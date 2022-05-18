Last Updated:

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings Post SRH Vs MI Game

IPL 2022 Points Table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the SRH vs MI match.

IPL 2022 points table

The Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday pulled off victory from the jaws of defeat against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 game to keep their playoff hopes alive. SRH managed to win the match by 3 runs to pick up two important points, however, their position on the IPL Points table remained the same.

 Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked SRH to bat first. After Abhishek Sharma's early departure, Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi stitched an important partnership for the second wicket. Tripathi scored his third half-century of the season, while Garg scored 42 runs. Nicholas Pooran also joined the party scoring a quickfire 38 off 22 balls to help the Sunrisers set Mumbai a target of 194 to chase. 

Mumbai Indians got off to a strong start with the opening pair Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma putting on 95-runs for the first wicket. SRH pacer Umran Malik struck thrice to bring Sunrisers back to the game. With 45 required from the last three overs, Tim David switched to fourth gear, smashing four sixes in the 18th over to bring the equation down to 19 from 12 balls. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar using all his experience bowled a wicket maiden in the 19th over which ensured that Sunrisers Hyderabad crossed the finish line and won by 3 runs.

SRH vs MI: IPL points table

Gujarat Titans stay at the top of the IPL 2022 points table meanwhile Rajasthan Royals trails behind at the second position after the win against LSG. The loss to Rajasthan Royals saw Lucknow Super Giants slip to third place while DC has moved up to the 4th place. RCB is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR is placed in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. SRH are now in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots. 

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR
GT (Q) 13 10 3 0 20

+0.391
RR 13 8 5 0 16

+0.304
LSG 13 8 5 0 16

+0.262
DC 13 7 6 0 14

+0.255
RCB 13 7 6 0 14

-0.323
KKR 13 6 7 0 12

+0.160
PBKS 13 6 7 0 12

-0.043

 
SRH 13 6 7 0 12

-0.230
CSK 13 4 9 0 8

-0.206
MI 13 3 10 0 6

-0.577

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler to lead the standing in the race for the IPL 2022 Orange cap. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while David Warner has moved into the third spot. Shikhar Dhawan has now moved to the fourth spot, while Deepak Hooda rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 13 627
KL Rahul LSG 13 469
David Warner DC 11 427
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 13 421
Deepak Hooda LSG 13 406
Shubman Gill GT 13 402
Faf du Plessis RCB 13 399
Rahul Tripathi SRH 13 393
Liam Livingstone PBKS 13 388
Abhishek Sharma SRH 13 383

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot, while Umran Malik takes the fourth spot. Kuldeep Yadav rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 13 24
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 13 23
Kagiso Rabada PBKS 12 22
Umran Mailk SRH 13 21
Kuldeep Yadav DC 13 20
Mohammad Shami GT 13 18
Harshal Patel RCB 12 18
T Natarajan SRH 11 18
Avesh Khan LSG 11 17
Andre Russell KKR 12 17
