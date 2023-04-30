Last Updated:

CSK Vs PBKS IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Know The Probable Playing XI

CSK vs PBKS Live Score: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Shikhar Dhawan' Punjab Kings are all set to clash in match number 41 of IPL 2023. The CSK vs PBKS live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of PBKS vs CSK IPL match today at the Chepauk Stadium.

Prateek Arya
CSK vs PBKS live score IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL match score

Image: BCCI/IPL

13:12 IST, April 30th 2023
CSK vs PBKS live: Know the probable impact players
  • Chennai Super Kings: S Rashid, S Senapati, R Hangargekar, A Rayudu, D Pretorious
  • PBKS impact players: Prabhsimran Singh, H Brar, R Dhawan, M Rathee, M Short
12:28 IST, April 30th 2023
CSK vs PBKS live: Chennai Super Kings predicted XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

12:28 IST, April 30th 2023
CSK vs PBKS: Punjab Kings predicted playing XI

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

11:36 IST, April 30th 2023
CSK vs PBKS live: Can Punjab bounce back after crushing defeat against LSG

Punjab Kings suffered a huge loss against Lucknow Super Giants. The wounds of the defeat might have healed, but can Punjab get back to winning ways?

10:07 IST, April 30th 2023
CSK vs PBKS live: Will Dhoni promote himself in the batting order?

After the loss against Rajasthan Royals there were questions emerged as to why Dhoni did not come out to bat? Thus, with a new day and a different match, will MS Dhoni give his fans what they want?

08:25 IST, April 30th 2023
CSK vs PBKS live: Will Ben Stokes come back in the squad?

After incurring an injury, Ben Stokes got sidelined after playing couple of initial matches for CSK. But the english all-rounder was slated to get fit today. Thus, will he grace the field today?

07:17 IST, April 30th 2023
CSK vs PBKS live: CSK full squad

CSK final squad: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala

07:17 IST, April 30th 2023
CSK vs PBKS live: Punjab Kings full squad

PBKS final squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Sikanadar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, and Mohit Rathe.

07:17 IST, April 30th 2023
CSK vs PBKS live: head to head

The teams have collided 27 times in the entirety of the coveted league. It is CSK, who won 15 of the 27 encounters, whereas it is 12 times when PBKS came out on top. 

07:17 IST, April 30th 2023
CSK vs PBKS live: Venue and timing

The CSK vs PBKS will take place at the MA. Chibamdaram Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 3:30 PM IST start.

07:17 IST, April 30th 2023
CSK vs PBKS live: IPL match 41

In the never-ending IPL 2023 action, today CSK will take on PBKS. This will be the first meeting of the teams in the prevalent season. CSK vs PBKS is an encounter that always promises to be highly ingraining. So, who will come out as he winner this time?

