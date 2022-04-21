Who Is Matheesha Pathirana? SL Pacer Dubbed 'next Malinga' Joins CSK As Milne Replacement

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced on Thursday that their fast bowler Adam Milne will miss the IPL 2022 season owing to a hamstring injury. Milne will no longer be a part of CSK's squad for the ongoing edition of the cash-rich event, according to a statement released by the team. Milne made his season debut on March 26 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He's been warming the bench for CSK since then.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have also announced that Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana will replace Adam Milne in the squad for the remainder of the season.

"Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a hamstring injury. Milne, who was picked up by the Super Kings in the player auction for IPL 2022, played the first game of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana replaces Milne for the rest of the season," CSK wrote in its statement.

Who is Matheesha Pathirana?

The 19-year-old pacer was part of Sri Lanka's youth squad that took part in the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup in the West Indies earlier this year. He played four matches for his side in this year's World Cup and picked seven wickets. Pathirana was also part of Sri Lanka's youth team for the 2020 U-19 World Cup. Pathirana's bowling style, which is similar to that of fellow countryman Lasith Malinga, has led to comparisons with the great pacer.

During the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the uncapped Sri Lankan was a reserve player for Chennai Super Kings. Before the start of the IPL 2021, he and Maheesh Theekshana joined the CSK training camp in Chennai and were seen practicing with the likes of MS Dhoni and Robin Uthappa.

Pathirana caught CSK's attention after bowling the fastest delivery at the U-19 World Cup in South Africa in 2020. He clocked a 175 kmph delivery versus India in the youth World Cup. The umpire, however, ruled the ball illegal as it was declared a wide. His delivery speed even topped Shoaib Akhtar's deadly 161.3 kmph delivery, which is the current world record.