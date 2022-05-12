Last Updated:

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings After RR Vs DC Game

IPL 2022 Points Table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the RR vs DC match.

Delhi Capitals crushed Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets on Wednesday to pick up two crucial points as the race to playoffs gets intense with each passing day. After winning the toss and opting to field, Delhi Capitals had a brilliant start with openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal both getting dismissed early.

Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted to No 3 in the batting lineup and the move paid dividends as the off-spinner scored his maiden fifty in the IPL. Besides Ashwin, Devdutt Paddikal also made a significant contribution, scoring 48 runs from 30 balls, helping Rajasthan post 160 on board. 

Chasing 161 runs to win, DC lost Srikar Bharat in the second ball of the innings. After the first wicket, the Australian duo of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner Kept Delhi in the hunt to chase down the target as the duo not only completed their half-centuries soon but also stitched a match-winning partnership. 

RR vs DC: IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans, who qualified for IPL Playoff on Tuesday currently assume the top on the IPL 2022 points table while fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants are on the second spot on the table. Rajasthan Royals, despite the loss, continue to be in third place while RCB takes the 4th place. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. SRH has slipped to the 6th spot, while KKR is 7th. PBKS are now in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots. 

Teams Matches Won  Lost No result Points NRR
(Q) GT 12 9 3 0 18

0.376
LSG 12 8 4 0 16

0.385
RR 12 7 5 0 14

0.228
RCB 12 7 5 0 14

-0.115
DC 11 6 6 0 12

0.210
SRH 11 5 6 0 10

-0.031
KKR 12 5 7 0 10

-0.057
PBKS 11 5 6 0 10

-0.231
CSK 11 4 7 0 8

0.028
MI 11 2 9 0 4

-0.894

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler continues to hold the top spot in the IPL 2022 Orange cap race. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while David Warner is in the third spot. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is now in the fourth spot, while Shubman Gill rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Player Team Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 12 625
KL Rahul LSG 12 459
David Warner DC 10 427
Faf du Plessis RCB 12 389
Shubman Gill GT 12 384
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 11 381
Quinton de Kock LSG 12 355
Deepak Hooda LSG 12 347
Hardik Pandya GT 11 344
Shreyas Iyer KKR 12 336

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. DC's Kuldeep Yadav take the third spot, while PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada takes the fourth spot. SRH's T Natarajan rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.

Player Team Matches Wickets
Yuvendra Chahal RR 12 23
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 12 21
Kuldeep Yadav DC 12 18
Kagiso Rabada PBKS 10 18
T Natarajan SRH 9 17
Khaleel Ahmed DC 8 16
Mohammad Shami GT 12 16
Avesh Khan LSG 10 16
Dwayne Bravo CSK 9 16
Rashid Khan GT 12 15

 

