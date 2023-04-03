Last Updated:

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 12 Runs

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs to win their first match of the season at the Chepauk Stadium, in front of thousands of fans.

00:21 IST, April 4th 2023
IPL 2023: Updated points table after Match 6

 

00:18 IST, April 4th 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Moeen Ali wins the POTM award

Moeen Ali has been named the player of the match for his contribution with the bat and for picking 4/26 with the ball. 

23:35 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Chennai win by 12 runs

Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs. 

23:27 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow need 28 runs off 6 balls

Lucknow Super Giants need 28 runs off the last six balls. LSg 191/6 in 19 overs. 

23:24 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow need 34 runs off 10 balls

Lucknow Super Giants need 34 runs off 10 balls to win the game against Chennai Super Kings. However, the MS Dhoni-led side is still in command.   

23:07 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: It's advantage CSK as Pooran departs

Nicolas Pooran fails to convert his quickfire innings as Tushar Deshpande wraps him up with Ben Stokes taking a clean catch on the boundary.

22:53 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Moeen Ali picks his 4th wicket

Moeen Ali dismisses the dangerous Marcus Stoinis as he claims his fourth scalp.

22:39 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Krunal departs for 9

Krunal Pandya has been dismissed by Moeen Ali for 9 off 9 balls. Lucknow are 105/4 in 10 overs. 

22:26 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul dismissed

Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul have been dismissed by Mitchell Santner and Moeen Ali respectively. Lucknow are 82/3 in 7.2 overs. 

22:23 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Mayers departs for 53 off 22 balls

Moeen Ali has dismissed Kyle Mayers for 53 off 22 balls. Lucknow are 79/1 in 5.3 overs.

22:15 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Mayers provides a solid start to Lucknow

Kyle Mayers scored his second consecutive fifty for Lucknow Super Giants. He and KL Rahul provided a solid start to LSG. Lucknow are 78/0 in 5.1 overs. 

21:47 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Kyle Mayers open batting with KL Rahul

Kyle Mayers opened the batting for Lucknow Super Giants with KL Rahul. Deepak Chahar took the new ball for Chennai. 

21:25 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: CSK set a mammoth 218 runs target for LSG

Riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway's opening partnership CSK have managed to post 217 runs on the board.

21:25 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: MS Dhoni departs after consecutive sixes

Mark Wood finally has his man as MS Dhoni returns after a quickfire 3 ball 12.

21:20 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: back to back sixes for MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni welcomes Mark Wood with back-to-back sixes. 

21:20 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja returns to the pavillion

Ravindra Jadeja could only manage three runs before getting out.

21:14 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: 200 comes up for CSK

Ambati Rayudu hits a four as CSK have reached 200.

21:05 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Avesh Khan dismisses Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes fails again as he became a victim of Avesh Khan

21:02 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Ravi Bishnoi strikes again

Moeen Ali tried to step out but a Ravi Bishnoi googly turned and Nicolas Pooran had an easy stumping.

21:02 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Shivam Dube departs

Shivam Dube failed to read a Ravi Bishnoi googly and top-edged to the third man and mark wood had a comfortable catch.

20:34 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Conway departs for 47

Mark Wood dismissed Devon Conway for 47 off 29 balls. Krunal Pandya took a brilliant catch near the boundary rope. CSK 118/2 in 10.2 overs.

20:27 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Gaikwad goes for 57

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi for 57 off 31 balls. Bishnoi removed Gaikwad off his very first delivery. CSK 110/1 in 9.1 overs. 

20:23 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: 100-run opening stand for Chennai

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway forge 100-run opening partnership for Chennai. 

20:17 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Gaikwad scores 2nd consecutive fifty

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his second consecutive half-century against Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk. Chennai 88/0 in 7.2 overs. 

20:09 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Gaikwad, Conway score 79 runs in powerplay

Ruturaj Gaikwad (46) and Devon Conway (23) scored 79 runs between them in the powerplay. Chennai on top. 

20:04 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Gaikwad takes on Gowtham

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed three sixes off Krishnappa Gowtham's over. Chennai Super Kings 60/0 in 5 overs. 

19:51 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Gaikwad scores a boundary

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a beautiful cover drive to hit his first boundary of the match, which came in the 3rd over bowled by Kyle Mayers. CSK 33/0 in 3 overs.

19:47 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Conway smashes two back-to-back 4s

Devon Conway smashed two back-to-back boundaries in the second over bowled by Avesh Khan. Chennai are 23/0 in 2 overs.

19:40 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Conway, Gaikwad open batting for Chennai

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings. Kyle Mayers took the new ball for Lucknow.  

19:13 IST, April 3rd 2023
CSK vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Lucknow Super Giants Impact Players

Lucknow Super Giants Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, P Mankad, J Unadkat, Amit Mishra

