Wasim Jaffer Uses Alastair Cook's Run-up Clip To Reply To Vaughan's Remarks On Umran Malik

India’s latest pace sensation, Umran Malik has become a talking point for cricket enthusiasts in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, for the sheer pace that he has displayed for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Umran has bowled consistently around the 150 kmph mark and has won every fastest delivery of the match award in all the matches he has played this season. The 22-year-old speedster’s pace against Gujarat Titans on Monday earned him praises from former England skipper Michael Vaughan, while former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer trolled the latter for his comments about sending Umran to the County Championship.

Vaughan took to his official Twitter handle and said, “Umran Malik will play for India very soon … If I was the @BCCI I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though … #IPL2022”.Whereas replying to the tweet, Jaffer took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a viral video featuring Alastair Cook. In the video that is going viral on social media, 37-year-old Cook can be seen sporting a funny bowling run-up followed by an unique action.

Michael Vaughan roots for Umran Malik's inclusion in Team India

Captioning the video, Jaffer said, “@michaelvaughan : BCCI should send Umran to play County cricket this summer for him to develop. Meanwhile, County cricket this summer:”. The video of Cook’s run-up was originally shared on the official Twitter handle of the County Championship, which received some angry reaction from cricket fans in England. “Hard to believe we're not producing any test match level players from county cricket when this is how serious the Championship is taken,” wrote a fan replying to the video.

Watch the video shared by Wasim Jaffer:

Umran Malik's performance for SRH in IPL 2022

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that Umran Malik was one of the three retentions made by SRH ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Although he has proved his worth by bowling at high speed and catching batters by surprise, the bowler is yet to find consistent line and length. He has picked up three wickets so far in the tournament but has leaked runs at an economy rate of 10.42 per match.

