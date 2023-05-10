Last Updated:

CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Defeat Delhi Capitals By 27 Runs

CSK vs DC Live Score: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and David Warner's Delhi Capitals are playing in Match 55 of IPL 2023.

CSK vs DC

23:17 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE Score: Chennai win by 27 runs

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 runs. 

23:17 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE Score: Pathirana removes Ripal

Matheesha Pathirana dismissed Ripal Patel for 12 off 5 balls. Delhi 140/8 in 19.5 Overs.

23:10 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE Score: Moeen Ali runs out Ripal Patel

Moeen Ali ran Ripal Patel out in the 19th over for 10 off 16 balls. Delhi Capitals 125/7 in 18.5 Overs.

23:04 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE Score: Pathirana dismisses Axar Patel

Matheesha Pathirana dismissed Axar Patel for 21 off 12 balls. Delhi Capitals 116/6 in 17.5 Overs.

22:45 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE Score: Rilee Rossouw goes for 35 off 37 balls

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Rilee Rossouw for 35 off 37 balls. Delhi Capitals 89/5 in 14.3 Overs.

22:36 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE Score: Pathirana removes Pandey

Matheesha Pathirana dismissed Manish Pandey for 27 off 29 balls. Delhi Capitals 84/4 in 13 overs.

21:58 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE Score: A mix-up in between, Marsh gets run out

A mix-up between Manish Pandey and Mitchell Marsh resulted in the latter's run out for 5 off 4 balls. Delhi 25/3 in 3 overs. 

21:53 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE Score: Chahar removes Salt

Deepak Chahar dismissed Phil Salt for 17 off 11 balls. Delhi Capitals 20/2 in 2.3 Overs.

21:39 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE Score: Chahar strikes early

Deepak Chahar dismissed David Warner for a duck on the second ball of the opening over. DC 0/1 in 0.2 overs.

21:35 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE Score: Salt, Warner open for Delhi

Phil Salt and David Warner opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Deepak Chahar took the new ball for Chennai. 

21:21 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE Score: Chennai post 167/8 in 20 overs

Chennai Super Kings posted 167/8 in 20 overs. Delhi Capitals will need 168 to win. 

21:21 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE Score: Dhoni dismissed for 20 off 9 balls

Mitchell Marsh picked up MS Dhoni's wicket for 20 off 9 balls. CSK 166/8 in 19.5 overs. 

21:16 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE Score: Jadeja goes for 21 off 16 balls

Mitchell Marsh dismissed Ravindra Jadeja for 21 off 16 balls. CSK 164/7 in 19.2 overs. 

21:04 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE Score: Khaleel Ahmed removes Ambati Rayudu

Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Ambati Rayudu for 23 off 17 balls. Chennai Super Kings 126/6 in 16.2 Overs.

20:46 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE Score: Shivam Dube goes for 25 off 12 balls

Mitchell Marsh dismissed Shivam Dube for 25 off 12 balls. CSK 113/5 in 14.2 Overs.

20:31 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE score: More trouble for CSK

Delhi Capitals are upto something over here. Unfortunately for MS Dhoni's CSK, they have lost their fourth speacialist batter Ajinkya Rahane. Jinx perishes to a one handed blinder from Lalit Yadav. Rayudu in the middle.

20:25 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE score: Moeen Ali departs

This has been unlike CSK so far. They are 3 wickets down at the halfway mark and Moeen Ali is the latest batsman to depart. This brings Shivam Dube to the middle

19:57 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE SCORE: Axar Patel takes strike one!

Axar Patel dismisses Devon Conway with an LBW. The batsman did not take a review and went off. CSK 32/1 as Ajinkya Rahane comes in.

19:55 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE SCORE: Chennai at 32/0 in 4 overs

With a couple of third umpire calls, CSK stand with no losses in the game.

19:51 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE SCORE: Capitals take review; Decision upheld

DC's review to take Conway's wicket was upheld, match continues with CSK suffering no losses so far.

19:43 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE SCORE: DC give out some extras; CSK in 20/0

CSK strikes as Gaikwad strikes a few boundaries on Ishant Sharma's bowling; Chennai stands at 20 with no losses after two overs.

19:30 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE SCORE: Gaikwad and Conway open for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway opened for Chennai as Khaleel Ahmed took the new ball for Delhi

19:21 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE SCORE: Delhi Capitals Confirmed Impact players

Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel

19:15 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE SCORE: Chennai Super Kings' Confirmed Impact Players

Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

19:09 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE SCORE: Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

19:09 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE SCORE: Delhi Capitals Confirmed Playing XI

David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

19:02 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE SCORE: Super Kings win the toss and would bat first

The Chennai Super Kings won the toss and skipper MS Dhoni made the decision to bat first.

19:00 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE SCORE: Toss is coming up soon

The stage is set up for the toss as the skippers are on the field

16:04 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL LIVE SCORE: Delhi Capitals will look to maintain winning streak

Delhi Capitals will try their best to maintain the winning streak, which they have achieved after a lot of trouble early on in the season. 

15:04 IST, May 10th 2023
CSK vs DC LIVE IPL UPDATES: Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

 Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Priyam Garg, Ripal Patel, A Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

COMMENT