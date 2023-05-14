Last Updated:

CSK Vs KKR IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: CSK Seek Another Win Over KKR

CSK vs KKR Live Score: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to clash in Match 61 of IPL 2023. The CSK vs KKR live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of CSK vs KKR IPL match today at Chepauk.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
CSK vs KKR live score IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders score updates

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

09:25 IST, May 14th 2023
CSK vs KKR IPL Live Updates: Will CSK defeat KKR again?

CSK and KKR clashed for the first time this season in Match 33 of IPL 2023. MS Dhoni and co. dominated KKR in both the innings, scoring 235/4 in the first, before restricting KKR to 186/8 in the second. Former KKR star Ajinkya Rahane was awarded Player of the Match award for his knock of 71* runs in 29 balls.

08:31 IST, May 14th 2023
CSK vs KKR IPL Live Updates: IPL 2023 Points Table ahead of live action on Sunday

 

08:30 IST, May 14th 2023
CSK vs KKR IPL Live Updates: What's at stake for KKR in Match 61 of IPL 2023?

As of Sunday morning, Nitish Rana-led KKR are 8th in the points table with 10 points. While they have minimal chances of making it to the playoffs because of the NRR of -0.357, a win against CSK, followed by a win against LSG will make them reach only 14 points.

This won't be enough for KKR to finish inside the top four standings. KKR is currently level on points with RCB. Meanwhile, a loss against CSK will be curtains for the two-time champions.

08:30 IST, May 14th 2023
CSK vs KKR IPL Live Updates: What's at stake for CSK in Match 61 of IPL 2023?

MS Dhoni-led CSK head into the match on the back of a 27-run win over Delhi Capitals on May 10. As of Sunday morning, the four-time IPL champions are placed second in the IPL 2023 points table with 15 points and are expected to finish the league stage in the top four standings. 

A win against KKR will take their points tally to 17, putting them out of fifth-placed Rajasthan Royals' reach. This suggests that CSK could mathematically become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023.

