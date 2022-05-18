Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings Post SRH Vs MI Game

The Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday pulled off victory from the jaws of defeat against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 game to keep their playoff hopes alive. SRH managed to win the match by 3 runs to pick up two important points, however, their position on the IPL Points table remained the same.

Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked SRH to bat first. After Abhishek Sharma's early departure, Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi stitched an important partnership for the second wicket. Tripathi scored his third half-century of the season, while Garg scored 42 runs. Nicholas Pooran also joined the party scoring a quickfire 38 off 22 balls to help the Sunrisers set Mumbai a target of 194 to chase.

Mumbai Indians got off to a strong start with the opening pair Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma putting on 95-runs for the first wicket. SRH pacer Umran Malik struck thrice to bring Sunrisers back to the game. With 45 required from the last three overs, Tim David switched to fourth gear, smashing four sixes in the 18th over to bring the equation down to 19 from 12 balls. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar using all his experience bowled a wicket maiden in the 19th over which ensured that Sunrisers Hyderabad crossed the finish line and won by 3 runs.

SRH vs MI: IPL points table

Gujarat Titans stay at the top of the IPL 2022 points table meanwhile Rajasthan Royals trails behind at the second position after the win against LSG. The loss to Rajasthan Royals saw Lucknow Super Giants slip to third place while DC has moved up to the 4th place. RCB is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR is placed in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. SRH are now in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR GT (Q) 13 10 3 0 20 +0.391 RR 13 8 5 0 16 +0.304 LSG 13 8 5 0 16 +0.262 DC 13 7 6 0 14 +0.255 RCB 13 7 6 0 14 -0.323 KKR 13 6 7 0 12 +0.160 PBKS 13 6 7 0 12 -0.043 SRH 13 6 7 0 12 -0.230 CSK 13 4 9 0 8 -0.206 MI 13 3 10 0 6 -0.577

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler to lead the standing in the race for the IPL 2022 Orange cap. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while David Warner has moved into the third spot. Shikhar Dhawan has now moved to the fourth spot, while Deepak Hooda rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 13 627 KL Rahul LSG 13 469 David Warner DC 11 427 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 13 421 Deepak Hooda LSG 13 406 Shubman Gill GT 13 402 Faf du Plessis RCB 13 399 Rahul Tripathi SRH 13 393 Liam Livingstone PBKS 13 388 Abhishek Sharma SRH 13 383

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot, while Umran Malik takes the fourth spot. Kuldeep Yadav rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.