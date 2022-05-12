Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings After RR Vs DC Game

Delhi Capitals crushed Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets on Wednesday to pick up two crucial points as the race to playoffs gets intense with each passing day. After winning the toss and opting to field, Delhi Capitals had a brilliant start with openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal both getting dismissed early.

Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted to No 3 in the batting lineup and the move paid dividends as the off-spinner scored his maiden fifty in the IPL. Besides Ashwin, Devdutt Paddikal also made a significant contribution, scoring 48 runs from 30 balls, helping Rajasthan post 160 on board.

Chasing 161 runs to win, DC lost Srikar Bharat in the second ball of the innings. After the first wicket, the Australian duo of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner Kept Delhi in the hunt to chase down the target as the duo not only completed their half-centuries soon but also stitched a match-winning partnership.

RR vs DC: IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans, who qualified for IPL Playoff on Tuesday currently assume the top on the IPL 2022 points table while fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants are on the second spot on the table. Rajasthan Royals, despite the loss, continue to be in third place while RCB takes the 4th place. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. SRH has slipped to the 6th spot, while KKR is 7th. PBKS are now in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.

Teams Matches Won Lost No result Points NRR (Q) GT 12 9 3 0 18 0.376 LSG 12 8 4 0 16 0.385 RR 12 7 5 0 14 0.228 RCB 12 7 5 0 14 -0.115 DC 11 6 6 0 12 0.210 SRH 11 5 6 0 10 -0.031 KKR 12 5 7 0 10 -0.057 PBKS 11 5 6 0 10 -0.231 CSK 11 4 7 0 8 0.028 MI 11 2 9 0 4 -0.894

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler continues to hold the top spot in the IPL 2022 Orange cap race. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while David Warner is in the third spot. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is now in the fourth spot, while Shubman Gill rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Player Team Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 12 625 KL Rahul LSG 12 459 David Warner DC 10 427 Faf du Plessis RCB 12 389 Shubman Gill GT 12 384 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 11 381 Quinton de Kock LSG 12 355 Deepak Hooda LSG 12 347 Hardik Pandya GT 11 344 Shreyas Iyer KKR 12 336

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. DC's Kuldeep Yadav take the third spot, while PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada takes the fourth spot. SRH's T Natarajan rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.