Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings After DC Vs PBKS Game

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 game on Monday witnessed Delhi Capitals keeping their IPL Playoff hopes alive following their victory over Punjab Kings in a crucial IPL 2022 encounter. The Delhi Capitals won the match by 17 runs to pick up two important points and climbed to the fourth spot on the points table. Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field. The decision paid dividends as they got off to a strong start with the wicket of David Warner in the very first ball of the match.

Mitchell Marsh carried on his good form from the previous game and brought up his second consecutive half-century. He was backed by Sarfaraz Khan and Lalit Yadav as Delhi Capitals were able to post a total of 159 runs on board. Chasing 160 for victory, Punjab Kings got off to a good start, however, DC struck back sending half of the PBKS' batting lineup back to the pavilion with just 61 runs on board. Jitesh Sharma provided resistance, scoring 44 runs to take the match to the end, however, DC bowlers were able to chip in with wickets at regular intervals, helping the team win the match by 17 runs.

DC vs PBKS: IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans remain atop the IPL 2022 points table. Rajasthan Royals are second on the points table after the victory against LSG. The loss to Rajasthan Royals saw Lucknow Super Giants slip to third place, while DC has moved up to the 4th place. RCB is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR is placed in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. SRH are now in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.

Teams Matches Won Loss No Result Points NRR GT (Q) 13 10 3 0 20 +0.391 RR 13 8 5 0 16 +0.304 LSG 13 8 5 0 16 +0.262 DC 13 7 6 0 14 +0.255 RCB 13 7 6 0 14 -0.323 KKR 13 6 7 0 12 +0.160 PBKS 13 6 7 0 12 -0.043 SRH 12 5 7 0 10 -0.270 CSK 13 4 9 0 8 -0.206 MI 12 3 9 0 6 -0.613

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler leads the standing in the race for the IPL 2022 Orange cap. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while David Warner has moved into the third spot. Shikhar Dhawan has now moved to the fourth spot, while Deepak Hooda rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 13 627 KL Rahul LSG 13 469 David Warner DC 11 427 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 13 421 Deepak Hooda LSG 13 406 Shubman Gill GT 13 402 Faf du Plessis RCB 13 399 Liam Livingstone PBKS 13 388 Abhishek Sharma SRH 12 374 Tilak Verma MI 12 368

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continuing to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot, while Kuldeep Yadav takes the fourth spot. Mohammad Shami rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.