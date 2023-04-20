DC Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Today Match Live Score: Delhi On Top As KKR Lose Top Order Cheaply

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Ishant Sharma dismissed Nitish Rana for 4 off 7 balls. Kolkata Knight Riders are 32/3 in 5.2 overs.
Anrich Nortje has dismissed Venkatesh Iyer for a duck. KKR are 25/2 in 3.3 overs.
Mukesh Kumar has dismissed Litton Das for 4 off 4 balls. Kolkata Knight Riders 15/1 in 2 overs.
Jason Roy and Litton Das opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. Ishant Sharma took the new ball for Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals Subs: Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel
KKR Subs: Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Weise, Suyash Sharma, Narayan Jagadeesan
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
KKR (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Litton Das, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya.
Ishant Sharma and Phil Salt will come in for Delhi Capitals. KKR have announced four changes.
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Toss is to take place at 8:15 PM IST. No overs have been deducted.
Toss to take place at 8:15 PM IST and play to start at 8:30 PM IST #TATAIPL | #DCvKKR
The pitch inspection will now take place at 8:15 PM. The covers are back on the ground.
Next inspection at Arun Jaitley Stadium to take place at 7:45 PM IST.
Next inspection to take place at 7:45 PM IST.#TATAIPL | #DCvKKR
The pitch inspection at Arun Jaitley Stadium will take place at 7:30 PM.
Rain is playing a spoilsports as toss has been delayed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium
Toss will take place in a few minutes at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Delhi Capitals are yet to claim their first win in the IPL 2023 and they will be adamant to take advantage of their home support
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Prithvi Shaw, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Yash Dhull, 5 Manish Pandey, 6 Axar Patel, 7 Lalit Yadav, 8 Aman Khan, 9 Abishek Porel (wk), 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Anrich Nortje.
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: 1 Jason Roy/Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 N Jagadeesan (wk), 3 Venkatesh Iyer, 4 Nitish Rana (capt), 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Umesh Yadav, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Varun Chakaravarthy.
DC all-rounder Axar Patel has been exceptional for his team with the bat but has not been able to repeat his performance with the ball. Axar would hope to perform with the ball as well.
David Warner will have a big job to do in his hands as he has been in good batting form and will continue to lead the team's batting line up.
Kuldeep Yadav till now has not been able to leave his impact in the Indian Premier League 2023 and would like to return to form in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Nitish Rana will be looking to continue his good form against the Delhi Capitals he gained from the match vs SRH and will try to grab another big score.
Prithvi Shaw will look to end dismal form in the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders and come up with a big score to return back to form in the Indian Premier League 2023.
Rinku Singh has been one of the key performers of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last few matches and has also ended up coming with big scores. The team will hope yet another big performance from him ahead of the clash vs Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals have a 3-2 edge vs Kolkata Knight Riders in the last five matches ahead of the clash in New Delhi and will look to maintain the lead and grab their first win of the tournament.
Nitish Rana led Kolkata Knight Riders would want to come back to winning ways and also grab their 3rd win against the Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals will be eyeing their first win in the IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders as till now they have lost five out of five matches and are also placed at the bottom of the points table.
Venkatesh Iyer scored a century against Mumbai Indians in the last match at Wankhede would be looking to continue the performance in the match against Capitals.
As Delhi Capitals would take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground the team would be looking to end their streak of losses and win their first match in the Indian Premier League 2023.
David Warner-led Delhi Capitals will be continuing their search for first win against the Kolkata Knight Riders and will take on the Nitish Rana's side in New Delhi in match no 28.