Teenager Dewald Brevis' Four Sixes In A Row Compel Sachin Tendulkar To Enter Ground; Watch

The PBKS vs MI match at MCA stadium in Pune kept the crowd on their feet as batsmen from both the teams kept sending the ball over the ropes. It was raining boundaries and sixes first from the bat of PBKS batters and then, it was the turn of Mumbai Indians batters who put on a show by using the long handle. However, one batsman that hogged the limelight was Mumbai Indians 18-year-old youngster Dewald Brevis. The young South African with his clean hitting showed why he is dubbed as baby 'AB de Villiers'.

IPL 2022: Dewald Brevis excites Sachin Tendulkar with his batting

Chasing 199 runs for victory Mumbai Indians needed their batting lineup to make major contributions. After the dismissal of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan young Dewald Brevis launched an attack on the PBKS bowlers. By the time the first time out was taken Dewald Brevis had dispatched former MI leg spinner Rahul Chahar for four sixes and a four in one over leaving everyone breathless.

Brevis clean hitting left everyone speechless also provided an opportunity for stalwarts sitting in Mumbai Indians dugout to come down and congratulate the South African youngster. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene, Robin Singh and captain Rohit Sharma made their way into the ground during that timeout to appreciate Dewald Brevis for his outstanding hitting. Tendulkar, Jayawardene, and Rohit were seen chatting with the youngster with big smiles on their faces.



After Dewald Brevis' 4,6,6,6,6 - Sachin Tendulkar and Mahela Jayawardene smiling and enjoying during time-out. pic.twitter.com/FQTNatgmeK — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 13, 2022

IPL 2022: PBKS vs MI highlights

Despite the breezy and entertaining innings from Dewald Brevis, Mumbai Indians failed to chase down the target set by Punjab Kings. Batting first PBKS put up a total of 198 runs on the board with openers Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Mayank Agarwal making a major contribution. Agarwal was dismissed for 52 runs, while Shikhar Dhawan departed for 70 runs with the duo putting up 97 runs for the first wicket partnership and setting the platform for other batters to play big shots.

MI got off to a strong start but, kept on losing wickets to regular intervals. Even though the batters got the starts they failed to score big runs needed down to chase the target set by PBKS. While Brevis played a smashing knock, Suryakumar Yadav almost got the team near the finishing line however his dismissal made things difficult for lower-order batsmen. In the end MI's chances of chasing down the target diminished by losing three wickets in the final over.