CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Defeat Delhi Capitals By 27 Runs

Image: IPL/BCCI
Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 runs.
Matheesha Pathirana dismissed Ripal Patel for 12 off 5 balls. Delhi 140/8 in 19.5 Overs.
Moeen Ali ran Ripal Patel out in the 19th over for 10 off 16 balls. Delhi Capitals 125/7 in 18.5 Overs.
Matheesha Pathirana dismissed Axar Patel for 21 off 12 balls. Delhi Capitals 116/6 in 17.5 Overs.
Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Rilee Rossouw for 35 off 37 balls. Delhi Capitals 89/5 in 14.3 Overs.
Matheesha Pathirana dismissed Manish Pandey for 27 off 29 balls. Delhi Capitals 84/4 in 13 overs.
A mix-up between Manish Pandey and Mitchell Marsh resulted in the latter's run out for 5 off 4 balls. Delhi 25/3 in 3 overs.
Deepak Chahar dismissed Phil Salt for 17 off 11 balls. Delhi Capitals 20/2 in 2.3 Overs.
Deepak Chahar dismissed David Warner for a duck on the second ball of the opening over. DC 0/1 in 0.2 overs.
Phil Salt and David Warner opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Deepak Chahar took the new ball for Chennai.
Chennai Super Kings posted 167/8 in 20 overs. Delhi Capitals will need 168 to win.
Mitchell Marsh picked up MS Dhoni's wicket for 20 off 9 balls. CSK 166/8 in 19.5 overs.
Mitchell Marsh dismissed Ravindra Jadeja for 21 off 16 balls. CSK 164/7 in 19.2 overs.
Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Ambati Rayudu for 23 off 17 balls. Chennai Super Kings 126/6 in 16.2 Overs.
Mitchell Marsh dismissed Shivam Dube for 25 off 12 balls. CSK 113/5 in 14.2 Overs.
Delhi Capitals are upto something over here. Unfortunately for MS Dhoni's CSK, they have lost their fourth speacialist batter Ajinkya Rahane. Jinx perishes to a one handed blinder from Lalit Yadav. Rayudu in the middle.
This has been unlike CSK so far. They are 3 wickets down at the halfway mark and Moeen Ali is the latest batsman to depart. This brings Shivam Dube to the middle
Axar Patel dismisses Devon Conway with an LBW. The batsman did not take a review and went off. CSK 32/1 as Ajinkya Rahane comes in.
With a couple of third umpire calls, CSK stand with no losses in the game.
DC's review to take Conway's wicket was upheld, match continues with CSK suffering no losses so far.
CSK strikes as Gaikwad strikes a few boundaries on Ishant Sharma's bowling; Chennai stands at 20 with no losses after two overs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway opened for Chennai as Khaleel Ahmed took the new ball for Delhi
Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel
Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma
The Chennai Super Kings won the toss and skipper MS Dhoni made the decision to bat first.
The stage is set up for the toss as the skippers are on the field
Delhi Capitals will try their best to maintain the winning streak, which they have achieved after a lot of trouble early on in the season.
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Priyam Garg, Ripal Patel, A Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma