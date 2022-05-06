Umran Malik Smashes Own Record, Becomes Second-fastest Bowler In IPL History

Umran Malik, the fast-bowling sensation from Jammu & Kashmir, is yet again under the limelight as he shattered his own record on Thursday to register the fastest delivery of IPL 2022. Umran Malik, who dons the Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey in the ongoing edition of IPL, clocked 157 kmph during their match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, thereby breaking his own record from the previous game.

Umran had bowled a delivery measuring 154 kmph during his previous outing against Chennai Super Kings. It was hailed the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 until last night when Umran decided to better his own record by 3 kmph. In the 20th over of Delhi's innings, Umran bowled a delivery clocking 157 kmph on the speed gun, thus becoming the player to bowl the second-fastest delivery in IPL history and fastest of the ongoing season.

Former Australian cricketer Shaun Tait holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery in IPL history. He had clocked 157.7 kmph during an IPL match in the past. Meanwhile, Umran equalled the speed of former India pacer Javagal Srinath, who holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery by an Indian bowler at the international level.

Umran has looked extraordinary since the start of the ongoing season. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 15 wickets to his name. Umran has already picked a five-wicket-haul and a four-wicket haul in the tournament. The pacer from Jammu is currently being mentored by former Protea speedster Dale Steyn at the Sunrisers Hyderabad's camp. It is to be noted that this is Umran's first full-time season in the IPL.

DC vs SRH

As far as last night's game is concerned, Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs courtesy of a superb batting performance by David Warner and Rovman Powell. While Warner remained unbeaten at 92 off 58 balls, Powell smashed 67 off 35 balls to help Delhi cross the 200-run mark. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Gopal, and Sean Abbott picked one wicket each for Hyderabad.

In the second innings, Delhi restricted Hyderabad to 186/8 in 20 overs, thus winning the game by 21 runs. Apart from Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and Rahul Tripathi, none of the batters were able to fire for SRH. SRH have now lost three games in a row. Warner was named the player of the match for his batting performance.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI