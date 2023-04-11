DC Vs MI, IPL 2023 | Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets

Quick links:
Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets with zero balls remaining.
Mumbai Indians are in trouble as Rohit Sharma has been dismissed for 65 off 45 balls. MI 143/4 in 16.5 overs.
Tim David has come in as an impact player for Mumbai Indians.
Suryakumar Yadav has been dismissed by Mukesh Kumar for a golden duck. Mumbai Indians 139/3 in 16 overs.
Mukesh Kumar has dismissed Tilak Varma for 41 off 29 balls. Mumbai Indians 139/2 in 15.5 overs.
Rohit Sharma has scored a half-century against Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians 101/1 in 11.3 overs.
Ishan Kishan has been dismissed run out for 31 off 26 balls after confusion in the middle. Following Rohit's command, Ishan ran to the non-striker's end but couldn't reach there on time.
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have smashed 49 runs between them in 4 overs.
Delhi Capitals have been bowled out for 172 runs in 19.4 overs. Mumbai Indians need 173 runs to win their first match of IPL 2023.
David Warner and Kuldeep Yadav have been dismissed on consecutive balls. Capitals 166/9 in 19 overs.
Jason Behrendorff has dismissed Axar Patel for 54 off 25 balls. Delhi Capitals 165/6 in 18.1 overs.
Axar Patel scored a 22-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians. His knock included four boundaries and five sixes.
David Warner has smashed his third half-century in the ongoing IPL 2023. He scored fifty against Mumbai Indians.
Piyush Chawla has dismissed Lalit Yadav for 2 off 4 balls. Delhi Capitals 98/5 in 12.3 overs.
Piyush Chawla dropped David Warner's catch at mid-off off Cameron Green's bowling.
Rovman Powell has been dismissed by Piyush Chawla for 4 off 4 balls. Delhi Capitals are 86/4 in 10.4 overs.
Yash Dhull has been dismissed by Riley Meredith for 2 off 4 balls. Delhi Capitals are 81/3 in 9.5 overs.
Debutant Yash Dhull has joined David Warner in the middle for his first-ever IPL game. He made his debut against Mumbai Indians.
Piyush Chawla dismissed Manish Pandey for 26 off 18 balls. Delhi Capitals are 76/2 in 8.3 overs.
Hrithik Shokeen dismissed Prithvi Shaw for 15 off 10 balls. Delhi Capitals are 33/1 in 3.4 overs.
David Warner and Prithvi Shaw are currently dealing with boundaries. They have scored 33/0 in 3.1 overs.
David Warner and Prithvi Shaw opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Jason Behrendorff took the new ball for Mumbai Indians.
Delhi Capitals: Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Khan, Praveen Dubey
Mumbai Indians: Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Abishek Porel, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel(wk), Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), N Wadhera, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith
World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull has been handed his maiden IPL cap by Delhi Capitals. Dhull has replaced Khaleel Ahmed.
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in Match 16 of IPL 2023.
Both Delhi Capitals captain David Warner and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma will be out on the ground in a few minutes for the toss.
Matches played - 32
MI won - 17
DC won - 15
Last encounter - MI won by 5 wickets in IPL 2022
Delhi Capitals led by David Warner and Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma are two heavyweights and their team looks powerful on the paper. As far as this IPL is concerned, both of them haven't been able to earn their first victory and this is about to change tonight. Both of them have been plagued by injury issues and need to something to turn things around.