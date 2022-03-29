SRH Vs RR, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: SRH Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Quick links:
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson opted to bowl first. He said the grass is short and also mentioned the potential dew factor at the MCA Stadium in Pune. He also praised the team's coaching staff comprising of Dale Steyn, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Brian Lara.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Skipper Sanju Samson informed seven payers are debuting for the team and Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, and Nathan Coulter Nile are the four overseas players.
Kane Williamson won the toss for Sunrisers Hyderabad and asked Rajasthan Royals to bat first.
Players retained by RR:
Biggest buys for RR in the IPL 2022 mega auction:
Players retained by SRH:
Biggest buys for SRH in the IPL 2022 mega auction:
SRH vs RR Fantasy Team:
Keeper – Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (C)
Batsmen – Rahul Tripathi, Devdutt Padikkal, Kane Williamson (VC)
All-rounders – Washington Sunder, Nathan Coulter-Nile
Bowlers – Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marco Jansen
SRH vs RR Predicted Playing XIs:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
SRH Full Squad for IPL 2022: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi
RR Full Squad for IPL 2022: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell
Sunrisers are led by the iconic New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and had hit the reset button ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Having retained Williamson, Abdul Samad, and Umran Mallik ahead of the auction, SRH added Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar among the other players in the mega auction. Cricket fans would be excited to watch the new look SRH side in action, in their first game of the tournament on Tuesday.
The Royals will be led by wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson in IPL 2022 and will start the tournament by playing against Sunrisers at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday evening. Royals added some big names like Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham, and Yuzvendra Chahal to their squad at the IPL 2022 auction. RR also have the services of retained players Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, which makes the squad one of the strongest team and well-settled team of the current edition.
Rajasthan Royals are all set to kick off their Indian Premier League 2022 campaign on Tuesday with the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Matchday 4 of IPL 2022 will feature match no. 5 of the tournament, in which Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan side will be against Kane Williamson’s Hyderabad, with both teams looking to kick off their campaign on a high. Interestingly, both teams finished at the bottom of the table last year. SRH were the worst-performing team in IPL 2021, as they earned only six points with three wins, while RR finished in the second last position with 10 points and five wins.
Ahead of what promises to be an enthralling clash between two of the best sides in IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals' top clash batter Jos Buttler was seen practice some scoop shots in the nets.
A double scoop from Jos? Yes, please. 🍦💗#RoyalsFamily | #दिलसेरॉयल | #TATAIPL2022 | #SRHvRR | @josbuttler pic.twitter.com/Db1UnTJSJP— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 29, 2022
Fans wondering how to watch IPL 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network. As for the SRH vs RR live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will begin live at 7:30 PM IST from Pune's MCA Stadium, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
In the video shared by Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter handle, new recruit Devdutt Paddikal can be seen practising all kinds of shots during a practice session.
Blame @devdpd07 for making you watch this video on 𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒑. #RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol | #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/zxgBwl7NJp— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 29, 2022
In the video shared below by the Sunrisers Hyderabad's official Twitter handle, fans can see Bhuvneshwar Kumar's stunning accuracy as he aims at one stump in the nets.
If he doesn't knock your stumps over, he'll trap you in front of them. 🔥@BhuviOfficial #SRHvRR #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/TpBILBkaRx— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 29, 2022
In the video shared below, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team can be seen preparing for their opening match of the IPL 2022 season against the Rajasthan Royals.
All set to hit the ground running against the Royals tonight 🔥#SRHvRR #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/ZU570IFso0— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 29, 2022