SRH Vs RR, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: SRH Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

IPL 2022: SRH vs RR: What did the skippers say at toss?

After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson opted to bowl first. He said the grass is short and also mentioned the potential dew factor at the MCA Stadium in Pune. He also praised the team's coaching staff comprising of Dale Steyn, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Brian Lara.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Skipper Sanju Samson informed seven payers are debuting for the team and Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, and Nathan Coulter Nile are the four overseas players.