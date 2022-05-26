Virat Kohli On Rajat Patidar; 'One Of The Best Innings I've Ever Seen Under Pressure'

Batting stalwart Virat Kohli says Rajat Patidar's match-winning century in the IPL Eliminator was one of the best innings produced under pressure.

Little-known Patidar from Indore slammed a 54-ball 112 not out to single-handedly win the IPL Eliminator for Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday night.

"That was one of the best innings I've ever seen under pressure by Rajat Patidar, and I've seen many," Kohli, who had added 66 with Patidar, said on RCB's Game Day segment.

"That level of striking in this game is some level of batting. Watch out for him!," he said.

With Patidar going hammer and tongs, RCB posted an imposing 207 for 4, a total which proved enough as LSG managed 193 for 6 to bow out of the tournament.

Wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Kartik, who shared a 92 off 41 balls with Patidar to take RCB across the 200-mark, also was effusive in his praise for the 28-year-old.

"It was probably the best innings by an uncapped player that I've seen. Outstanding batting. He is very cool, calm, and has a shy personality. It shows in his batting, you get the feeling that he is lazy but that is just his personality.

"Lovely guy, hardworking with a shy personality. Rajat Patidar played some great shots and made my job easier, that's a key factor in a good team."

RCB will face Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier on Friday.