Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On First-ball Ducks; 'Oh God, It Hasn't Happened To Me Ever'

Virat Kohli hasn't exactly lit up IPL 2022 with his batting as he continues his struggle with the form. Coming to Virat Kohli's form in IPL 2022, the former RCB skipper has so far managed only one half-century this season and five single-digit figures which include three golden duck dismissals.

Kohli scored his half-century against Gujarat Titans after being shifted back to the top of the order. While RCB has managed to keep themselves in contention to qualify for the IPL playoff, Virat Kohli's sluggish form has been affecting the team's overall total. This season, the former RCB skipper has broken silence on his three first-ball ducks.

Virat Kohli on getting three ducks in IPL 2022

In a recent video uploaded by RCB social media team, Virat Kohli spoke about his feeling regarding getting first-ball ducks. In an interview with Mr Nags, Kohli said, "First ball ducks… oh god. It hasn't happened to me ever in my career. That's why I smiled because I felt like I have seen everything now. It's been so long that I've seen everything this game has to show."

Virat Kohli's poor performance has prompted former cricketers and experts to share their advice. Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri had even asked Kohli to take a break. With the doubters making plenty of noise regarding the form, Kohli said, "They can't be in my shoes, they can’t feel what I feel. They can't live my life, can’t live those moments so you said how do you cut out the noise? You either mute the TV or don't listen to or pay attention to what people are saying. I do both these things."

Virat Kohli misses AB de Villiers

During the interview, Virat Kohli also spilled beans on how much he misses AB de Villiers on the team. Both the cricketers have been best friends on and off the field, however, with AB de Villiers now retired Kohli said that he still watches RCB very keenly. He said, “I miss him a lot. I speak to him regularly, quite regularly. He keeps messaging me. He was in the US recently watching golf. Augusta Masters is what I heard it was called. So he told me he was there experiencing it with his friends and family. So we stay in touch and he's very keenly watching RCB and hopefully here next year in some capacity”