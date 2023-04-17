'Ajinkya Rahane Playing Like The GOAT He Was': CSK Batters' Transformation Amazes Everyone

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings batsman Ajinkya Rahane has been in excellent form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Monday, Rahane once again showed his class with the bat as he smashed 37 runs off just 20 balls including three boundaries and two sixes against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Netizens are lauding Rahane for his brilliant batting performances in IPL 2023.

Nah what is this man…Rahane playing like goat he was..dhoni you beautiful man… pic.twitter.com/OvSRGaXvsD April 17, 2023

66 balls, 129 runs. In just three innings.



Quite a valuable contribution so far from Ajinkya Rahane 💛#CSK — Sudharshan R (@rsudharshan95) April 17, 2023

Ajinkya Rahane in IPL 2023:



- 61 (27).

- 31 (19).

- 37 (20).



- Rahane has created an impact in each of the matches he's played, what a return by Ajinkya!#TATAIPL2023 |#IPL23 pic.twitter.com/Ftf2XTf0yZ — Shashwat Jaiswal (@ShashwatJaisw17) April 17, 2023

Ajinkya #Rahane's strike rate of 198.46 is the highest among batters with 100+ runs at this IPL so far.



Who would have thunk?#IPL2023 #RCBvsCSK — امت AMIT CHAUDHARY (@amitarious) April 17, 2023

If you wanna see how real Pheonix rises from ashes

Watch Ajinkya Rahane 2.0.@ajinkyarahane88



This man is motivation personified...#AjinkyaRahane #AjinkyaRahane2.0



Photo Jio Cinema pic.twitter.com/JF1QT7AR33 — HARSHAD MANE (@harshad2103) April 17, 2023

Cricketers with Strike Rate above 150 in IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore (min 300 runs)



AB De Villiers

Chris Gayle

MS Dhoni

Robin Uthappa

David Warner

Yuvraj Singh

Brendon Mccullum

Ajinkya Rahane#IPL2023#CSKVSRCB#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/6ZanfwwNhG — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) April 17, 2023

Ajinkya Rahane has played three matches in IPL 2023 thus far and has scored 129 runs at an average of 43 and strike rate of 195.45. Rahane scored 133 runs in 7 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. Rahane was bought by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 auction for Rs. 50 lakh late last year.

RCB vs CSK: Playing XI and substitutes

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

RCB Impact Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, David WIlley, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK Impact Subs: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhanshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Image: BCCI