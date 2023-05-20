Last Updated:

CSK Vs DC IPL 2023 Highlights: MS Dhoni & Co. Win By 77 Runs, Seal IPL 2023 Playoffs Spot

DC vs CSK Live Score: David Warner's Delhi Capitals and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are all set to clash in match number 67 of IPL 2023. The DC vs CSK live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the DC vs CSK IPL match today at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

IPL 2023
 
DC vs CSK

Image: BCCI/IPL

19:39 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Chennai Super Kings advance into IPL 2023 Playoffs

CSK reached to 17 points, qualifying for the IPL 2023 Playoffs in the process. However, the result of the KKR vs LSG match will now decide who among CSK and LSG will finish at second in the standings.

iplt20.com/BCCI

 

19:20 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: CSK defeat DC by 77 runs in Delhi

CSK restricted DC to 146/9 and won the game by a thumping 77 runs. With the win, CSK reached to 17 points.

19:15 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Maheesh Theekshana into the wickets column, gets two in 20th over

Theekshana removed:Lalit Yadav in the 20th over to register his 1st wicket of the match, before removing Kuldeep Yadav in the very next ball. With the wicket, DC were reduced to 146/9 in 19.4 overs.

19:08 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Pathirana in the wickets again; DC 144/7

DC lost their 7th wicket as Warner was dismissed on 86 off 58 in the penultimate over of the match.

18:57 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Pathirana reduces Delhi Capitals to 131/6

Pathirana grabbed his first wicket of the match, removing Aman Khan for 7 off 9.

18:52 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: DC need 108 runs to win in 30 balls

DC were 116/5 in 15 overs, with only five overs remaining in their chase of 224 runs.

18:38 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: CSK inch closer to victory ax Axar perishes

Axar Patel was dismissed by Deepak Chahar in the 14th over, reducing Delhi to 109/5.

18:35 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE:Jadeja concedes 23 in an over; DC cross 100 runs

DC reached 107/4 in 13 overs after striking 23 runs against Jadeja. 

18:24 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Yash Dhull's dismissal by Jadeja bring out Axar Patel

Axar Patel joined Warner at the middle as Yash Dhull was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja on 13 off 15.

18:19 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Warner completes 50 off 32 balls

Warner completed his fifty with the help of four fours and three sixes in the penultimate ball of the 10th over. DC reached 72/3, needing 152 runs to win at the half-way mark.

18:09 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Warner leads DC's recovery

DC found themselves on 47/3 in 8 overs with Warner batting on 29 off 23, alongside Yash Dhull on 10 off 11.

17:57 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Deepak Chahar gets two in two

Chahar dismissed Philip Salt and Rossouw in consecutive deliveries, reducing DC to 26/3 in 4.5 overs.

17:57 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: David Warner gets things going for DC

Chasing 224, DC reached 15/1 in four overs after skipper Warner hit his first boundary in the second ball of the over.

17:41 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Prithvi Shaw perishes on 5

Having hit a fifty in the last game, Shaw was expected to score big on Saturday. However, Tushar Deshpande dismissed him in the third ball of the 2nd over. Delhi were 6/1 in 2 overs.

17:31 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Shaw and Warner open for DC

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner open for DC as Deepak Chahar bowls the first over, as Delhi score five runs off it.

17:19 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: CSK amass mammoth 223/3 in 20 overs

1st Innings - CSK 223/3 in 20 overs

CSK batting:

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 79 off 50

Devon Conway - 87 off 52

DC bowling:

Chetan Shakariya - 1/36 

Anrich Nortje - 1/43

17:11 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: CSK reach 200 with Dhoni and Jadeja on crease

Despite losing Conway in the penultimate over, CSK scored 12 runs off it as Jadeja hammered a six and a four. CSK were 207/3 in 19 overs.

17:02 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: CSK reach 195/2 with two overs to go

CSK reached 195/2 in 18 overs, as Shivam Dube struck two maximums to Khaleel Ahmed, before giving away his wicket.

16:50 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: CSK look strong despite Gaikwad's wicket

Despite the wicket of Gaikwad, CSK continued to add big runs, notching up 19 runs off the 16th over. Conway is now batting on 75 off 43, with Shivam Dube batting on 8 off 3.

16:43 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Sakariya strikes, CSK lose first wicket

Chennai Super Kings suffered the loss of Gaikwad on 79 off 50 as Chetan Sakariya dismissed him off a short ball.

16:36 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Conway completes fifty with a maximum

Devon Conway started the 14th over with a maximum and completed his fifty in 47 balls. CSK were 133/0 in 13.1 overs.

16:30 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Gaikwad punishes Kuldeep Yadav

Ruturaj Gaikwad hit Kuldeep Yadav for 20 runs in the 12th over, after hitting three consecutive sixes in the over. CSK were 117/0 in 12 overs, with Gaikwad on 70 off 42 and Conway on 45 off 30.

16:20 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Gaikwad comples his fifty, takes CSK to 87/0

Ruturah Gaikwad completed his third fifty of the season in 37 balls as CSK found themselves on 87/0 in 10 overs.

16:20 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: CSK 52/0 in powerplay

Chetan Sakariya conceded only 2 runs off the 6th over as CSK finished the powerplay on 52/0.

15:56 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: CSK continue scoring big

CSK reached 41/0 in 4 overs after scoring 11 runs from each of the 3rd and the 4th over.

15:43 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Chennai hit Lalit Yadav for 13 runs

CSK reached 19/0 in 2 overs as Conway and Gaikwad found a six and a four respectively un the over. They also ran for three singles.

15:37 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Ruturaj Gaikwad starts off with a four

Gaikwad hit Khaleel for a four in the fifth ball, as CSK finished the first over at 6/0.

15:28 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Check DC's Impact Substitutes

DC Impact subs: Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Praveen Dubey, Ripal Patel and Abhishek Porel

15:22 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Check CSK's Impact Substitutes

CSK Impact subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subranshu Senapathi, Shaik Rasheed and Akash Singh

 

15:07 IST, May 20th 2023
CSK vs DC LIVE IPL 2023 UPDATES: Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

