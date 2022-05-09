Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Standings Post CSK Vs DC

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings won their respective matches on Sunday to climb up the IPL 2022 points table. The RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs, while CSK crushed Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in their fixture.

RCB won the toss and decided to bat first. Virat Kohli failed to open his account as he was dismissed for a first-ball duck. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (73* off 50) and Rajat Patidar (48 off 38) stitched together a 105-run stand to get the innings back on track. Glenn Maxwell (33 off 24) and Dinesh Karthik (30* off 8) provided the finishing touch with RCB at the end of 20 overs putting up 192/3. In the chase, SRH did not have the best of the start they lost both their openers early. Rahul Tripathi played a steady inning and scored 58 off 37, however, wickets kept on tumbling at the other end in regular intervals. For RCB Hasaranga picked up his first five-wicket haul in IPL and helped RCB win this game by 67 runs.

In the second match of the day between CSK and DC, CSK batted first and dominated Delhi bowlers. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway registered another century stand. Conway brought up his third consecutive half-century to power CSK to 208. Delhi got off to a blazing start posting 59 runs onboard, however, Moeen Ali rattled the DC batting lineup with quick wickets. Other Chennai bowlers also chipped in with wickets to bundle out Delhi for 117.

CSK vs DC IPL 2022 points table

Lucknow Super Giants are currently at the top of the IPL 2022 points table. Gujarat Giants have now slipped to the second spot on the table. The Rajasthan Royals are placed third, while RCB takes the 4th place. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. SRH has slipped to 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. CSK with their win over DC has now moved into 8th place with Kolkata Knight Riders (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR LSG 11 8 3 0 16 +0.703 GT 11 8 3 0 16 +0.120 RR 11 7 4 0 14 +0.326 RCB 12 7 5 0 14 -0.115 DC 11 5 6 0 10 +0.150 SRH 11 5 6 0 10 -0.031 PBKS 11 5 6 0 10 -0.231 CSK 11 4 7 0 8 +0.028 SRH 11 4 7 0 8 -0.304 MI 10 2 8 0 4 -0.725



IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continues to hold the top spot in the Orange cap race. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has now taken the third spot. Shikhar Dhawan Dhawan of PBKS has now dropped down to the fourth spot, while Delhi Capitals opener David Warner rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 11 618 KL Rahul LSG 11 451 Faf du Plessis RCB 12 389 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 11 381 David Warner DC 9 375 Quinton de Kock LSG 11 344 Hardik Pandya GT 10 333 Abhishek Sharma SRH 11 331 Shreyas Iyer KKR 11 330 Tilak Verma MI 10 328



IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot. DC's Kuldeep Yadav takes the fourth spot. SRH's T Natarajan rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.