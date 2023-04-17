'Ajinkya Rahane Playing Like The GOAT He Was': CSK Batters' Transformation Amazes Everyone

Quick links:
IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings batsman Ajinkya Rahane has been in excellent form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Monday, Rahane once again showed his class with the bat as he smashed 37 runs off just 20 balls including three boundaries and two sixes against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Nah what is this man…Rahane playing like goat he was..dhoni you beautiful man… pic.twitter.com/OvSRGaXvsD— Skyagdamni (@skyagdamni) April 17, 2023
66 balls, 129 runs. In just three innings.— Sudharshan R (@rsudharshan95) April 17, 2023
Quite a valuable contribution so far from Ajinkya Rahane 💛#CSK
Ajinkya Rahane in IPL 2023:— Shashwat Jaiswal (@ShashwatJaisw17) April 17, 2023
- 61 (27).
- 31 (19).
- 37 (20).
- Rahane has created an impact in each of the matches he's played, what a return by Ajinkya!#TATAIPL2023 |#IPL23 pic.twitter.com/Ftf2XTf0yZ
Ajinkya #Rahane's strike rate of 198.46 is the highest among batters with 100+ runs at this IPL so far.— امت AMIT CHAUDHARY (@amitarious) April 17, 2023
Who would have thunk?#IPL2023 #RCBvsCSK
Ajinkya Rahane's redemption!— Jega8 (@imBK08) April 17, 2023
(Pic - Jio Cinema)#IPL2023 #CSK #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/9eoYzLdo20
If you wanna see how real Pheonix rises from ashes— HARSHAD MANE (@harshad2103) April 17, 2023
Watch Ajinkya Rahane 2.0.@ajinkyarahane88
This man is motivation personified...#AjinkyaRahane #AjinkyaRahane2.0
Photo Jio Cinema pic.twitter.com/JF1QT7AR33
Cricketers with Strike Rate above 150 in IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore (min 300 runs)— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) April 17, 2023
AB De Villiers
Chris Gayle
MS Dhoni
Robin Uthappa
David Warner
Yuvraj Singh
Brendon Mccullum
Ajinkya Rahane#IPL2023#CSKVSRCB#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/6ZanfwwNhG
Ajinkya Rahane has played three matches in IPL 2023 thus far and has scored 129 runs at an average of 43 and strike rate of 195.45. Rahane scored 133 runs in 7 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. Rahane was bought by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 auction for Rs. 50 lakh late last year.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj
RCB Impact Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, David WIlley, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
CSK Impact Subs: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhanshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
