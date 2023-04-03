CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 12 Runs

Quick links:
Image: IPL/Twitter
Moeen Ali has been named the player of the match for his contribution with the bat and for picking 4/26 with the ball.
Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs.
Lucknow Super Giants need 28 runs off the last six balls. LSg 191/6 in 19 overs.
Lucknow Super Giants need 34 runs off 10 balls to win the game against Chennai Super Kings. However, the MS Dhoni-led side is still in command.
Nicolas Pooran fails to convert his quickfire innings as Tushar Deshpande wraps him up with Ben Stokes taking a clean catch on the boundary.
Moeen Ali dismisses the dangerous Marcus Stoinis as he claims his fourth scalp.
Krunal Pandya has been dismissed by Moeen Ali for 9 off 9 balls. Lucknow are 105/4 in 10 overs.
Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul have been dismissed by Mitchell Santner and Moeen Ali respectively. Lucknow are 82/3 in 7.2 overs.
Moeen Ali has dismissed Kyle Mayers for 53 off 22 balls. Lucknow are 79/1 in 5.3 overs.
Kyle Mayers scored his second consecutive fifty for Lucknow Super Giants. He and KL Rahul provided a solid start to LSG. Lucknow are 78/0 in 5.1 overs.
Kyle Mayers opened the batting for Lucknow Super Giants with KL Rahul. Deepak Chahar took the new ball for Chennai.
Riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway's opening partnership CSK have managed to post 217 runs on the board.
Mark Wood finally has his man as MS Dhoni returns after a quickfire 3 ball 12.
MS Dhoni welcomes Mark Wood with back-to-back sixes.
Ravindra Jadeja could only manage three runs before getting out.
Ambati Rayudu hits a four as CSK have reached 200.
Ben Stokes fails again as he became a victim of Avesh Khan
Moeen Ali tried to step out but a Ravi Bishnoi googly turned and Nicolas Pooran had an easy stumping.
Shivam Dube failed to read a Ravi Bishnoi googly and top-edged to the third man and mark wood had a comfortable catch.
Mark Wood dismissed Devon Conway for 47 off 29 balls. Krunal Pandya took a brilliant catch near the boundary rope. CSK 118/2 in 10.2 overs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi for 57 off 31 balls. Bishnoi removed Gaikwad off his very first delivery. CSK 110/1 in 9.1 overs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway forge 100-run opening partnership for Chennai.
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his second consecutive half-century against Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk. Chennai 88/0 in 7.2 overs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (46) and Devon Conway (23) scored 79 runs between them in the powerplay. Chennai on top.
Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed three sixes off Krishnappa Gowtham's over. Chennai Super Kings 60/0 in 5 overs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad played a beautiful cover drive to hit his first boundary of the match, which came in the 3rd over bowled by Kyle Mayers. CSK 33/0 in 3 overs.
Devon Conway smashed two back-to-back boundaries in the second over bowled by Avesh Khan. Chennai are 23/0 in 2 overs.
Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings. Kyle Mayers took the new ball for Lucknow.
