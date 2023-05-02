Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: Axar Patel has been one of Delhi Capital's shining star what otherwise has been an entirely disappointing campaign for the franchise so far. The bowling allrounder proved his mettle like a full-fledged batsman in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he registered three half-centuries to his name and bailed the Indian teamout on multiple occasions. The 29-year-old has maintained his steady growth in the ongoing IPL 2023 and has been one of the most consistent performers both with bat and the ball.

Aakash Chopra who has been commentating and analysing matches in the IPL 2023 is surprised to see Axar not batting at the top of the order. Axar amassed a total of 211 runs in eight matches including a sensational half century against Mumbai Indians while with the ball also he has struck seven times. He is currently Delhi's highest wicket taker and second highest run scorer after David Warner.

Aakash Chopra questioned Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel policy

Aakash Chopra believes Axar should bat in the top order as Delhi's batting hasn't really performed well this campaign. He said on his YouTube channel, "Delhi's bowling is okay but the batting is not going that well. It's only about the top three, where you will see David Warner, Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh, and then they don't send Axar Patel at all. They have decided that they will not send him. Ahmedabad is his home and he might himself wear his pads and go out to bat. If he does that, it's fine, or else the logic of not sending Axar Patel is beyond my understanding."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders opener then lavished praises on Gujarat Titans stating they followed the path of Chennai Super Kings by putting in trust in lesser-known players.

"Gujarat are doing what Chennai used to do. They are investing in players who everyone felt wouldn't be able to deliver. They are saying they are not done but will start from here, whether it is Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller or Rahul Tewatia. They have been absolutely outstanding."

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2023

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel (replacement).