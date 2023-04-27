Last Updated:

CSK Vs RR, IPL 2023 Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings By 32 Runs

CSK vs RR Live Score: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are all set to clash in Match 37 of IPL 2023. The CSK vs RR live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of CSK vs RR IPL match today at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

IPL 2023
 
CSK vs RR

Image: BCCI/IPL

23:11 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE IPL score: Rajasthan Royals win by 32 runs

Rajasthan Royals restricted Chennai Super Kings to 170/6 in 20 overs to win by 32 runs. 

23:07 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE IPL score: Chennai need 37 runs in six balls to win

Chennai Super Kings need 37 runs to win off 6 balls against Rajasthan Royals. 

22:42 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE IPL score: Zampa picks a three-fer

Adam Zampa dismissed Moeen Ali to pick up his third wicket of the game. Chennai Super Kings 124/5 in 14.5 Overs.

22:23 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE IPL score: Rayudu goes for a golden duck

Ashwin dismissed Ambati Rayudu for a golden duck. Chennai Super Kings 73/4 in 10.4 overs. 

22:19 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE IPL score: Rahane goes for 15 off 13 balls

R Ashwin dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 15 off 13 balls. Chennai Super Kings 73/3 in 10.2 overs.

22:15 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE IPL score: Zampa strikes again to remove Gaikwad

Adam Zampa dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for 47 off 29 balls. Chennai Super Kings 69/2 in 9.2 overs. 

22:08 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE IPL score: Zampa dismisses Conway

Aam Zampa dismissed Devon Conway for 8 off 16 balls. Chennai Super Kings 42/1 in 5.6 Overs. 

21:49 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE IPL score: Conway, Gaikwad open batting

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings. Sandeep Sharma took the new ball for Rajasthan. 

21:13 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE IPL score: Rajasthan post 202/5 in 20 overs

Rajasthan Royals posted 202/5 in 20 overs. Chennai Super Kings will need 203 runs to win the match. 

20:59 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE IPL score: Theekshana removes Hetmyer

Maheesh Theekshana has dismissed Shimron Hetmyer for 8 off 10 balls. Rajasthan Royals 146/4 in 16.1 overs. 

20:45 IST, April 27th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE Score: RR 139/3 at the 15-over mark vs CSK

Rajasthan Royals were 139/3 after playing 15 overs in the first innings.

20:10 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE IPL score: Jadeja dismisses Buttler

Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Jos Buttler for 27 off 21 balls. Rajasthan Royals 86/1 in 8.2 overs. 

20:07 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE IPL score: Buttler, Jaiswal provide a solid start to Rajasthan

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have provided a solid start to Rajasthan Royals. They have scored 85 runs in 8 overs. 

20:03 IST, April 27th 2023
IPL 2023 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals 64/0 in powerplay

RR reached 64/0 in six overs with Jos Butller on 23 off 15 and Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 40 off 21.

19:46 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE IPL score: Buttler and Jaiswal cut loose

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been consistent for Rajasthan Royals so far and have always put their best foot forward as far as powerplay batting is concerned. They are doing the same against CSK and have started to take on their attack.

19:37 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE IPL score: Jaiswal and Buttler in the middle

It is the fight to stay on the top between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Jaiswal and Jos Buttler have opened the proceedings for Rajasthan Royals and they will look to use the powerplay and lay a strong foundation for a big score.

19:07 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: Check RR Playing XI vs CSK

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

19:07 IST, April 27th 2023
IPL 2023 Live Score: Check CSK playing XI vs RR

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

19:02 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR Live Score: RR win the toss, opt to bat first

Sanju Samson won the toss and revealed RR will bat first against CSK.

18:22 IST, April 27th 2023
IPL 2023 Live Score: CSK aim to better lead at the top of IPL 2023 points table

CSK close in on their fourth straight win when they face RR on Thursday. They head into the match on the back of four wins in the last five games.

16:44 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR: Head-to-head record

Rajasthan Royals have dominated Chennai Super Kings in their last five encounters. RR won four out of those five matches while CSK emerged victorious in just one. 

14:49 IST, April 27th 2023
Rajasthan Royals Probable XI

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

14:29 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: Chennai Super Kings Probable XI

 Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

13:53 IST, April 27th 2023
What's the weather report from Jaipur?

The weather during the CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match in Jaipur is expected to be partly cloudy and there is also a chance of thunderstorms during the match. 

13:15 IST, April 27th 2023
What's the pitch report from Jaipur?

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will be more helpful for the bowlers and the team batting second at the ground have more chance to emerge victorious. 

12:51 IST, April 27th 2023
Rajasthan Royals Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

12:21 IST, April 27th 2023
Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala

11:52 IST, April 27th 2023
CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: Rajasthan Royals Players to watch out for

 Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the players to watch out for the Rajasthan Royals during the CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match. 

11:09 IST, April 27th 2023
Players to watch out for in Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the players to watch out for in the Chennai Super Kings dugout during the CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match. 

10:25 IST, April 27th 2023
Middle order a worry for the Rajasthan Royals

The middle order has been a worry for the Rajasthan Royals and after the opening push provided by openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal and the middle-order batsmen have not been able to continue the same run rate. This has resulted in the team not reaching a good first innings. 

