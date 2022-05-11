Last Updated:

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings Post GT Vs LSG

IPL 2022 Points Table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the GT vs LSG match.

Gujarat Titans on Tuesday became the first team in IPL 2022 to qualify for the IPL Playoff following their crushing victory over Lucknow Super Giants in a one-sided encounter. Titans won the match by 62 runs as LSG's batting order collapsed.

In this top-of-the-table clash, the Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first. Shubman Gill held the innings from one end as he played an unbeaten knock of 63 runs from 49 balls. Besides Gill, Rahul Tewatia played an unbeaten cameo of 22 runs from 16 balls to help the team post a total of 144. Chasing 145 for victory, LSG lost three wickets in the powerplay. Deepak Hooda tried to steady the innings with 27 runs from 26 balls but wickets kept on tumbling. Rashid Khan finished the match with four wickets the highest for any bowlers in the GT vs LSG match.

GT vs LSG: IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans who qualified for IPL Playoff currently take the top on the IPL 2022 points table with a win over LSG. Lucknow Super Giants have now slipped to the second spot on the table. The Rajasthan Royals are placed third, while RCB takes the 4th place. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. SRH has slipped to the 6th spot, while KKR is 7th. PBKS are now in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots. 

Team Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR

 (Q) GT

 12 9 3 0 18

+0.376
LSG 12 8 4 0 16

+0.385
RR 11 7 4 0 14

+0.326
RCB 12 7 5 0 14

-0.115
DC 11 5 6 0 10

+0.150
SRH 11 5 6 0 10

-0.031
KKR 12 5 8 0 10

-0.057
PBKS 11 5 6 0 10

-0.231
CSK 11 4 7 0 8

+0.028

 
MI 11 2 9 0 4

-0.894


IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continues to hold the top spot in the IPL 2022 Orange cap race. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is in the third spot. Shubman Gill has now moved to the fourth spot, while Shikhar Dhawan rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Team Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 11 618
KL Rahul LSG 12 459
Faf du Plessis RCB 12 389
Shubman Gill GT 12 384
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 11 381
David Warner DC 9 375
Quinton de Kock LSG 12 355
Deepak Hooda LSG 12 347
Hardik Pandya GT 11 344
Shreyas Iyer KKR 12 336


IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot. DC's Kuldeep Yadav takes the fourth spot. SRH's T Natarajan rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.

Players Team Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 11 22
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 12 21
Kagiso Rabada PBKS 10 18
Kuldeep Yadav DC 11 18
T Natarajan SRH 9 17
Khaleel Ahmed DC 8 16
Mohammad Shami GT 12 16
Avesh Khan LSG 10 16
Dwayne Bravo CSK 9 16
Rashid Khan GT 12 15

 

