SRH vs RR Fantasy Team:

Keeper – Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (C)

Batsmen – Rahul Tripathi, Devdutt Padikkal, Kane Williamson (VC)

All-rounders – Washington Sunder, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marco Jansen

 

SRH vs RR Predicted Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

 

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

18:20 IST, March 29th 2022
IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Full Squads

SRH Full Squad for IPL 2022: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

 

RR Full Squad for IPL 2022: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell

18:09 IST, March 29th 2022
IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: What's in store for Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Sunrisers are led by the iconic New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and had hit the reset button ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Having retained Williamson, Abdul Samad, and Umran Mallik ahead of the auction, SRH added Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar among the other players in the mega auction. Cricket fans would be excited to watch the new look SRH side in action, in their first game of the tournament on Tuesday.

18:00 IST, March 29th 2022
IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: What's in store for Rajasthan Royals?

The Royals will be led by wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson in IPL 2022 and will start the tournament by playing against Sunrisers at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday evening. Royals added some big names like Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham, and Yuzvendra Chahal to their squad at the IPL 2022 auction. RR also have the services of retained players Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, which makes the squad one of the strongest team and well-settled team of the current edition.

17:50 IST, March 29th 2022
IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Match Preview

Rajasthan Royals are all set to kick off their Indian Premier League 2022 campaign on Tuesday with the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Matchday 4 of IPL 2022 will feature match no. 5 of the tournament, in which Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan side will be against Kane Williamson’s Hyderabad, with both teams looking to kick off their campaign on a high. Interestingly, both teams finished at the bottom of the table last year. SRH were the worst-performing team in IPL 2021, as they earned only six points with three wins, while RR finished in the second last position with 10 points and five wins.

17:42 IST, March 29th 2022
SRH vs RR: WATCH Jos Buttler practice scoop shots in the nets

Ahead of what promises to be an enthralling clash between two of the best sides in IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals' top clash batter Jos Buttler was seen practice some scoop shots in the nets.

 

17:42 IST, March 29th 2022
IPL 2022: How to watch SRH vs RR live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch IPL 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network. As for the SRH vs RR live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will begin live at 7:30 PM IST from Pune's MCA Stadium, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

17:42 IST, March 29th 2022
SRH vs RR: WATCH Devdutt Paddikal as he practices all kinds of shots

In the video shared by Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter handle, new recruit Devdutt Paddikal can be seen practising all kinds of shots during a practice session.

 

17:42 IST, March 29th 2022
SRH vs RR: WATCH Bhuvneshwar Kumar's outstanding accuracy as he aims at one stump

In the video shared below by the Sunrisers Hyderabad's official Twitter handle, fans can see Bhuvneshwar Kumar's stunning accuracy as he aims at one stump in the nets.

 

17:42 IST, March 29th 2022
IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad arrive at Pune's MCA Stadium

In the video shared below, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team can be seen preparing for their opening match of the IPL 2022 season against the Rajasthan Royals.

 

