DC Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Today Match Live Score: Delhi On Top As KKR Lose Top Order Cheaply

DC vs KKR Live Score: David Warner's Delhi Capitals and Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders are playing each other in Match 28 of IPL 2023. The KKR vs DC live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the DC vs KKR IPL match today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC vs KKR Live Score Today IPL Match 2023

21:03 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR Live Score: Ishant Sharma takes out Nitish Rana

Ishant Sharma dismissed Nitish Rana for 4 off 7 balls. Kolkata Knight Riders are 32/3 in 5.2 overs. 

20:53 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR Live Score: Nortje removes Venkatesh

Anrich Nortje has dismissed Venkatesh Iyer for a duck. KKR are 25/2 in 3.3 overs. 

20:43 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR Live Score: Mukesh Kumar dismisses Litton Das

Mukesh Kumar has dismissed Litton Das for 4 off 4 balls. Kolkata Knight Riders 15/1 in 2 overs. 

20:43 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR Live Score: Jason Roy, Litton Das open for KKR

Jason Roy and Litton Das opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. Ishant Sharma took the new ball for Delhi Capitals. 

20:27 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR Live Score: Impact players

Delhi Capitals Subs: Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel

KKR Subs: Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Weise, Suyash Sharma, Narayan Jagadeesan

20:24 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR Live Score: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

KKR (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Litton Das, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya.

20:22 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR Live Score: Ishant, Salt in for Delhi

Ishant Sharma and Phil Salt will come in for Delhi Capitals. KKR have announced four changes. 

20:17 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR Live Score: Delhi win toss, opt to bowl first

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. 

20:17 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR Live Score: Toss at 8:15 PM

Toss is to take place at 8:15 PM IST.  No overs have been deducted. 

20:09 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR Live score: Now inspection at 8:15 PM

The pitch inspection will now take place at 8:15 PM. The covers are back on the ground. 

19:42 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR Live score: Inspection at 7:45 PM

Next inspection at Arun Jaitley Stadium to take place at 7:45 PM IST. 

19:32 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR Live score: Pitch inspection at 7:30 PM

The pitch inspection at Arun Jaitley Stadium will take place at 7:30 PM. 

19:03 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR Live score: Rain has delayed the toss

Rain is playing a spoilsports as toss has been delayed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

18:40 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR Live score: Toss coming up shortly

Toss will take place in a few minutes at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

17:26 IST, April 20th 2023
IPL Live score: Deli Capitals under tremendous pressure to delivber

Delhi Capitals are yet to claim their first win in the IPL 2023 and they will be adamant to take advantage of their home support

16:11 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR: Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Prithvi Shaw, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Yash Dhull, 5 Manish Pandey, 6 Axar Patel, 7 Lalit Yadav, 8 Aman Khan, 9 Abishek Porel (wk), 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Anrich Nortje.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: 1 Jason Roy/Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 N Jagadeesan (wk), 3 Venkatesh Iyer, 4 Nitish Rana (capt), 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Umesh Yadav, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Varun Chakaravarthy.

15:53 IST, April 20th 2023
Axar Patel needs to fire with the ball as well

DC all-rounder Axar Patel has been exceptional for his team with the bat but has not been able to repeat his performance with the ball. Axar would hope to perform with the ball as well. 

15:14 IST, April 20th 2023
KKR vs DC LIVE SCORE: David Warner have a big job to do in hands

David Warner will  have a big job to do in his hands as he has been in good batting form and will continue to lead the team's batting line up. 

14:41 IST, April 20th 2023
Will Kuldeep Yadav leave his impact in DC vs KKR IPL 2023 match?

Kuldeep Yadav till now has not been able to leave his impact in the Indian Premier League 2023 and would like to return to form in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. 

14:14 IST, April 20th 2023
KKR vs MI LIVE SCORE: Nitish Rana look to continue his good form

Nitish Rana will be looking to continue his good form against the Delhi Capitals he gained from the match vs SRH and will try to grab another big score. 

13:54 IST, April 20th 2023
Prithvi Shaw look to end dismal form

Prithvi Shaw will look to end dismal form in the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders and come up with a big score to return back to form in the Indian Premier League 2023. 

13:25 IST, April 20th 2023
Will Rinku Singh be able to repeat previous performances?

Rinku Singh has been one of the key performers of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last few matches and has also ended up coming with big scores. The team will hope yet another big performance from him ahead of the clash vs Delhi Capitals. 

13:04 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Capitals have a 3-2 edge vs Knight Riders ahead of the clash in New Delhi

Delhi Capitals have a 3-2 edge vs Kolkata Knight Riders in the last five matches ahead of the clash in New Delhi and will look to maintain the lead and grab their first win of the tournament. 

12:12 IST, April 20th 2023
KKR want to come back to winning ways

Nitish Rana led Kolkata Knight Riders would want to come back to winning ways and also grab their 3rd win against the Delhi Capitals. 

11:26 IST, April 20th 2023
Delhi Capitals eye first win in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals will be eyeing their first win in the IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders as till now they have lost five out of five matches and are also placed at the bottom of the points table.

10:49 IST, April 20th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Super Giants beat Royals by 10 runs

Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in Jaipur 

10:49 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR IPL LIVE SCORE: All eyes on Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer scored a century against Mumbai Indians in the last match at Wankhede would be looking to continue the performance in the match against Capitals. 

10:49 IST, April 20th 2023
KKR vs DC LIVE SCORE: Who wins the battle of New Delhi?

As Delhi Capitals would take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground the team would be looking to end their streak of losses and win their first match in the Indian Premier League 2023. 

10:49 IST, April 20th 2023
DC vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Kolkata and Delhi face off in match 28

David Warner-led Delhi Capitals will be continuing their search for first win against the Kolkata Knight Riders and will take on the Nitish Rana's side in New Delhi in match no 28. 

