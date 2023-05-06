CSK Vs MI Today Match IPL Live Score: Chennai Super Kings Defeat Mumbai By Six Wickets

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
some smart batting from the CSK batsmen helped them to six wicket win
Devon Conway gets back to the pavilion after a 42 ball 44
Ambati Rayudu's disastrous form continues as he heads for the dugout.
Piyush Chawla traps the in-form CSK batsman in front of the wicket as the home side lose their second wicket.
CSK were 55/1 at the end of the powerplay with Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane on the crease.
Gaikwad was dismissed by Piyush Chawla in the first ball of the fifth over. He his 30 runs off 16 balls during his stay at the crease.
After Gaikwad it was Devon Conway's turn to hit boundaries, as he struck two against Jofra Archer, scoring 10 off the fourth over.
Ruturaj Gaikwad hit the first six of the innings in the 3rd over of CSK's chase. He hit two sixes and a four in the over to amass 20 runs in total from the over. CSK reached 36/0 in 3 overs.
CSK got off the mark with a no-ball, before Ruturaj Gaikwad hit twin boundaries in the 1st over.
Courtesy of Nehal Wadhera's knock, MI reached 139/8 in 20 overs.
Tim David was dismissed on 2 off 4 by Tushar Deshpande in the penultimate over of the innings. MI were reduced to 127/6 in 18.3 overs.
Pathirana dismissed Nehal Wadhera for 64 off 51 in the 18th over.
Nehal Wadhera completed his half-century in 46 balls in the first ball of the 17th over.
MI were 93/4 with five overs remaining in the game and Tristan Stubbs on the crease with Nehal Wadhera.
Ravindra Jadeja dismantled Suryakumar Yadav's stumps in the third ball of the 10th over. Suryakumar hit 26 runs off 22 balls during his stay and took MI to 69/4 in 10.3 overs.
MI reached 44/3 on conclusion of the 7th over, with Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav on the crease.
MI skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Deepak Chahar in the same over as Ishan Kishan. Rohit was out for a duck after facing two balls. MI were 14/3 in 2.5 overs.
Deepak Chahar registered his first wicket of the match by removing Ishan Kisha for 7 off 9. MI were 13/2 in 2.2 overs.
Cameron Green was removed by Tushar Deshpande in the second over of the match. MI were reduced to 13/1 in 1.5 overs with the wicket.
Deepak Chahar opened the bowling for CSK, as Ishan Kishan took the strike with Rohit Sharma at the other end.
Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh , Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and skipper MS Dhoni made the decision to bowl first.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
A look at the full squads for both teams ahead of CSK vs MI, IPL 2023 Match 49.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Mumbai Indians Probable Impact Players: T Stubbs, V Vinod, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, R Singh
Chennai Super Kings Probable Impact Players: S Rashid, S Senapati, R Hangargekar, D Pretorious, A Singh
Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni (wk/c)
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Piyush Chawla