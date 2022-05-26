Suryakumar Yadav Clarifies 'attitude' Post For Riyan Parag After Backlash On Social Media

20-year-old uncapped India cricketer Riyan Parag was spotted giving a death stare to his senior Rajasthan Royals teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, following his run out during the first IPL 2022 Qualifier game on May 24. Although GT won the match by seven wickets and confirmed their berth in the IPL 2022 final, Riyan Parag became the talking point on social media as people debated differing views on the manner in which he got out and the subsequent events that transpired. Besides the reactions from netizens, Team India and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav's tweet pertaining to the incident went viral wherein the latter said that Riyan has an 'amazing on-field attitude.'

Suryakumar Yadav’s tweet sparked a debate on social media as fans wondered if the MI batter was right in supporting the aggressive behaviour displayed by Parag, directed towards a much senior teammate. Meanwhile, a day later, the MI star issued a clarification to his tweet, stating that the post was for Parag’s fielding performance. “Amazing attitude on the field #riyanparag #RRvGT,” Suryakumar said in the first tweet. Clarifying the comment in the second tweet, Suryakumar wrote, “For his fielding, last night guys Chill”.

Amazing attitude on the field 😍#riyanparag #RRvGT — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 24, 2022

For his fielding last night guys Chill 😁 https://t.co/GrLG67RWGd — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 25, 2022

How did cricket fans react to Riyan Parag's 'death stare' post GT vs RR game?

nearly 20 years of watching cricket i thought you needed your hands and feet for fielding, never knew one needed to be a loudmouth as well, parag really taught us something new in the field yesterday 👍🏼 — Rohit Arora (@rohitaroramufc) May 25, 2022

Thanks for mentioning. Was wondering how can that be possible — Anisha amin (@Anishaamin11) May 25, 2022

Relax boys fielding ki baat ho rahi hai — Rohit (@rohit_0718) May 25, 2022

Chill. You don't have to explain. — Shreyas Pasalkar (@ShreyasPasalkar) May 25, 2022

What exactly happened after Riyan Parag's run-out?

The incident took place in the final over of the first innings when Ashwin was involved in the run-out of Parag. It followed the youngster giving a death stare to Ashwin and looking visibly miffed on his way back to the pavilion. Bowling what should have been the final delivery of the first innings, GT pacer Yash Dayal bowled a full-length delivery, however, it was way outside the off. While Ashwin left the ball alone, Parag came streaming down, looking to steal a single, before getting turned down by Ashwin.

He seemed to be questioning Ashwin for not taking the run and costing him his wicket, before walking back angrily to the pavilion. This was not the first time Parag made headlines for his on-field attitude, as he was involved in a verbal spat with Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel. On another occasion, Parag was seen mocking the third umpire for declaring a previous catch of his not-out.

Watch Riyan Parag's dismissal vs Gujarat Titans:

Coming back to the match, RR found themselves at 188/6 in 20 overs after Jos Buttler yet again top-scored by scoring 89 runs in 56 balls. Meanwhile, in the second innings, GT cruised to the target with seven wickets in their hands and claimed a berth in the final. With 16 required to win off six balls, David Miller struck three consecutive sixes in the final over by Prasidh Krishna to hand the victory to GT.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)