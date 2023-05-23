CSK Vs GT IPL Today Match Live Score: Who Will Prevail In IPL Qualifier 1-Dhoni Or Hardik?

Quick links:
A look at the records at Chepauk Stadium:
Played: 74
Win Batting First: 46
Win Batting Second: 28
No Result: 0
The average first innings score at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is 159 runs and the teams chasing at the ground will have a lot of advantage for the same.
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
MS Dhoni has failed to lead CSK to a win over Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. CSK has lost all three matches to GT since IPL 2022. But will the fortunes change in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1?
Gujarat Titans Probable Impact Players: Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Darshan Nalkande, R Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi
Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
Young Sri Lanka and Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana has impressed a lot with his performance so far in the Indian Premier League 2023 and the right-handed fast bowler has bowled some toe-crushing yorkers with his slingy action. The player will look to leave his impact in the match vs Gujarat Titans.
The weather in Chennai during the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match is expected to be hot and humid and their is no chance of rain during the match.
The pitch at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium is often known to provide assistance to the spinners and it is expected that the spinners from both the teams can get equal help from the surface.
Gujarat Titans batsman Shubman Gill is coming into the match after hitting two consecutive centuries against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gill will hope to repeat his performance vs Super Kings as well.
Win vs Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets
Win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs
Loss vs Mumbai Indians by 27 runs
Win vs Lucknow Super Giants by 27 runs
Win vs Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets
The Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2023 will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and CSK will certainly have an home advantage against GT. The team have a tremendous record at the ground and will look forward to make it to the finals of the tournament.
The Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans will look to make to their second successive final of the Indian Premier League and will also aim of winning the trophy for the second successive time against Chennai Super Kings.
The Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans have played each thrice in the history of the tournament and it has been the Titans who have always emerged victorious over Super Kings. Chennai will look to grab their first win vs Gujarat in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1.
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).
The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, both have performed exceptionally well throughout the Indian Premier League 2023. However, in the only match, both teams played in the group stage it was GT, who emerged victorious. CSK would look tp avenge the defeat and also make a place in the finals of the tournament.
The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans will take on each other in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.