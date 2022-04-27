T20 World Cup: Five Indian Pacers With Best Economy Rate In IPL 2022 So Far

Spinners are currently dominating the Indian Premier League (IPL), as seen by the Purple Cap standings, where Yuzvendra Chahal, the leading wicket-taker, is a leg-break bowler. Pacers, on the other hand, have also been outstanding in the competition, collecting wickets in both the powerplay and slog overs to help their teams win matches. With the T20 World Cup approaching, let's take a look at five Indian fast bowlers who have been the most economical so far in IPL 2022.

Mohammed Shami - Gujarat Titans

Among the Indian pacers, Mohammed Shami has been the most cost-effective with the ball. In the current edition of the IPL, the 31-year-old, who plays for Gujarat Titans, has an economy rate of 7.21. Shami has bowled 28 overs in seven innings, leaking just 202 runs and registering 10 wickets with the best bowling figure of 3/25. He has a strike rate of 16.80 and a bowling average of 20.20.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the second-best bowler in terms of economy rate amongst the Indian pacers. Bhuvneshwar, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has an economy rate of 7.41 in the current edition of the IPL. The 32-year-old has played 7 innings and bowled 26.1 overs giving away 194 runs and picking 9 wickets with the best bowling figure of 3/22. He has a bowling average of 21.55 and a strike rate of 17.44.

Umesh Yadav - Kolkata Knight Riders

Umesh Yadav of Kolkata Knight Riders is the third-best Indian fast bowler in terms of economy rate in the current edition of the IPL. Yadav has played a total of 8 matches for KKR and has bowled 32 overs. He has leaked 238 runs at an economy rate of 7.43 and has picked 11 wickets with the best bowling figure of 4/23. Yadav has a bowling average of 21.63 and a strike rate of 17.45.

Mohsin Khan - Lucknow Super Giants

Mohsin Khan made his IPL debut this year for Lucknow Super Giants. He currently has the fourth-best economy rate amongst the Indian pacers in the league. Mohsin has an economy rate of 7.50 in the two matches that he has played. Mohsin has bowled six overs in the tournament so far and has leaked 45 runs. He has picked 1 wicket with the best bowling figure of 1/27 and at an average of 45.00 and strike rate of 36.00.

Harshal Patel - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore is the fifth-best economical bowler amongst the Indian pacers. He has an economy rate of 7.53 in the 8 matches that he has played. Harshal has bowled 30 overs in the league si far and has leaked 226 runs. He has picked 10 wickets with the best bowling figure of 2/11 and at an average of 22.60 and strike rate of 18.00.