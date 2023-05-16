DC Vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Delhi Capitals Defeat Punjab Kings By 15 Runs

Quick links:
It was a bad performance in the field but we will take the win. We lost the toss but batter with fluidity. The wicket helped after the inconsistent pitches at home. You want consistency from your home venue. We haven't been able to work out what am good total there is.
Liam Livingstone's heroics goes in vain as Delhi Capitals defeat Punjab Kings by 15 runs
Harpreet Brar gets run out for a duck. Punjab Kings 180/7 in 18.3 Overs.
Shahrukh Khan too gets out cheaply as Punjab now have a mountain to climb
Jitesh Sharma fails to make an impact as Anrich Nortje removes him
Punjab take a bold step as they introduce Jitesh Sharma in place of Atharva Taide as an impact player.
Delhi have another breakthrough as Prabhsimran Singh makes his way towards the dugout
The PBKS Skipper departs for a duck as the team fails open to open their innings with a run. PBKS at 0/1
Punjab Kings open the second innings with Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan
A Rilee Rossouw storm helped Delhi Capitals to set up a 214-run target for Punjab Kings
Rilee Rossouw has created a mayhem at Dharamsala
Prithvi Shaw finally returns to the pavilion
Prithvi Shaw finally shows his worth as he registers his maiden 50 in IPL 2023
Shikhar Dhawan takes a blinder as David Warner goes back for 46
Prithvi Shaw (38) and David Warner (78) have put together a 78 run opening partnership.
Prithvi Shaw and David Warner open the batting for Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals starting XI: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
DC impact players: Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan
PBKS named two changes in their lineup
Starting XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS impact players: Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee
PBKS skipper wins the toss and has decided to bowl first at the picturesque Dharamsala Stadium.
Toss could play a crucial role at the Dharamsala Stadium
Having been eliminated from IPL 2023 Delhi capitals will play with their heart out and Punjab Kings will be aware of their threat.
The Punjab Kings would undoubtedly have a better edge as they head to the HPCS Stadium in Dharamshala. Since it is their old stomping grounds, it would definitely aid them.
Delhi Capitals Impact Players: R Patel, Manish Pandey, L Yadav, A Porel, Chetan Sakariya
Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis, H Singh, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee
The weather during the DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 match in Dharmashala is expected to be cloudy and no rain is expected during the match. The maximum temperature will be 36 degrees celsius.
A look at the updated IPL 2023 points table after LSG vs MI IPL 2023 match:
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Head to Head Record
Played: 31
Punjab Kings: 16
Delhi Capitals: 15
The Punjab Kings will be playing an Indian Premier League match after a while at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala and the pitch offers a lot of help to the fast bowlers. Batting first on the ground can be beneficial.
Delhi Capitals batsman Phil Salt is one of the top performers for the team this season and will aim to repeat his performance vs Punjab Kings.
Prabhsimran Singh is coming off by scoring a century in Punjab Kings last match and will once again look to continue the same performance vs Delhi Capitals as well.