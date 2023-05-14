CSK Vs KKR IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: CSK Seek Another Win Over KKR

As of Sunday morning, Nitish Rana-led KKR are 8th in the points table with 10 points. While they have minimal chances of making it to the playoffs because of the NRR of -0.357, a win against CSK, followed by a win against LSG will make them reach only 14 points.

This won't be enough for KKR to finish inside the top four standings. KKR is currently level on points with RCB. Meanwhile, a loss against CSK will be curtains for the two-time champions.