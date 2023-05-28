CSK Vs GT: Full Revised Playing Conditions For IPL 2023 Final After Reduction In Overs

IPL 2023: This has been an unlikely IPL Final so far with no action in this highly anticipated clash. In what was supposed to be a high-octane clash between the master MS Dhoni and his apprentice, Hardik Pandya, the rain gods intervened as the gates of heaven have been left open. It is raining cats and dogs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, and it feels that the time has run out to stage a full 40 overs game (20 overs on either side). It has been a frustrating evening for fans and the players, but nature is having its laugh and hardly anyone can intervene in its proceedings.

There is a reserved day for the IPL Final and just in case it keeps on raining, the summit clash will be played on May 29, 2023, and as the situation seems as of now, it looks very likely that it will be a no action Sunday and everybody will have to wait for one more day to see the new IPL champions being crowned. The stipulated time to complete an entire quota of 20 overs is 85 minutes and based on that, there will be revised playing conditions for the CSK vs GT IPL Final 2022. The stipulated time to start a full 40 overs game was IST 9:35 pm, but unfortunately, we are past that time.

Here are the revised playing conditions if overs are deducted

9:35 pm - 20 overs

- 20 overs 9:45 pm - 19 overs

- 19 overs 10:00 pm - 17 overs

- 17 overs 10:30 pm - 15 overs

- 15 overs 12:06 am - Final cut off time

