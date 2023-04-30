CSK Vs PBKS IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Know The Probable Playing XI

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana
Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings suffered a huge loss against Lucknow Super Giants. The wounds of the defeat might have healed, but can Punjab get back to winning ways?
After the loss against Rajasthan Royals there were questions emerged as to why Dhoni did not come out to bat? Thus, with a new day and a different match, will MS Dhoni give his fans what they want?
After incurring an injury, Ben Stokes got sidelined after playing couple of initial matches for CSK. But the english all-rounder was slated to get fit today. Thus, will he grace the field today?
CSK final squad: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala
PBKS final squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Sikanadar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, and Mohit Rathe.
The teams have collided 27 times in the entirety of the coveted league. It is CSK, who won 15 of the 27 encounters, whereas it is 12 times when PBKS came out on top.
The CSK vs PBKS will take place at the MA. Chibamdaram Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 3:30 PM IST start.
In the never-ending IPL 2023 action, today CSK will take on PBKS. This will be the first meeting of the teams in the prevalent season. CSK vs PBKS is an encounter that always promises to be highly ingraining. So, who will come out as he winner this time?