Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings After RR Vs LSG Game

The doubleheader matches on Sunday in IPL 2022 witnessed Gujarat Titans continue to hold onto the top spot following their win over CSK. In the second match of the day, Rajasthan Royals picked up two crucial points after beating Lucknow Super Giants. Gujarat Titans registered a 7 wicket win against Chennai Super Kings after restricting their opponent below 150 runs.

The Titans bowling unit struck early dismissing Devon Conway for 5 runs, after which they applied the brakes over CSK's run flow. Ruturaj Gaikwad completed a half-century helping CSK reach a total of 133/5 at the end of 20 overs. Chasing 134 for victory, Titans opener Wriddhiman Saha notched up his half-century and stayed unbeaten till the end to help the team cross the finish line and register their 10th victory of the campaign.

In the second match of the day, Rajasthan Royals moved to the second spot on the IPL 2022 points table following their win over Lucknow Super Giants. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals lost Jos Buttler early on, however contribution from the rest of the batsmen ensured that the team posted 178 on board. The Royals put pressure on Lucknow Super Giants by picking up quick wickets in the Powerplay with Trent Boult striking twice in an over. Deepak Hooda tried to put up a fight and brought up his fourth half-century of the season however Rajasthan Royals held their nerve to win by 24 runs.

RR vs LSG: IPL points table

Gujarat Titans who qualified for IPL Playoff continue to stay at the top of the IPL points table. Rajasthan Royals are second on the points table after the win against LSG. The loss to Rajasthan Royals saw Lucknow Super Giants slip to third place, while RCB continues to be in the 4th place. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR has climbed to the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. SRH is now in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR GT 13 10 3 0 20 0.391 RR 13 8 5 0 16 0.304 LSG 13 8 5 0 16 0.262 RCB 13 6 6 0 14 -0.323 DC 12 6 6 0 12 0.210 KKR 13 6 7 0 12 0.160 PBKS 12 6 6 0 12 0.023 SRH 12 5 7 0 10 -0.270 CSK 13 4 9 0 8 -0.206 MI 12 3 9 0 6 -0.613

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continues to hold the top spot in the IPL 2022 Orange cap race. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while David Warner has moved into the third spot. Deepak Hooda has now moved to the fourth spot, while Shubman Gill rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 13 627 KL Rahul LSG 13 469 David Warner DC 10 427 Deepak Hooda LSG 13 406 Shubman Gill GT 13 402 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 12 402 Faf du Plessis RCB 13 399 Liam Livingstone PBKS 12 385 Abhishek Sharma SRH 12 374 Tilak Verma MI 12 368

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot, while Mohammad Shami takes the fourth spot. Harshal Patel rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.