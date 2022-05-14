Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings Post PBKS Vs RCB

Punjab Kings (PBKS) locked horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match No. 60 of the Indian Premier League on Friday. Punjab defeated Bangalore by a whopping margin of 54 runs. Batting first, Punjab posted a mammoth total of 209 runs, courtesy of some superb batting by Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone. Bairstow scored 66 off 29 balls, while Livingstone smashed 70 runs off 42 balls.

In the second innings, Punjab managed to restrict Bangalore to 155/9 in 20 overs. Glenn Maxwell was the top run-scorer for the RCB with 35 off 22 balls. Kagiso Rabada picked three wickets for Punjab, while Rishi Dhawan and Rahul Chahar scalped one wicket each. Bairstow was awarded the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

IPL 2022: Points Table

Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the IPL 2022 points table and are the only side to have qualified for the playoffs so far. Lucknow Super Giants are second on the leaderboard with 16 points to their name. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are ranked third and fourth on the points table with 12 points each.

Team M W L NRR PTS Gujarat Titans 12 9 3 +0.376 18 Lucknow Super Giants 12 8 4 +0.385 16 Rajasthan Royals 12 7 5 +0.228 14 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 -0.323 14 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 +0.210 12 Punjab Kings 12 6 6 +0.023 12 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 5 6 -0.031 10 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 7 -0.057 10 Chennai Super Kings 12 4 8 -0.181 8 Mumbai Indians 12 3 9 -0.613 6

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap with 625 runs to his name. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is second on the list with 459 runs in 12 matches. David Warner of Delhi Capitals is third on the list with 427 runs in 10 games. Shikhar Dhawan and Faf du Plessis are ranked fourth and fifth on the list with 402 and 399 runs, respectively.

Player Team Matches Runs Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 12 625 KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 12 459 David Warner Delhi Capitals 10 427 Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings 12 402 Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 399 Liam Livingstone Punjab Kings 12 385 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 12 384 Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 12 368 Quinton de Kock Lucknow Super Giants 12 355 Deepak Hooda Lucknow Super Giants 12 347

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore currently holds the Purple Cap with 23 wickets to his name. Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal is second on the list with 23 wickets in 12 matches. Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings is third with 21 wickets in 11 matches. Harshal Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are ranked fourth and fifth with 18 wickets each.

Player Team Matches Wickets Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 23 Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 12 23 Kagiso Rabada Punjab Kings 11 21 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 18 Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 12 18 T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 17 Khaleel Ahmed Delhi Capitals 8 16 Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans 12 16 Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 10 16 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 10 16

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI