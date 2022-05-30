Watch: Trent Boult's Golden Expressions While Listening To 'Vande Mataram' Goes Viral

The Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final of IPL 2022 to lift the trophy on Sunday. Over 1,30,000 spectators attended the match to watch Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals at the world's largest cricket arena in Ahmedabad. Prior to the game, a closing ceremony was held to mark the conclusion of the two-month-long tournament. The closing ceremony kicked off with performances from Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

AR Rahman was unquestionably the show's headliner, as he got hundreds of thousands of fans to sing 'Vande Mataram' at the same time. Even the players and support personnel of the two franchises were seen singing the song alongside Rahman and lakhs of spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Trent Boult of New Zealand, on the other hand, drew everyone's attention with his reaction. Boult was seen enjoying the performance as the camera panned towards him, but when he realised he was on the big screen, he quickly exited the frame with a broad smile on his face.

IPL 2022 Final: RR vs GT recap

Sanju Samson, the captain of the Rajasthan Royals, had won the toss and opted to bat first earlier in the game. Rajasthan batted first and scored 130/9 in 20 overs, thanks to Jos Buttler's 39-run effort. With the bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson both contributed, but they were unable to help the team reach a comfortable total. With his 15 off 15 balls, Riyan Parag brought Rajasthan's innings to a close. While Hardik Pandya picked three wickets for Gujarat, the side also had wickets from Yash Dayal, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Shami.

Prasidh Krishna of the Rajasthan Royals struck early in the second innings, dismissing Wriddhiman Saha for just five runs. Trent Boult dismissed Matthew Wade for eight runs in the fifth over. Shubman Gill then formed an important partnership with Hardik Pandya to enable his squad to get closer to the target. Shubman and Miller concluded the chase after Hardik was dismissed for 34 off 30 balls by Yuzvendra Chahal. Miller smashed 35 runs off 19 balls to help Gujarat win their first title, while Gill scored an undefeated 45 runs. Pandya was named the player of the match for his all-round effort.