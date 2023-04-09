'Absolute Freak': Rinku Singh Conquers Internet With 5 Sixes In Last Over Of GT Vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders clinched a stellar win over defending champions Gujarat Titans in match no. 13 of the Indian Premier League 2023. The match turned out to be an epic encounter with the momentum shifting on both sides before Rinku Singh played a stunning rescue act. The 25-year-old hit five sixes in the final five balls of the 20th over of the match to help KKR earn a three-wicket victory.

KKR’s total stood at 176/7 in 19 overs with Rinku and Umesh Yadav on the crease. The final over of the match, bowled by Yash Dayal started with Umesh taking a single off the first ball and handing the strike to Rinku with 28 runs to win in five balls. He hit the first six over wide long off, before smashing a low full toss for a six over the deep backward square leg fence in the next ball.

Watch: Rinku Singh seals miraculous win for KKR with 5 consecutive sixes

He then hit the third back-to-back six in a full toss over the long off boundary, before sending a half-tracker over long-on to reduce the winning equation to four runs to win in a ball. KKR then sealed the victory with Rinku smashing the five straight maximum over the long-on fence. Here’s how the internet reacted to Rinku Singh’s five sixes in an over.

𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗞𝗨 𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗛! 🔥 🔥



𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗔𝗯𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸! ⚡️ ⚡️



Take A Bow! 🙌 🙌



28 needed off 5 balls & he has taken @KKRiders home & how! 💪 💪



Those reactions say it ALL! ☺️ 🤗



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/G8bESXjTyh #TATAIPL | #GTvKKR | @rinkusingh235 pic.twitter.com/Kdq660FdER — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2023

Won the game on his hands. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/ukuXMaXRIl — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) April 9, 2023

Superb superb just out of this world. Rana is all of us — Bleed Blue #RoarMacha (@CricCrazyVeena) April 9, 2023

One of the best innings in the history of the IPL and look at the sea of emotions in the KKR camp. Five sixes in a row from none other than ice-cold Lord Rinku Singh❤️💥🔥 — Firoj Alam (@FirojAl04324476) April 9, 2023