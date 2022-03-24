Last Updated:

'We Love You Mahi': Twitter Explodes As MS Dhoni Quits CSK Captaincy Ahead Of IPL 2022

Know how the fans reacted to MS Dhoni’s decision of stepping down from CSK’s captaincy and promoting Ravindra Jadeja to the leadership role ahead of IPL 2022.

MS Dhoni

Legendary India cricketer MS Dhoni, who also led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to the glory of winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title a total of four times, shook the cricketing world by announcing that he has decided to step down from the captaincy role of CSK.

The announcement came as a shock as he led CSK to their fourth title last year, and everyone was expecting him to continue as the skipper of the side until he calls his time as a player. However, the 40-year-old seems to have some other plans as he handed over the baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the IPL 2022, which kicks off on March 26.

Heartbroken fans react to MS Dhoni's decision to step down from CSK captaincy

Meanwhile, the cricket fans on social media went berserk on coming to know about the development, announced on the official handle of the Chennai-based franchise. Fans mentioned that it is shocking to know about the news, as they expected Jadeja to lead the team starting from the 2023 season. One fan said it is an end of an era, as Dhoni was the captain of the Indian team when he started watching cricket.

At the same time, a fan tweeted, “We are not prepared for this,” while another fan said that everyone wanted Dhoni to add another IPL trophy to his name. Among the many reactions expressing shock over Dhoni’s decision, a fan paid tribute to the legend by saying, “Mahi can try for one more trophy this time to make it 5-5 as par with Rohit. But he didn't, instead he choose to groom Jadeja like he did with Kohli & left test captaincy just few games before his 100th test. My man lives by his own standard."

CSK to begin IPL 2022 campaign on March 26

Informing about Dhoni’s decision to step down from CSK’s captaincy, the franchise put out an official statement on Thursday and said, “MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond." 

The announcement comes two days before CSK start their IPL 2022 campaign on March 26, with the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

