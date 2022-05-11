Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings Post GT Vs LSG

Quick links:
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Gujarat Titans on Tuesday became the first team in IPL 2022 to qualify for the IPL Playoff following their crushing victory over Lucknow Super Giants in a one-sided encounter. Titans won the match by 62 runs as LSG's batting order collapsed.
In this top-of-the-table clash, the Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first. Shubman Gill held the innings from one end as he played an unbeaten knock of 63 runs from 49 balls. Besides Gill, Rahul Tewatia played an unbeaten cameo of 22 runs from 16 balls to help the team post a total of 144. Chasing 145 for victory, LSG lost three wickets in the powerplay. Deepak Hooda tried to steady the innings with 27 runs from 26 balls but wickets kept on tumbling. Rashid Khan finished the match with four wickets the highest for any bowlers in the GT vs LSG match.
Gujarat Titans who qualified for IPL Playoff currently take the top on the IPL 2022 points table with a win over LSG. Lucknow Super Giants have now slipped to the second spot on the table. The Rajasthan Royals are placed third, while RCB takes the 4th place. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. SRH has slipped to the 6th spot, while KKR is 7th. PBKS are now in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|
(Q) GT
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|
+0.376
|LSG
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|
+0.385
|RR
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|
+0.326
|RCB
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|
-0.115
|DC
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|
+0.150
|SRH
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|
-0.031
|KKR
|12
|5
|8
|0
|10
|
-0.057
|PBKS
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|
-0.231
|CSK
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|
+0.028
|MI
|11
|2
|9
|0
|4
|
-0.894
Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continues to hold the top spot in the IPL 2022 Orange cap race. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is in the third spot. Shubman Gill has now moved to the fourth spot, while Shikhar Dhawan rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.
|Players
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|11
|618
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|12
|459
|Faf du Plessis
|RCB
|12
|389
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|12
|384
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|11
|381
|David Warner
|DC
|9
|375
|Quinton de Kock
|LSG
|12
|355
|Deepak Hooda
|LSG
|12
|347
|Hardik Pandya
|GT
|11
|344
|Shreyas Iyer
|KKR
|12
|336
The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot. DC's Kuldeep Yadav takes the fourth spot. SRH's T Natarajan rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.
|Players
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|11
|22
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RCB
|12
|21
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|10
|18
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|11
|18
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|9
|17
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DC
|8
|16
|Mohammad Shami
|GT
|12
|16
|Avesh Khan
|LSG
|10
|16
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|9
|16
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|12
|15