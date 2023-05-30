CSK Vs GT: MS Dhoni Prays As Ravindra Jadeja Faces Last Ball Of IPL 2023 Final

Ravindra Jadeja came to the fore, scoring 10 runs in two balls to lead Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL victory. Chennai Super Kings won their fifth IPL title by defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets. Due to the rain, the overs were cut to 15, and the men in yellow's new aim was 171. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube performed admirably, but it was Ravindra Jadeja who secured victory for MS Dhoni's team.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, captain of the Chennai Super Kings, was dismissed for a golden duck in what may have been his final IPL game as a player. In the 13th over of CSK's inning, Dhoni came to bat and was out after one ball. Due to weather delay, CSK's innings was shortened to 15 overs, and their aim was set at 171 runs. After Ambati Rayudu was struck out for 19 off 8 pitches by Mohit Sharma, Dhoni stepped up to the plate.

Read More: 0.1 second: MS Dhoni's mind-boggling reaction time to stump Shubman Gill - WATCH

What was worth watching in CSK vs GT?

Despite Dhoni's dismissal, CSK won the match and became only the second team in IPL history to win the championship a record five times. When CSK needed 10 runs off the final two balls, Ravindra Jadeja clinched the victory with a six and a four. Dhoni has officially built CSK the most successful team in the IPL, hence he can now proudly hang up his boots and enter retirement. Mumbai Indians have also won five championships, however they haven't competed in as many finals as CSK.

CSK vs GT's camera were on 2 players at the same time as 10 runs were needed in the last 2 balls with Ravindra Jadeja batting and MS Dhoni was recorded praying to God during the last moments of the match of IPL 2023. Jadeja hit a beautiful 6 and 4 in the last two balls to secure the trophy for his team. It seemed like MS Dhoni's prayers worked as he could not wait to go and hug Jadeja after the team ran into the pitch to celebrate their title. Chennai Super Kings make history by defeating Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final by five wickets to win their fifth Indian Premier League title.