CSK Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Match Called Off Due To Rain

CSK vs LSG live score: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants are all set to clash in Match 45 of IPL 2023. The CSK vs LSG live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of LSG vs CSK IPL match today at the Ekana Sports City.

CSK vs LSG live score 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Kings live IPL score

19:04 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Match called off due to rain

The match has been officially called off due to heavy showers in Lucknow. CSK and LSG will share a point each.

18:54 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Will the match resume? Know scenarios

If a result is needed, the cut-off time for CSK, for a five-over chase in 7:28 PM IST. In case the match doesn't resume by then, it will be called off.

18:29 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Possible DLS numbers if LSG don't bat again

CSK would need -

  • 42 for a 5 over game
  • 76 for 10 overs
  • 106 for 15 overs
  • 122 for 18 overs
  • 127 for 19 overs
17:21 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Rain stops play

LSG were 125/7 in 19.2 overs when rain stopped the play.

17:15 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Ayush Badoni completes fifty with consecutive boundaries

Badoni hit a four and a six to complete his second IPL half-century in the 19th over. LSG were 117/6 in 18.4 overs.

17:10 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Nicholas Pooran goes for 20

Pooran returned after scoring 20 runs in 31 balls, reducing LSG to 103/6 in 17.4 overs.

17:08 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Lucknow Super Giants nearing 100-run mark

LSG were 98/5 in 17 overs, with Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran on the crease. LSG breached the 100-run mark in the next over.

16:51 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORE: CSK continue onslaught, LSG 62/5 in 14 overs

Drinks were called on the conclusion of the 14th over, with LSG hanging low at 62/5 in 14 overs.

16:46 IST, May 3rd 2023
LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE: Lucknow hanging low on 58/5 after 13 overs

LSG were 58/5 in 13 overs in the first innings against CSK.

16:36 IST, May 3rd 2023
LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE: Moeen Ali dismisses Karan Sharma for 9

LSG lose Karan Sharma for 9 off 16 balls as Moeen Ali strikes. Lucknow Super Giants are 44/5 after 9.4 overs. 

16:31 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORE: 9 overs have been bowled, Lucknow are 42/4

9 overs have been bowled in the CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match and Lucknow Super Giants are 42/4. 

16:29 IST, May 3rd 2023
LSG vs CSK IPL LIVE: Lucknow are 38/4 after 8 overs

Lucknow Super Giants are 38/4 after the end of eight overs. 

16:23 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Marcus Stoinis gets cleaned up by Jadeja

Lucknow Super Giants batsman Marcus Stoinis is cleaned up by CSK bowler Ravindra Jadeja for 6. LSG are 34/4 after 7 overs. 

16:21 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Lucknow finish powerplay at 32/3

The Lucknow Super Giants finish powerplay at 32/3 with Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali picking up wickets for Chennai Super Kings. 

16:18 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Krunal Pandya walks back for a golden duck

LSG skipper Krunal Pandya will have to walk back for a golden duck as Maheesh Theekshana strikes once again. Lucknow Super Giants are 27/1 after 5.5 overs. 

16:18 IST, May 3rd 2023
LSG vs CSK IPL LIVE: Krunal Pandya comes out to the middle

Lucknow Super Giants stand in captain Krunal Pandya has come out to the middle.

16:14 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Theekshana cleans up Vohra

CSK bowler Maheesh Theekshana has cleaned up LSG batsman Manan Vohra for 10. Lucknow Super Giants are 27/1 after 5.4 overs. 

16:12 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG IPL LIVE SCORE: Five overs finished, Lucknow are 25/1

Five overs have been bowled and Lucknow Super Giants are 25/1.

16:07 IST, May 3rd 2023
LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE: After the end of 4 overs, Lucknow are 19/1

Four overs have been bowled and Lucknow Super Giants are 19/1. 

16:05 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG IPL LIVE SCORE: Moeen Ali removes Kyle Mayers for 14

CSK bowler Moeen Ali removes LSG opener Kyle Mayers for 14 off 17 balls. Lucknow Super Giants are 18/1. 

16:05 IST, May 3rd 2023
LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE: Moeen Ali into the attack for Chennai

Moeen Ali comes into the attack for Chennai Super Kings in the fourth over. 

16:01 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG IPL LIVE SCORE: Three overs bowled, Lucknow are 16/0

Three overs have been bowled in CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match and Lucknow are 16/0. 

16:01 IST, May 3rd 2023
LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE: Kyle Mayers starts to free his hands

Lucknow Super Giants batsman Kyle Mayers has started to free his hands and hits Deepak Chahar for the first boundary of the innings. 

15:58 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG IPL LIVE SCORE: Lucknow Super Giants are 6/0 after two overs

Two overs have been bowled at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings and the home side are 6/0 after two overs. 

15:52 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORE: One over bowled, Lucknow are 5/0

One over has been bowled in the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings and the score is 5/0. 

15:49 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG LIVE IPL SCORE: Deepak Chahar opens the proceedings for Chennai

Deepak Chahar to opens the proceedings for the Chennai Super Kings against Lucknow Super Giants. 

15:49 IST, May 3rd 2023
LSG vs CSK LIVE IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande comes into the attack

Purple Cap holder Tushar Deshpande comes into the attack for Chennai Super Kings in the second over. 

15:44 IST, May 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG IPL LIVE SCORE: Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI:  Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (capt), Karan Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

15:44 IST, May 3rd 2023
LSG vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

15:39 IST, May 3rd 2023
LSG vs CSK LIVE IPL UPDATES: Deepak Chahar comes back for Chennai

Deepak Chahar has come in place of Akash Singh for the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants. 

