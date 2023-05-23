Last Updated:

CSK Vs GT IPL Today Match Live Score: Who Will Prevail In IPL Qualifier 1-Dhoni Or Hardik?

CSK vs GT Live Score: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are playing Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023. The CSK vs GT live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the CSK vs GT IPL match today at the M. A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
GT vs CSK Qualifier 1

Image: BCCI/IPL

pointer
14:52 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE SCORE: Record at Chepauk Stadium

A look at the records at Chepauk Stadium: 

Played: 74

Win Batting First: 46

Win Batting Second: 28

No Result: 0

pointer
14:36 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL UPDATES: Average first innings score in Chennai

The average first innings score at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is 159 runs and the teams chasing at the ground will have a lot of advantage for the same.

pointer
14:12 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Gujarat Titans Probable XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

pointer
13:34 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE SCORE: Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

pointer
13:24 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT live: Can Dhoni finally beat Hardik-led GT?

MS Dhoni has failed to lead CSK to a win over Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. CSK has lost all three matches to GT since IPL 2022. But will the fortunes change in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1?

pointer
13:01 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Gujarat Titans Probable Impact Players

Gujarat Titans Probable Impact Players: Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Darshan Nalkande, R Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi

pointer
12:34 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE SCORE: Chennai Super Kings Probable Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

pointer
11:58 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL UPDATES: Can Matheesha Pathirana leave his impact?

Young Sri Lanka and Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana has impressed a lot with his performance so far in the Indian Premier League 2023 and the right-handed fast bowler has bowled some toe-crushing yorkers with his slingy action. The player will look to leave his impact in the match vs Gujarat Titans. 

pointer
11:23 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: How is the weather in Chennai?

The weather in Chennai during the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match is expected to be hot and humid and their is no chance of rain during the match. 

pointer
10:44 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE SCORE: Will the Chepauk pitch benefit the spinners?

The pitch at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium is often known to provide assistance to the spinners and it is expected that the spinners from both the teams can get equal help from the surface. 

pointer
09:59 IST, May 23rd 2023
GT vs CSK LIVE IPL SCORE: All eyes on Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans batsman Shubman Gill is coming into the match after hitting two consecutive centuries against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gill will hope to repeat his performance vs Super Kings as well. 

pointer
09:29 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat Titans' last five matches record

A look at the record of Gujarat Titans in the last five matches

Win vs Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets

Win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs

Loss vs Mumbai Indians by 27 runs

Win vs Lucknow Super Giants by 27 runs

Win vs Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets 

pointer
08:58 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL UPDATES: Chennai Super Kings' last five matches record

A look at Chennai Super Kings' record in the last five matches: 

  1. Win by 77 runs vs Delhi Capitals 
  2. Loss by six wickets vs Kolkata Knight Riders 
  3. Win by 27 runs vs Delhi Capitals
  4. Win by six wickets vs Mumbai Indians 
  5. No Result vs Lucknow Super Giants 
pointer
08:25 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Home advantage for Chennai

The Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2023 will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and CSK will certainly have an home advantage against GT. The team have a tremendous record at the ground and will look forward to make it to the finals of the tournament.

pointer
07:52 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT IPL LIVE: Titans look to make 2nd successive final

The Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans will look to make to their second successive final of the Indian Premier League and will also aim of winning the trophy for the second successive time against Chennai Super Kings.

pointer
07:21 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE SCORE: Super Kings look for first win vs Titans

The Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans have played each thrice in the history of the tournament and it has been the Titans who have always emerged victorious over Super Kings. Chennai will look to grab their first win vs Gujarat in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1.

pointer
06:49 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT IPL 2023 LIVE: Gujarat Titans Squad

A look at the squad of the Gujarat Titans ahead of the all-important Qualifier 1 vs Chennai Super Kings of the Indian Premier League 2023: 

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka.

pointer
06:49 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT IPL LIVE SCORE: Chennai Super Kings squad

A look at the squad of the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the all-important Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2023: 

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).

pointer
06:49 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE SCORE: Who wins the battle of Chepauk?

The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, both have performed exceptionally well throughout the Indian Premier League 2023. However, in the only match, both teams played in the group stage it was GT, who emerged victorious. CSK would look tp avenge the defeat and also make a place in the finals of the tournament. 

pointer
06:49 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Super Kings and Titans take on in Qualifier 1

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans will take on each other in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT