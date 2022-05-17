Last Updated:

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings After DC Vs PBKS Game

IPL 2022 Points Table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the DC vs PBKS match.

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 game on Monday witnessed Delhi Capitals keeping their IPL Playoff hopes alive following their victory over Punjab Kings in a crucial IPL 2022 encounter. The Delhi Capitals won the match by 17 runs to pick up two important points and climbed to the fourth spot on the points table. Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field. The decision paid dividends as they got off to a strong start with the wicket of David Warner in the very first ball of the match.

Mitchell Marsh carried on his good form from the previous game and brought up his second consecutive half-century. He was backed by Sarfaraz Khan and Lalit Yadav as Delhi Capitals were able to post a total of 159 runs on board. Chasing 160 for victory, Punjab Kings got off to a good start, however, DC struck back sending half of the PBKS' batting lineup back to the pavilion with just 61 runs on board. Jitesh Sharma provided resistance, scoring 44 runs to take the match to the end, however, DC bowlers were able to chip in with wickets at regular intervals, helping the team win the match by 17 runs.

DC vs PBKS: IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans remain atop the IPL 2022 points table. Rajasthan Royals are second on the points table after the victory against LSG. The loss to Rajasthan Royals saw Lucknow Super Giants slip to third place, while DC has moved up to the 4th place. RCB is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR is placed in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. SRH are now in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots. 

Teams Matches Won Loss No Result Points NRR
GT (Q) 13 10 3 0 20

+0.391

 
RR 13 8 5 0 16

+0.304
LSG 13 8 5 0 16

+0.262
DC 13 7 6 0 14

+0.255
RCB 13 7 6 0 14

-0.323

 
KKR 13 6 7 0 12

+0.160
PBKS 13 6 7 0 12

-0.043
SRH 12 5 7 0 10

-0.270
CSK 13 4 9 0 8

-0.206
MI 12 3 9 0 6

-0.613

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler leads the standing in the race for the IPL 2022 Orange cap. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while David Warner has moved into the third spot. Shikhar Dhawan has now moved to the fourth spot, while Deepak Hooda rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 13 627
KL Rahul LSG 13 469
David Warner DC 11 427
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 13 421
Deepak Hooda LSG 13 406
Shubman Gill GT 13 402
Faf du Plessis RCB 13 399
Liam Livingstone PBKS 13 388
Abhishek Sharma SRH 12 374
Tilak Verma MI 12 368

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continuing to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot, while Kuldeep Yadav takes the fourth spot. Mohammad Shami rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 13 24
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 13 23
Kagiso Rabada PBKS 12 22
Kuldeep Yadav DC 13 20
Mohammad Shami GT 13 18
Harshal Patel RCB 12 18
T Natarajan SRH 10 18
Umran Malik SRH 12 18
Avesh Khan LSG 11 17
Andre Russel KKR 12 17

 

