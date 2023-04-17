CSK Vs RCB IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Hasaranga Dismisses Rahane

Quick links:
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: Devon Conway has been batting like a dream at the Chinnaswamy and has kept the scoreboard ticking for the 'men in yellow'. He has been receiving ample amount of support from Shivam Dube who is tonking the RCB bowling for fun.
Devon Conway has smashed a half-century against Royal Challengers Bangalore. This is second consecutive fifty for Conway.
Wanindu Hasaranga has dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 37 off 20 balls. CSK 90/2 in 9.3 overs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for 3 off 6 balls. CSK 16/1 in 2.2 overs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings. Mohammed Siraj took the new ball for Bangalore.
CSK Impact Subs: 1 Akash Singh, 2 Dwaine Pretorius, 3 Subhanshu Senapati, 4 Shaik Rasheed, 5 Rajvardhan Hangargekar
RCB Impact Subs: 1 Suyash Prabhudessai, 2 David WIlley, 3 Akash Deep, 4 Karn Sharma, 5 Anuj Rawat
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj
Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings.
Toss will play a crucial role in this match
If CSK are to have an edge in the game their priority will be to send Virat Kohli to the pavilion as early as possible.
With Ben Stokes also unavailable it remains to be seen who takes his place on the side.
MS Dhoni's fitness could be a matter of concern and it remains to be seen how he fares before the match.
A face-off between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli is expected to fire up the stage of the IPL.
Let's take a look at the CSK vs RCB pitch report
The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is a batter-friendly pitch, and the side batting first would look to amass a big total on the board as a high-scoring thrilling run chase is quite the possibility on the ground. Bowling first would be a wise decision on such a surface.
Virat Kohli has been in a scintillating form lately. How many will he score today?
MS Dhoni has showcased immaculate six hitting form till now. Will he continue his blitz against RCB?
CSK and RCB are adjecent on the IPL 2023 League Table. CSK are on 6th position and RCB are on 7th.
RCB IPL 2023 squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell
CSK Squad IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.
The teams have crossed paths 30 times and out of those, CSK have got the better of RCB 19 times. Whereas, RCB have defeated CSK 10 times, and 1 match ended in a no contest.
The CSK vs RCB IPL 2023 match will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start.
Today in the never-ending IPL action, CSK will take on RCB. This is a huge match as the rivalry between these two teams goes way back. Till now in IPL 2023 Both the teams have seen a mix of results. However, it's a new day and past does not hold much value in this funny old game. So, who will reign supreme today? All the action will be presented here.