Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After DC Vs MI Game

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Mumbai Indians (MI) locked horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match No. 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. Mumbai dominated Delhi by 5 wickets, effectively ruining the Capitals' chances of reaching the tournament's knockout stage. As a result, Royal Challengers Bangalore have been qualified for the playoffs courtesy of their 16 points in 14 matches.
Batting first, Delhi posted a total of 159 runs in 20 overs. Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw contributed with the bat as they took Delhi to a respectable total. For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets, while Ramandeep Singh scalped two. Daniel Sams and Mayank Markande also picked one wicket each.
Mumbai Indians then chased down the target in 19.1 overs. Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, and Tim David, all played significant knocks to help Mumbai reach the target. Bumrah was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance with the ball.
The top four teams have qualified for the playoffs. Gujarat Titans were the first side to make it to the knockout stage of IPL 2022. Lucknow Super Giants became the second franchise to qualify for the playoffs, followed by Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. These four sides will play the knockout stage, including Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final.
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|NRR
|PTS
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|10
|4
|+0.316
|20
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|9
|5
|+0.298
|18
|Lucknow Super Giants
|14
|9
|5
|+0.251
|18
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|14
|8
|6
|-0.253
|16
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|7
|7
|+0.204
|14
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|6
|8
|+0.146
|12
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|7
|-0.043
|12
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|6
|7
|-0.230
|12
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|4
|10
|-0.203
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|14
|4
|10
|-0.506
|8
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals is the current holder of Orange Cap courtesy of his 629 runs in 14 matches. Buttler has scored a record three centuries in the tournament. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is in second place with 537 runs in 14 matches. Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants is in third place with 502 runs in 14 matches. Faf du Plessis and David Warner are in fourth and fifth place with 443 and 432 runs, respectively.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Jos Buttler
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|629
|KL Rahul
|Lucknow Super Giants
|14
|537
|Quinton de Kock
|Lucknow Super Giants
|14
|502
|Faf du Plessis
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|14
|443
|David Warner
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|432
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Punjab Kings
|13
|421
|Ishan Kishan
|Mumbai Indians
|14
|418
|Hardik Pandya
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|413
|Deepak Hooda
|Lucknow Super Giants
|14
|406
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|403
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the Purple Cap with 26 wickets in 14 matches. Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore is in second place with 24 wickets in 14 games. Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada is in third place with 22 wickets in 12 matches. Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik are in fourth and fifth place respectively with 21 wickets each.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|26
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|14
|24
|Kagiso Rabada
|Punjab Kings
|12
|22
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|21
|Umran Malik
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|21
|Rashid Khan
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|18
|Harshal Patel
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|13
|18
|Mohammed Shami
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|18
|T Natarajan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|18
|Avesh Khan
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|17