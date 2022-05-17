Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings After DC Vs PBKS Game

Quick links:
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 game on Monday witnessed Delhi Capitals keeping their IPL Playoff hopes alive following their victory over Punjab Kings in a crucial IPL 2022 encounter. The Delhi Capitals won the match by 17 runs to pick up two important points and climbed to the fourth spot on the points table. Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field. The decision paid dividends as they got off to a strong start with the wicket of David Warner in the very first ball of the match.
Mitchell Marsh carried on his good form from the previous game and brought up his second consecutive half-century. He was backed by Sarfaraz Khan and Lalit Yadav as Delhi Capitals were able to post a total of 159 runs on board. Chasing 160 for victory, Punjab Kings got off to a good start, however, DC struck back sending half of the PBKS' batting lineup back to the pavilion with just 61 runs on board. Jitesh Sharma provided resistance, scoring 44 runs to take the match to the end, however, DC bowlers were able to chip in with wickets at regular intervals, helping the team win the match by 17 runs.
Gujarat Titans remain atop the IPL 2022 points table. Rajasthan Royals are second on the points table after the victory against LSG. The loss to Rajasthan Royals saw Lucknow Super Giants slip to third place, while DC has moved up to the 4th place. RCB is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR is placed in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. SRH are now in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Loss
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|GT (Q)
|13
|10
|3
|0
|20
|
+0.391
|RR
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|
+0.304
|LSG
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|
+0.262
|DC
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|
+0.255
|RCB
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|
-0.323
|KKR
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|
+0.160
|PBKS
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|
-0.043
|SRH
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|
-0.270
|CSK
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|
-0.206
|MI
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
-0.613
Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler leads the standing in the race for the IPL 2022 Orange cap. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while David Warner has moved into the third spot. Shikhar Dhawan has now moved to the fourth spot, while Deepak Hooda rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Runs
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|13
|627
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|13
|469
|David Warner
|DC
|11
|427
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|13
|421
|Deepak Hooda
|LSG
|13
|406
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|13
|402
|Faf du Plessis
|RCB
|13
|399
|Liam Livingstone
|PBKS
|13
|388
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|12
|374
|Tilak Verma
|MI
|12
|368
The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continuing to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot, while Kuldeep Yadav takes the fourth spot. Mohammad Shami rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Wickets
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|13
|24
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RCB
|13
|23
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|12
|22
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|13
|20
|Mohammad Shami
|GT
|13
|18
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|12
|18
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|10
|18
|Umran Malik
|SRH
|12
|18
|Avesh Khan
|LSG
|11
|17
|Andre Russel
|KKR
|12
|17