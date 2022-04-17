Virat Kohli Takes One-handed Stunner In RCB Vs DC Match, Waves At Anushka Sharma; WATCH

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is without a doubt one of the best fielders in the modern era of the game. Kohli demonstrated this in Saturday night's match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) when he removed his compatriot Rishabh Pant with a one-handed stunner. The 33-year-old jumped nearly two feet from the ground to pluck the ball from the air with just the tips of his fingers.

Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, who was at the stadium to see her husband play, was surprised by the spectacular catch, including everyone else present at the ground. Anushka was spotted passing a smile to Kohli after his effort on the field. The video of Kohli's impressive catch is now going viral on social media. In the video, Kohli can be seen signalling the victory sign to his wife after taking the amazing catch. Here's the footage of Kohli's mind-blowing catch from last night's game.

RCB vs DC

As far as the match is concerned, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs. Delhi won the toss and elected to field first at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, RCB lost a couple of early wickets before Glenn Maxwell took control of the innings and took them near the 100-run mark. Maxwell was dismissed for 55 off 34 balls. Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik then put up a 97-run partnership to take RCB to 189/5 in 20 overs. Ahmed and Karthik remained unbeaten at 32 and 66 runs, respectively.

In the second innings, Delhi started the chase beautifully before losing Prithvi Shaw at the 50-run mark. David Warner remained intact and scored an amazing 66 off 38 balls. His effort, however, went in vain as Delhi failed to capitalize on the good start and succumbed to 173/7 in 20 overs. Apart from Rishabh Pant, who scored 34 off 17 balls, no other batter got going and Delhi lost the match by 16 runs. Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets for RCB, while Mohammed Siraj scalped two. Karthik was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: Twitter/@SlipDiving