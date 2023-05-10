Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni made a massive goof-up while naming the playing XI during the toss at their match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. When asked about any change in CSK's playing XI, Dhoni said Ambati Rayudu has come in place of Shivam Dube. However, when the official playing XIs of both sides were revealed, it turned out that both Dube and Rayudu were part of the team.

In a video shared on IPL's official website, Dhoni can be heard saying Dube has been left out to make way for Rayudu. However, the official playing XI list published by CSK on its Twitter handle showed both Dube and Rayudu are part of the team.

Click here to watch the video of Dhoni making a rare mistake while confirming the playing XI for his team.

Dube playing 😭😭? I think some mistake by Dhoni pic.twitter.com/nye5LfzIwQ — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@Itzshreyas07) May 10, 2023

Calm down Shivam Dube is playing . MS Dhoni said it by mistake ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fc1iHsoVyz — Vansh (@vanshtweetz) May 10, 2023

WON THE TOSS, BATTING FIRST AND RAYUDU IN PLACE OF DUBE. pic.twitter.com/314EXJ6mS3 — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) May 10, 2023

As far as the match is concerned, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first at the M Chidambaram Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway opened the batting for CSK. Conway, however, got out early after hitting 10 off 13 balls.

CSK vs DC: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Riley Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Pravin Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Abhishek Porel

Image: IPL/BCCI