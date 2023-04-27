CSK Vs RR, IPL 2023 Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings By 32 Runs

Quick links:
BCCI/IPL
Rajasthan Royals restricted Chennai Super Kings to 170/6 in 20 overs to win by 32 runs.
Chennai Super Kings need 37 runs to win off 6 balls against Rajasthan Royals.
Adam Zampa dismissed Moeen Ali to pick up his third wicket of the game. Chennai Super Kings 124/5 in 14.5 Overs.
Ashwin dismissed Ambati Rayudu for a golden duck. Chennai Super Kings 73/4 in 10.4 overs.
R Ashwin dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 15 off 13 balls. Chennai Super Kings 73/3 in 10.2 overs.
Adam Zampa dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for 47 off 29 balls. Chennai Super Kings 69/2 in 9.2 overs.
Aam Zampa dismissed Devon Conway for 8 off 16 balls. Chennai Super Kings 42/1 in 5.6 Overs.
Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings. Sandeep Sharma took the new ball for Rajasthan.
Rajasthan Royals posted 202/5 in 20 overs. Chennai Super Kings will need 203 runs to win the match.
Maheesh Theekshana has dismissed Shimron Hetmyer for 8 off 10 balls. Rajasthan Royals 146/4 in 16.1 overs.
Rajasthan Royals were 139/3 after playing 15 overs in the first innings.
Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Jos Buttler for 27 off 21 balls. Rajasthan Royals 86/1 in 8.2 overs.
Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have provided a solid start to Rajasthan Royals. They have scored 85 runs in 8 overs.
RR reached 64/0 in six overs with Jos Butller on 23 off 15 and Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 40 off 21.
Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been consistent for Rajasthan Royals so far and have always put their best foot forward as far as powerplay batting is concerned. They are doing the same against CSK and have started to take on their attack.
It is the fight to stay on the top between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Jaiswal and Jos Buttler have opened the proceedings for Rajasthan Royals and they will look to use the powerplay and lay a strong foundation for a big score.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Sanju Samson won the toss and revealed RR will bat first against CSK.
CSK close in on their fourth straight win when they face RR on Thursday. They head into the match on the back of four wins in the last five games.
Rajasthan Royals have dominated Chennai Super Kings in their last five encounters. RR won four out of those five matches while CSK emerged victorious in just one.
Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana
The weather during the CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match in Jaipur is expected to be partly cloudy and there is also a chance of thunderstorms during the match.
The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will be more helpful for the bowlers and the team batting second at the ground have more chance to emerge victorious.
Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root
Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala
Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the players to watch out for the Rajasthan Royals during the CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match.
Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the players to watch out for in the Chennai Super Kings dugout during the CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match.
The middle order has been a worry for the Rajasthan Royals and after the opening push provided by openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal and the middle-order batsmen have not been able to continue the same run rate. This has resulted in the team not reaching a good first innings.