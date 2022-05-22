Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After DC Vs MI Game

Mumbai Indians (MI) locked horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match No. 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. Mumbai dominated Delhi by 5 wickets, effectively ruining the Capitals' chances of reaching the tournament's knockout stage. As a result, Royal Challengers Bangalore have been qualified for the playoffs courtesy of their 16 points in 14 matches.

Batting first, Delhi posted a total of 159 runs in 20 overs. Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw contributed with the bat as they took Delhi to a respectable total. For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets, while Ramandeep Singh scalped two. Daniel Sams and Mayank Markande also picked one wicket each.

Mumbai Indians then chased down the target in 19.1 overs. Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, and Tim David, all played significant knocks to help Mumbai reach the target. Bumrah was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance with the ball.

IPL 2022: Points Table

The top four teams have qualified for the playoffs. Gujarat Titans were the first side to make it to the knockout stage of IPL 2022. Lucknow Super Giants became the second franchise to qualify for the playoffs, followed by Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. These four sides will play the knockout stage, including Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final.

Team M W L NRR PTS Gujarat Titans 14 10 4 +0.316 20 Rajasthan Royals 14 9 5 +0.298 18 Lucknow Super Giants 14 9 5 +0.251 18 Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 8 6 -0.253 16 Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 +0.204 14 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 6 8 +0.146 12 Punjab Kings 13 6 7 -0.043 12 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 -0.230 12 Chennai Super Kings 14 4 10 -0.203 8 Mumbai Indians 14 4 10 -0.506 8

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals is the current holder of Orange Cap courtesy of his 629 runs in 14 matches. Buttler has scored a record three centuries in the tournament. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is in second place with 537 runs in 14 matches. Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants is in third place with 502 runs in 14 matches. Faf du Plessis and David Warner are in fourth and fifth place with 443 and 432 runs, respectively.

Player Team Matches Runs Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 14 629 KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 14 537 Quinton de Kock Lucknow Super Giants 14 502 Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 443 David Warner Delhi Capitals 12 432 Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings 13 421 Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians 14 418 Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans 13 413 Deepak Hooda Lucknow Super Giants 14 406 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 14 403

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the Purple Cap with 26 wickets in 14 matches. Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore is in second place with 24 wickets in 14 games. Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada is in third place with 22 wickets in 12 matches. Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik are in fourth and fifth place respectively with 21 wickets each.

Player Team Matches Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 14 26 Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 24 Kagiso Rabada Punjab Kings 12 22 Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 14 21 Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 21 Rashid Khan Gujarat Titans 14 18 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 18 Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans 14 18 T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 18 Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 12 17

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI