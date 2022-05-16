Last Updated:

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings After RR Vs LSG Game

IPL 2022 Points Table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the RR vs LSG match.

Written By
Suraj Alva
IPL 2022 points table

Image: IPLT20/BCCI


The doubleheader matches on Sunday in IPL 2022 witnessed Gujarat Titans continue to hold onto the top spot following their win over CSK. In the second match of the day, Rajasthan Royals picked up two crucial points after beating Lucknow Super Giants. Gujarat Titans registered a 7 wicket win against Chennai Super Kings after restricting their opponent below 150 runs.

The Titans bowling unit struck early dismissing Devon Conway for 5 runs, after which they applied the brakes over CSK's run flow. Ruturaj Gaikwad completed a half-century helping CSK reach a total of 133/5 at the end of 20 overs. Chasing 134 for victory, Titans opener Wriddhiman Saha notched up his half-century and stayed unbeaten till the end to help the team cross the finish line and register their 10th victory of the campaign.

In the second match of the day, Rajasthan Royals moved to the second spot on the IPL 2022 points table following their win over Lucknow Super Giants. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals lost Jos Buttler early on, however contribution from the rest of the batsmen ensured that the team posted 178 on board. The Royals put pressure on Lucknow Super Giants by picking up quick wickets in the Powerplay with Trent Boult striking twice in an over. Deepak Hooda tried to put up a fight and brought up his fourth half-century of the season however Rajasthan Royals held their nerve to win by 24 runs.

READ | Ambati Rayudu's deleted 'this will be my last IPL' post sends internet into frenzy

RR vs LSG: IPL points table

Gujarat Titans who qualified for IPL Playoff continue to stay at the top of the IPL points table. Rajasthan Royals are second on the points table after the win against LSG. The loss to Rajasthan Royals saw Lucknow Super Giants slip to third place, while RCB continues to be in the 4th place. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR has climbed to the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. SRH is now in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots. 

READ | IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans tame CSK to secure top-two finish
Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR
GT 13 10 3 0 20

0.391
RR 13 8 5 0 16

0.304
LSG 13 8 5 0 16

0.262
RCB 13 6 6 0 14

-0.323
DC 12 6 6 0 12

0.210
KKR 13 6 7 0 12

0.160
PBKS 12 6 6 0 12

0.023
SRH 12 5 7 0 10

-0.270

 
CSK 13 4 9 0 8

-0.206

 
MI 12 3 9 0 6

-0.613

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continues to hold the top spot in the IPL 2022 Orange cap race. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while David Warner has moved into the third spot. Deepak Hooda has now moved to the fourth spot, while Shubman Gill rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

READ | IPL 2022: DC and PBKS clash in must-win game with play-offs at stake
Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 13 627
KL Rahul LSG 13 469
David Warner DC 10 427
Deepak Hooda LSG 13 406
Shubman Gill GT 13 402
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 12 402
Faf du Plessis RCB 13 399
Liam Livingstone PBKS 12 385
Abhishek Sharma SRH 12 374
Tilak Verma MI 12 368

 

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot, while Mohammad Shami takes the fourth spot. Harshal Patel rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.

READ | CBI launches probe into IPL betting racket with links to Pakistan; over 28 under radar
Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 13 24
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 13 23
Kagiso Rabada PBKS 11 21
Mohammad Shami GT 13 18
Harshal Patel RCB 12 18
Kuldeep Yadav DC 12 18
T Natarajan SRH 10 18
Umran Malik SRH 12 18
Avesh Khan  LSG 11 17
Andre Russell KKR 12 17
Tags: IPL 2022, IPL Points Table, IPL 2022 Orange Cap
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND