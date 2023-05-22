Virat Kohli left the M. Chinnaswamy crowd in awe of his fabulous innings, which saw him register his second consecutive Indian Premier League century on Sunday. The 34-year-old completed his century against Gujarat Titans off just 60 balls and shattered the IPL record books. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper became the leading century scorer in the marquee T20 league by registering his 7th century, which is one more than Chris Gayle.

Meanwhile, after Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century lifted Royal Challengers Bangalore to a score of 197/5 in the first innings, Gayle appeared on Jio Cinema’s mid-innings show and shared his thoughts. He hailed Kohli for his dominating knock, while hilariously claiming he will come out of retirement to reclaim the record of scoring the most IPL centuries. Kohli earlier hit a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad to match Gayle’s tally of 6 IPL hundreds.

"I will see you next year Virat"

“Never doubt Virat Kohli. Fantastic innings, well played, you know, he has put his team in a winning position. Virat and Faf batted really well, but it was all about Virat Kohli... Fantastic innings by Virat, he has passed the Universe Boss. I am coming back out of retirement and I will see you next year Virat,“ Gayle said on Jio Cinema.

Shubman Gill follows Virat Kohli's footsteps to register 2nd straight IPL century

Kohli became the third-ever player in IPL’s history to register consecutive hundreds, however, another Indian batsman spoiled RCB’s chances of qualifying for the IPL 2023 Playoffs. Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill took Gujarat Titans through to the win by smashing a century in 52 balls. Interestingly, this is Gill’s second consecutive IPL century as he earlier smashed 101 off 58 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2023: Loss to GT leads to elimination for RCB

With the win, GT finished the league stage of IPL 2023 with a total of 20 points. On the other hand, the loss meant RCB had only 14 points to their credit and were eliminated from the competition. Having beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the after noon game on Sunday, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians sealed the final spot for the playoffs.