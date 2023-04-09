Last Updated:

'Absolute Freak': Rinku Singh Conquers Internet With 5 Sixes In Last Over Of GT Vs KKR

IPL 2023 GT vs KKR: Rinku Singh hit 5 consecutive sixes in the final over of the chase against Gujarat Titans, to steal a thrilling 3-wicket win. See Reactions.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
GT vs KKR, IPL 2023, RInku Singh

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI


Kolkata Knight Riders clinched a stellar win over defending champions Gujarat Titans in match no. 13 of the Indian Premier League 2023. The match turned out to be an epic encounter with the momentum shifting on both sides before Rinku Singh played a stunning rescue act. The 25-year-old hit five sixes in the final five balls of the 20th over of the match to help KKR earn a three-wicket victory.

KKR’s total stood at 176/7 in 19 overs with Rinku and Umesh Yadav on the crease. The final over of the match, bowled by Yash Dayal started with Umesh taking a single off the first ball and handing the strike to Rinku with 28 runs to win in five balls. He hit the first six over wide long off, before smashing a low full toss for a six over the deep backward square leg fence in the next ball. 

Watch: Rinku Singh seals miraculous win for KKR with 5 consecutive sixes

He then hit the third back-to-back six in a full toss over the long off boundary, before sending a half-tracker over long-on to reduce the winning equation to four runs to win in a ball. KKR then sealed the victory with Rinku smashing the five straight maximum over the long-on fence. Here’s how the internet reacted to Rinku Singh’s five sixes in an over.

