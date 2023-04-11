Last Updated:

DC Vs MI, IPL 2023 | Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets with zero balls remaining. Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma were phenomenal with the bat.

Image: BCCI

23:19 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians win by 6 wickets

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets with zero balls remaining. 

22:59 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Rohit Sharma departs

Mumbai Indians are in trouble as Rohit Sharma has been dismissed for 65 off 45 balls. MI 143/4 in 16.5 overs. 

22:55 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Tim David comes in as Impact Player

Tim David has come in as an impact player for Mumbai Indians. 

22:52 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: SKY goes for a golden duck

Suryakumar Yadav has been dismissed by Mukesh Kumar for a golden duck. Mumbai Indians 139/3 in 16 overs. 

22:50 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Tilak Varma departs for 41

Mukesh Kumar has dismissed Tilak Varma for 41 off 29 balls. Mumbai Indians 139/2 in 15.5 overs.  

22:26 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Rohit Sharma scores a fifty

Rohit Sharma has scored a half-century against Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians 101/1 in 11.3 overs. 

22:06 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Ishan Kishan goes after confusion in middle

Ishan Kishan has been dismissed run out for 31 off 26 balls after confusion in the middle. Following Rohit's command, Ishan ran to the non-striker's end but couldn't reach there on time. 

21:49 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan on fire

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have smashed 49 runs between them in 4 overs. 

21:16 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Delhi Capitals all out for 172 runs

Delhi Capitals have been bowled out for 172 runs in 19.4 overs. Mumbai Indians need 173 runs to win their first match of IPL 2023. 

21:09 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Warner, Kuldeep dismissed on consecutive balls

David Warner and Kuldeep Yadav have been dismissed on consecutive balls. Capitals 166/9 in 19 overs. 

21:05 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Behrendorff dismisses Axar Patel

Jason Behrendorff has dismissed Axar Patel for 54 off 25 balls. Delhi Capitals 165/6 in 18.1 overs. 

21:02 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Axar brings up 22-ball half-century

Axar Patel scored a 22-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians. His knock included four boundaries and five sixes. 

20:49 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Warner scores another IPL fifty

David Warner has smashed his third half-century in the ongoing IPL 2023. He scored fifty against Mumbai Indians. 

20:35 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Chawla dismisses Lalit Yadav

Piyush Chawla has dismissed Lalit Yadav for 2 off 4 balls. Delhi Capitals 98/5 in 12.3 overs. 

20:30 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Piyush Chawla drops a sitter

Piyush Chawla dropped David Warner's catch at mid-off off Cameron Green's bowling. 

20:24 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Powell goes for 4 off 4 balls

Rovman Powell has been dismissed by Piyush Chawla for 4 off 4 balls. Delhi Capitals are 86/4 in 10.4 overs. 

20:19 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Dhull goes for 2 off 4 balls

Yash Dhull has been dismissed by Riley Meredith for 2 off 4 balls. Delhi Capitals are 81/3 in 9.5 overs. 

20:16 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Debutant Dhull joins Warner in the middle

Debutant Yash Dhull has joined David Warner in the middle for his first-ever IPL game. He made his debut against Mumbai Indians. 

20:13 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Manish Pandey goes

Piyush Chawla dismissed Manish Pandey for 26 off 18 balls. Delhi Capitals are 76/2 in 8.3 overs. 

19:48 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Prithvi Shaw departs for 15 off 10 balls

Hrithik Shokeen dismissed Prithvi Shaw for 15 off 10 balls. Delhi Capitals are 33/1 in 3.4 overs. 

19:44 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Warner, Shaw dealing in boundaries

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw are currently dealing with boundaries. They have scored 33/0 in 3.1 overs. 

19:33 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Warner, Shaw open for Delhi

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Jason Behrendorff took the new ball for Mumbai Indians. 

19:15 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Impact players

Delhi Capitals: Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Khan, Praveen Dubey

Mumbai Indians: Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya

19:13 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Confirmed Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Abishek Porel, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel(wk), Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), N Wadhera, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith

19:06 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Yash Dhull gets his maiden IPL cap

World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull has been handed his maiden IPL cap by Delhi Capitals. Dhull has replaced Khaleel Ahmed. 

19:02 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in Match 16 of IPL 2023. 

18:47 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI, IPL LIVE score: Toss coming up in a few minutes

Both Delhi Capitals captain David Warner and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma will be out on the ground in a few minutes for the toss. 

17:24 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Latest Updates: Delhi Capitals gear up in search of first win
16:35 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: Head-to-head records

Matches played - 32

MI won - 17

DC won - 15

Last encounter - MI won by 5 wickets in IPL 2022

15:30 IST, April 11th 2023
DC vs MI: The search for the valuable two points

Delhi Capitals led by David Warner and Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma are two heavyweights and their team looks powerful on the paper. As far as this IPL is concerned, both of them haven't been able to earn their first victory and this is about to change tonight. Both of them have been plagued by injury issues and need to something to turn things around.

