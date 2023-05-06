Last Updated:

CSK Vs MI Today Match IPL Live Score: Chennai Super Kings Defeat Mumbai By Six Wickets

CSK vs MI live score: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are playing in Match 49 of IPL 2023. The CSK vs MI live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the CSK vs MI IPL match today at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
CSK vs MI

Image: BCCI/IPL

19:09 IST, May 6th 2023
IPL live score: Chennai defeated Mumbai by six wickets

some smart batting from the CSK batsmen helped them to six wicket win

18:59 IST, May 6th 2023
IPL live score: Devon Conway makes his way to the dugout

Devon Conway gets back to the pavilion after a 42 ball 44

18:34 IST, May 6th 2023
IPL live score: Ambati Rayudu fails to make an impact

Ambati Rayudu's disastrous form continues as he heads for the dugout.

18:20 IST, May 6th 2023
IPL live score: Ajinkya Rahane departs

Piyush Chawla traps the in-form CSK batsman in front of the wicket as the home side lose their second wicket.

18:03 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: CSK 55/1 in powerplay

CSK were 55/1 at the end of the powerplay with Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane on the crease. 

17:53 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: Piyush Chawla sends back Ruturaj Gaikwad on 30 off 16

Gaikwad was dismissed by Piyush Chawla in the first ball of the fifth over. He his 30 runs off 16 balls during his stay at the crease.

17:50 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: Devon Conway jumps into the action

After Gaikwad it was Devon Conway's turn to hit boundaries, as he struck two against Jofra Archer, scoring 10 off the fourth over.

17:47 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: Gaikwad punishes Arshad Khan

Ruturaj Gaikwad hit the first six of the innings in the 3rd over of CSK's chase. He hit two sixes and a four in the over to amass 20 runs in total from the over. CSK reached 36/0 in 3 overs. 

17:36 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: Gaikwad off to a fiery start

CSK got off the mark with a no-ball, before Ruturaj Gaikwad hit twin boundaries in the 1st over.

17:36 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: MI set 140-run target for CSK

Courtesy of Nehal Wadhera's knock, MI reached 139/8 in 20 overs.

17:06 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: Deshpande sends back Tim David

Tim David was dismissed on 2 off 4 by Tushar Deshpande in the penultimate over of the innings. MI were reduced to 127/6 in 18.3 overs.

17:01 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: Pathirana gets rid of Nehal Wadhera

Pathirana dismissed Nehal Wadhera for 64 off 51 in the 18th over.

16:53 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: Nehal Wadhera hits maiden IPL fifty

Nehal Wadhera completed his half-century in 46 balls in the first ball of the 17th over.

16:47 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: 15 overs up for MI

MI were 93/4 with five overs remaining in the game and Tristan Stubbs on the crease with Nehal Wadhera. 

16:27 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: Jadeja strikes, Suryakumar Yadav gone

Ravindra Jadeja dismantled Suryakumar Yadav's stumps in the third ball of the 10th over. Suryakumar hit 26 runs off 22 balls during his stay and took MI to 69/4 in 10.3 overs.

16:11 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: MI revive innings after early hiccups

MI reached 44/3 on conclusion of the 7th over, with Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav on the crease.

15:49 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: Chahar sends back Rohit Sharma on a duck

MI skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Deepak Chahar in the same over as Ishan Kishan. Rohit was out for a duck after facing two balls. MI were 14/3 in 2.5 overs.

15:46 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: Ishan Kishan gone for 7

Deepak Chahar registered his first wicket of the match by removing Ishan Kisha for 7 off 9. MI were 13/2 in 2.2 overs.

15:41 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: Tushar Deshpande removes Cameron Green

Cameron Green was removed by Tushar Deshpande in the second over of the match. MI were reduced to 13/1 in 1.5 overs with the wicket.

15:30 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: Deepak Chahar begins proceedings at Chepauk

Deepak Chahar opened the bowling for CSK, as Ishan Kishan took the strike with Rohit Sharma at the other end.

15:14 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: CSK Impact Players

Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

15:14 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: MI Impact Players

Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh , Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod

15:08 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan

15:07 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

15:02 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: CSK wins the toss and decided to bowl first.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and skipper MS Dhoni made the decision to bowl first.

14:54 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: MI IPL 2023 Squad

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

14:38 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI IPL LIVE SCORE: CSK IPL 2023 Squad

A look at the full squads for both teams ahead of CSK vs MI, IPL 2023 Match 49.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

14:08 IST, May 6th 2023
MI vs CSK LIVE IPL SCORE: Mumbai Indians Probable Impact Players

Mumbai Indians Probable Impact Players: T Stubbs, V Vinod, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, R Singh

13:51 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Chennai Super Kings Probable Impact Players

 Chennai Super Kings Probable Impact Players: S Rashid, S Senapati, R Hangargekar, D Pretorious, A Singh

13:25 IST, May 6th 2023
CSK vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Dream XI Fantasy Team

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni (wk/c)

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad,  Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders:  Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Piyush Chawla

