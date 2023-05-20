CSK Vs DC IPL 2023 Highlights: MS Dhoni & Co. Win By 77 Runs, Seal IPL 2023 Playoffs Spot

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
CSK reached to 17 points, qualifying for the IPL 2023 Playoffs in the process. However, the result of the KKR vs LSG match will now decide who among CSK and LSG will finish at second in the standings.
CSK restricted DC to 146/9 and won the game by a thumping 77 runs. With the win, CSK reached to 17 points.
Theekshana removed:Lalit Yadav in the 20th over to register his 1st wicket of the match, before removing Kuldeep Yadav in the very next ball. With the wicket, DC were reduced to 146/9 in 19.4 overs.
DC lost their 7th wicket as Warner was dismissed on 86 off 58 in the penultimate over of the match.
Pathirana grabbed his first wicket of the match, removing Aman Khan for 7 off 9.
DC were 116/5 in 15 overs, with only five overs remaining in their chase of 224 runs.
Axar Patel was dismissed by Deepak Chahar in the 14th over, reducing Delhi to 109/5.
DC reached 107/4 in 13 overs after striking 23 runs against Jadeja.
Axar Patel joined Warner at the middle as Yash Dhull was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja on 13 off 15.
Warner completed his fifty with the help of four fours and three sixes in the penultimate ball of the 10th over. DC reached 72/3, needing 152 runs to win at the half-way mark.
DC found themselves on 47/3 in 8 overs with Warner batting on 29 off 23, alongside Yash Dhull on 10 off 11.
Chahar dismissed Philip Salt and Rossouw in consecutive deliveries, reducing DC to 26/3 in 4.5 overs.
Chasing 224, DC reached 15/1 in four overs after skipper Warner hit his first boundary in the second ball of the over.
Having hit a fifty in the last game, Shaw was expected to score big on Saturday. However, Tushar Deshpande dismissed him in the third ball of the 2nd over. Delhi were 6/1 in 2 overs.
Flying catch alert 🚀@RayuduAmbati takes a stunning grab to dismiss Prithvi Shaw early!
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ESWjX1m8WD #TATAIPL | #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/sN6Jt3lmsM
Prithvi Shaw and David Warner open for DC as Deepak Chahar bowls the first over, as Delhi score five runs off it.
1st Innings - CSK 223/3 in 20 overs
CSK batting:
Ruturaj Gaikwad - 79 off 50
Devon Conway - 87 off 52
DC bowling:
Chetan Shakariya - 1/36
Anrich Nortje - 1/43
Despite losing Conway in the penultimate over, CSK scored 12 runs off it as Jadeja hammered a six and a four. CSK were 207/3 in 19 overs.
CSK reached 195/2 in 18 overs, as Shivam Dube struck two maximums to Khaleel Ahmed, before giving away his wicket.
Despite the wicket of Gaikwad, CSK continued to add big runs, notching up 19 runs off the 16th over. Conway is now batting on 75 off 43, with Shivam Dube batting on 8 off 3.
Chennai Super Kings suffered the loss of Gaikwad on 79 off 50 as Chetan Sakariya dismissed him off a short ball.
Devon Conway started the 14th over with a maximum and completed his fifty in 47 balls. CSK were 133/0 in 13.1 overs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad hit Kuldeep Yadav for 20 runs in the 12th over, after hitting three consecutive sixes in the over. CSK were 117/0 in 12 overs, with Gaikwad on 70 off 42 and Conway on 45 off 30.
Ruturah Gaikwad completed his third fifty of the season in 37 balls as CSK found themselves on 87/0 in 10 overs.
Chetan Sakariya conceded only 2 runs off the 6th over as CSK finished the powerplay on 52/0.
CSK reached 41/0 in 4 overs after scoring 11 runs from each of the 3rd and the 4th over.
CSK reached 19/0 in 2 overs as Conway and Gaikwad found a six and a four respectively un the over. They also ran for three singles.
Gaikwad hit Khaleel for a four in the fifth ball, as CSK finished the first over at 6/0.
DC Impact subs: Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Praveen Dubey, Ripal Patel and Abhishek Porel
CSK Impact subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subranshu Senapathi, Shaik Rasheed and Akash Singh
Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje