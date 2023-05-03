CSK Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Match Called Off Due To Rain

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
The match has been officially called off due to heavy showers in Lucknow. CSK and LSG will share a point each.
If a result is needed, the cut-off time for CSK, for a five-over chase in 7:28 PM IST. In case the match doesn't resume by then, it will be called off.
CSK would need -
LSG were 125/7 in 19.2 overs when rain stopped the play.
Badoni hit a four and a six to complete his second IPL half-century in the 19th over. LSG were 117/6 in 18.4 overs.
Pooran returned after scoring 20 runs in 31 balls, reducing LSG to 103/6 in 17.4 overs.
LSG were 98/5 in 17 overs, with Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran on the crease. LSG breached the 100-run mark in the next over.
Drinks were called on the conclusion of the 14th over, with LSG hanging low at 62/5 in 14 overs.
LSG were 58/5 in 13 overs in the first innings against CSK.
LSG lose Karan Sharma for 9 off 16 balls as Moeen Ali strikes. Lucknow Super Giants are 44/5 after 9.4 overs.
9 overs have been bowled in the CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match and Lucknow Super Giants are 42/4.
Lucknow Super Giants are 38/4 after the end of eight overs.
Lucknow Super Giants batsman Marcus Stoinis is cleaned up by CSK bowler Ravindra Jadeja for 6. LSG are 34/4 after 7 overs.
The Lucknow Super Giants finish powerplay at 32/3 with Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali picking up wickets for Chennai Super Kings.
LSG skipper Krunal Pandya will have to walk back for a golden duck as Maheesh Theekshana strikes once again. Lucknow Super Giants are 27/1 after 5.5 overs.
Lucknow Super Giants stand in captain Krunal Pandya has come out to the middle.
CSK bowler Maheesh Theekshana has cleaned up LSG batsman Manan Vohra for 10. Lucknow Super Giants are 27/1 after 5.4 overs.
Five overs have been bowled and Lucknow Super Giants are 25/1.
Four overs have been bowled and Lucknow Super Giants are 19/1.
CSK bowler Moeen Ali removes LSG opener Kyle Mayers for 14 off 17 balls. Lucknow Super Giants are 18/1.
Moeen Ali comes into the attack for Chennai Super Kings in the fourth over.
Three overs have been bowled in CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match and Lucknow are 16/0.
Lucknow Super Giants batsman Kyle Mayers has started to free his hands and hits Deepak Chahar for the first boundary of the innings.
Two overs have been bowled at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings and the home side are 6/0 after two overs.
One over has been bowled in the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings and the score is 5/0.
Deepak Chahar to opens the proceedings for the Chennai Super Kings against Lucknow Super Giants.
Purple Cap holder Tushar Deshpande comes into the attack for Chennai Super Kings in the second over.
Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (capt), Karan Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Deepak Chahar has come in place of Akash Singh for the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants.