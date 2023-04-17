Last Updated:

'Ajinkya Rahane Playing Like The GOAT He Was': CSK Batters' Transformation Amazes Everyone

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings batsman Ajinkya Rahane has been in excellent form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Monday, Rahane once again showed his class with the bat as he smashed 37 runs off just 20 balls including three boundaries and two sixes against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Netizens are lauding Rahane for his brilliant batting performances in IPL 2023.  

Ajinkya Rahane has played three matches in IPL 2023 thus far and has scored 129 runs at an average of 43 and strike rate of 195.45. Rahane scored 133 runs in 7 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. Rahane was bought by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 auction for Rs. 50 lakh late last year. 

RCB vs CSK: Playing XI and substitutes

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

RCB Impact Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, David WIlley, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK Impact Subs: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhanshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

