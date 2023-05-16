Last Updated:

DC Vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Delhi Capitals Defeat Punjab Kings By 15 Runs

DC vs PBKS Live Score: David Warner Delhi Capitals' and Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings are playing in Match 63 of IPL 2023. The DC vs PBKS live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the DC vs PBKS IPL match today at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

IPL 2023
 
Written By
Digital Desk
DC vs PBKS

Image: BCCI/IPL

23:46 IST, May 17th 2023
IPL live score: David Warner reflects on the win

It was a bad performance in the field but we will take the win. We lost the toss but batter with fluidity. The wicket helped after the inconsistent pitches at home. You want consistency from your home venue. We haven't been able to work out what am good total there is.

23:18 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Capitals defeat Punjab Kings by 15 runs

Liam Livingstone's heroics goes in vain as Delhi Capitals defeat Punjab Kings by 15 runs

23:10 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Harpreet Brar goes for a duck

Harpreet Brar gets run out for a duck. Punjab Kings  180/7 in 18.3 Overs.

22:55 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Punjab's hopes fading away

Shahrukh Khan too gets out cheaply as Punjab now have a mountain to climb

22:55 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: The move hasn't paid off

Jitesh Sharma fails to make an impact as Anrich Nortje removes him

22:55 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Jitesh Sharma replaced Atharva Taide as an impact player

Punjab take a bold step as they introduce Jitesh Sharma in place of Atharva Taide as an impact player.

22:10 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Prabhsimran Singh departs

Delhi have another breakthrough as Prabhsimran Singh makes his way towards the dugout

21:32 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Shikhar Dhawan departs

The PBKS Skipper departs for a duck as the team fails open to open their innings with a run. PBKS at 0/1

21:32 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: PBKS open the second innings

Punjab Kings open the second innings with Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan

21:12 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC IPL live updates: DC post 213 runs on the board

A Rilee Rossouw storm helped Delhi Capitals to set up a 214-run target for Punjab Kings

20:58 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Rilee Rossouw also brings up his 50

Rilee Rossouw has created a mayhem at Dharamsala

20:48 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Prithvi Shaw departs

Prithvi Shaw finally returns to the pavilion

20:48 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Prithvi Shaw brings up his fifty

Prithvi Shaw finally shows his worth as he registers his maiden 50 in IPL 2023

20:26 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: David Warner departs

Shikhar Dhawan takes a blinder as David Warner goes back for 46

20:17 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Delhi have laid a solid foundation

Prithvi Shaw (38) and David Warner (78) have put together a 78 run opening partnership.

19:35 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Delhi will seek to post a good score on the board

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner open the batting for Delhi Capitals

19:22 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Delhi named three changes

Delhi Capitals starting XI: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

DC impact players: Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan

19:22 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Punjab named two changes

PBKS named two changes in their lineup

Starting XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS impact players: Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee

19:09 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Punjab win the toss and will bowl first

PBKS skipper wins the toss and has decided to bowl first at the picturesque Dharamsala Stadium.

18:53 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Toss to follow shortly

Toss could play a crucial role at the Dharamsala Stadium

18:53 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Can DC be the party pooper

Having been eliminated from IPL 2023 Delhi capitals will play with their heart out and Punjab Kings will be aware of their threat.

17:57 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Does PBKS have an edge on their old stadium?

The Punjab Kings would undoubtedly have a better edge as they head to the HPCS Stadium in Dharamshala. Since it is their old stomping grounds, it would definitely aid them.

15:30 IST, May 17th 2023
PBKS vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Capitals Impact Players

 Delhi Capitals Impact Players: R Patel, Manish Pandey, L Yadav, A Porel, Chetan Sakariya

13:58 IST, May 17th 2023
DC vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Punjab Kings Predicted Impact Players

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis, H Singh, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee

13:20 IST, May 17th 2023
DC vs PBKS LIVE IPL UPDATES: How is the weather in Dharamshala?

The weather during the DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 match in Dharmashala is expected to be cloudy and no rain is expected during the match. The maximum temperature will be 36 degrees celsius.

12:39 IST, May 17th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE: Updated Points Table

A look at the updated IPL 2023 points table after LSG vs MI IPL 2023 match: 

 

12:03 IST, May 17th 2023
DC vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Head to Head record

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Head to Head Record 

Played: 31

Punjab Kings: 16

Delhi Capitals: 15

11:21 IST, May 17th 2023
DC vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: How is the pitch in Dharamshala?

The Punjab Kings will be playing an Indian Premier League match after a while at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala and the pitch offers a lot of help to the fast bowlers. Batting first on the ground can be beneficial.

10:54 IST, May 17th 2023
DC vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Will Phil Salt fire once again?

Delhi Capitals batsman Phil Salt is one of the top performers for the team this season and will aim to repeat his performance vs Punjab Kings.

10:32 IST, May 17th 2023
DC vs PBKS LIVE IPL SCORE: All eyes on Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh is coming off by scoring a century in Punjab Kings last match and will once again look to continue the same performance vs Delhi Capitals as well. 

