Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Standings Post CSK Vs DC

IPL 2022 Points Table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the CSK vs DC match.

IPL 2022 Points Table

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings won their respective matches on Sunday to climb up the IPL 2022 points table. The RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs, while CSK crushed Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in their fixture.

RCB won the toss and decided to bat first. Virat Kohli failed to open his account as he was dismissed for a first-ball duck. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (73* off 50) and Rajat Patidar (48 off 38) stitched together a 105-run stand to get the innings back on track.  Glenn Maxwell (33 off 24) and Dinesh Karthik (30* off 8) provided the finishing touch with RCB at the end of 20 overs putting up 192/3. In the chase, SRH did not have the best of the start they lost both their openers early. Rahul Tripathi played a steady inning and scored 58 off 37, however, wickets kept on tumbling at the other end in regular intervals. For RCB Hasaranga picked up his first five-wicket haul in IPL and helped RCB win this game by 67 runs.

In the second match of the day between CSK and DC, CSK batted first and dominated Delhi bowlers. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway registered another century stand. Conway brought up his third consecutive half-century to power CSK to 208.  Delhi got off to a blazing start posting 59 runs onboard, however, Moeen Ali rattled the DC batting lineup with quick wickets. Other Chennai bowlers also chipped in with wickets to bundle out Delhi for 117.

CSK vs DC IPL 2022 points table

Lucknow Super Giants are currently at the top of the IPL 2022 points table. Gujarat Giants have now slipped to the second spot on the table. The Rajasthan Royals are placed third, while RCB takes the 4th place. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. SRH has slipped to 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. CSK with their win over DC has now moved into 8th place with Kolkata Knight Riders (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots. 

Teams  Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR
LSG 11 8 3 0 16

+0.703
GT 11 8 3 0 16

+0.120
RR 11 7 4 0 14

+0.326
RCB 12 7 5 0 14

-0.115
DC 11 5 6 0 10

+0.150
SRH 11 5 6 0 10

-0.031
PBKS 11 5 6 0 10

-0.231
CSK 11 4 7 0 8

+0.028
SRH 11 4 7 0 8

-0.304
MI 10 2 8 0 4

-0.725


IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continues to hold the top spot in the Orange cap race. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has now taken the third spot. Shikhar Dhawan Dhawan of PBKS has now dropped down to the fourth spot, while Delhi Capitals opener David Warner rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 11 618
KL Rahul LSG 11 451
Faf du Plessis RCB 12 389
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 11 381
David Warner DC 9 375
Quinton de Kock LSG 11 344
Hardik Pandya GT 10 333
Abhishek Sharma SRH 11 331
Shreyas Iyer KKR 11 330
Tilak Verma MI 10 328


IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot. DC's Kuldeep Yadav takes the fourth spot. SRH's T Natarajan rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 11 22
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 12 21
Kagiso Rabada PBKS 10 18
Kuldeep Yadav DC 11 18
T Natarajan SRH 9 17
Khaleel Ahmed DC 8 16
Dwayne Bravo  CSK 9 16
Umesh Yadav KKR 10 15
Mohammad Shami GT 11 15
Umran Malik SRH 11 15

 

