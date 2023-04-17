Last Updated:

CSK Vs RCB IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Hasaranga Dismisses Rahane

CSK vs RCB Live Score: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to clash in match number 24 of IPL 2023. The CSK vs RR live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of RCB vs CSK IPL match today at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
CSK vs RCB IPL Live Score chennai super kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest score

Image: BCCI/IPL

pointer
20:36 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: Chennai Super Kings look to go big

CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: Devon Conway has been batting like a dream at the Chinnaswamy and has kept the scoreboard ticking for the 'men in yellow'. He has been receiving ample amount of support from Shivam Dube who is tonking the RCB bowling for fun.

pointer
20:19 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Conway smashes fifty

Devon Conway has smashed a half-century against Royal Challengers Bangalore. This is second consecutive fifty for Conway.

pointer
20:18 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Rahane departs for 37 off 20 balls

Wanindu Hasaranga has dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 37 off 20 balls. CSK 90/2 in 9.3 overs. 

pointer
19:43 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Gaikwad goes for 3 off 6 balls

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for 3 off 6 balls. CSK 16/1 in 2.2 overs.  

pointer
19:34 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Ruturaj, Conway open for Chennai

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings. Mohammed Siraj took the new ball for Bangalore. 

pointer
19:18 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Substitutes

CSK Impact Subs: 1 Akash Singh, 2 Dwaine Pretorius, 3 Subhanshu Senapati, 4 Shaik Rasheed, 5 Rajvardhan Hangargekar

RCB Impact Subs: 1 Suyash Prabhudessai, 2 David WIlley, 3 Akash Deep, 4 Karn Sharma, 5 Anuj Rawat

pointer
19:12 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB Live Score: CSK's Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

pointer
19:09 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB Live Score: RCB's Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

pointer
19:04 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bangalore win toss, opt to bowl

Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings. 

pointer
18:44 IST, April 17th 2023
IPL live score: toss is about to happen

Toss will play a crucial role in this match

pointer
18:04 IST, April 17th 2023
IPL live score: Virat Kohli has been in superb form

If CSK are to have an edge in the game their priority will be to send Virat Kohli to the pavilion as early as possible.

pointer
17:24 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB live: Ben Stokes is also unavailable for the match

With Ben Stokes also unavailable it remains to be seen who takes his place on the side.

pointer
16:23 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB live: Dhoni's fitness could be a concern

MS Dhoni's fitness could be a matter of concern and it remains to be seen how he fares before the match.

pointer
15:24 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB live: the southern derby will have plenty to offer

A face-off between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli is expected to fire up the stage of the IPL.

pointer
14:25 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB: Pitch report

Let's take a look at the CSK vs RCB pitch report

CSK vs RCB: Pitch report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is a batter-friendly pitch, and the side batting first would look to amass a big total on the board as a high-scoring thrilling run chase is quite the possibility on the ground. Bowling first would be a wise decision on such a surface.

 

 

pointer
11:44 IST, April 17th 2023
Will Virat Kohli break another record?

Virat Kohli has been in a scintillating form lately. How many will he score today? 

pointer
09:55 IST, April 17th 2023
Will MS Dhoni continue his 6 hitting form?

MS Dhoni has showcased immaculate six hitting form till now. Will he continue his blitz against RCB?

pointer
08:24 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB: Position on IPL 2023 Points Table

CSK and RCB are adjecent on the IPL 2023 League Table. CSK are on 6th position and RCB are on 7th. 

pointer
07:08 IST, April 17th 2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 squad

RCB IPL 2023 squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma,  Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

pointer
07:08 IST, April 17th 2023
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 squad

CSK Squad IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

pointer
07:08 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB: Head to head

The teams have crossed paths 30 times and out of those, CSK have got the better of RCB 19 times. Whereas, RCB have defeated CSK 10 times, and 1 match ended in a no contest. 

pointer
07:08 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB: Venue and match timing

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2023 match will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today. The match  is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start.

pointer
07:08 IST, April 17th 2023
CSK vs RCB: IPL Match 24

Today in the never-ending IPL action, CSK will take on RCB. This is a huge match as the rivalry between these two teams goes way back. Till now in IPL 2023 Both the teams have seen a mix of results. However, it's a new day and past does not hold much value in this funny old game. So, who will reign supreme today? All the action will be presented here.

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT