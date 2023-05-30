0.1 Second: MS Dhoni's Mind-boggling Reaction Time To Stump Shubman Gill - WATCH

There have been a lot of speculations regarding the future of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The 41 year old has remained tight lipped and has continued to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. CSK take on Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL 2023. There has been very few players who could replicate MS Dhoni’s brilliance behind the stumps. The former Indian skipper once again showed why he is still regarded as one of the coveted keepers in cricket still.

MS Dhoni's lightening stumping brought the world to a standstill

Shubman Gill returned to the pavilion pretty quickly and the courtesy went to Dhoni who was lightening quick behind the stumps. Gill missed a Ravindra Jadeja delivery and Dhoni dislodged the stumps in a whisker.

Later the official broadcaster showed that during the stumping Dhoni’s reaction time was a mere 0.1 seconds to respond to the situation. The incident brought the world to a standstill as netizens heaped praises on the legend.

CSK vs GT: Chennai win IPL title

Chennai Super Kings scripted history as they defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to lift their 5th IPL title. The rain interrupted final saw the overs reduced to 15 and the revised target was 171 for the men in yellow. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube rose to the occasion but it was Ravindra Jadeja who won it for MS Dhoni's side.

CSK: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Ambati Rayudu, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Tushar Deshpande, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Matheesha Pathirana

Subs: Shivam Dube, Mitch Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

GT: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 B Sai Sudharsan, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt), 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 David Miller, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Rahul Tewatia, 9 Noor Ahmed, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Mohammed Shami

Subs: Josh Little, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, R Sai Kishore