'Yes, Dhoni Is In Form But...': Ravi Shastri Reveals Cause Of Concern For CSK In IPL 2022

Former team India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that new Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja will be under pressure to deliver results. Highlighting some causes of concern, Shastri said that the Chennai Super Kings' openers need to find form as soon as possible.

Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to perform in both the matches, while Devon Conway was dropped after failing to perform in the 1st game. Robin Uttapah was promoted to open and put up a good show but Shastri feels that as the team has lost their first two matches, the openers need to find form soon despite MS Dhoni looking in really good touch.

"It's a cause for concern when both openers are not performing. It's very important for one of the openers to strike form as soon as possible because they have lost two matches. There’s a new captain at the helm, and he’s under pressure. Yes, Dhoni is in form but if one of those openers doesn’t score then CSK will find it difficult in this tournament," Ravi Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

He added that Ruturaj Gaikwad should give himself some time in the middle and that he has the ability to make up for the slow start. "Ruturaj should give himself some time. He's a good timer of the ball, has all the shots. He can make up for a slow start. These pitches are good for batting but he needs to get used to the bounce," Shastri said.

IPL 2022: Shastri asks Chennai Super Kings skipper to lead from the front

Speaking about Chennai's inexperienced bowling attack, Shastri said that Jadeja should look to bowl his full quota of overs

"Jadeja should necessarily bowl his four overs. Dube bowled the 19th over in the last game when Jadeja had two overs left. He needs to bowl with courage. You are an India player, should bindass bowl in the middle overs so the pressure is less at the end," he said.

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings predicted XI

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

(Image: AP)