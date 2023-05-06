DC Vs RCB Today Match IPL Live Score: Will Royal Challengers Bangalore Enter Top 4 Race?

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Total matches: 29
RCB won: 18
DC won: 10
NR: 1
IPL 2023 Match 44 - DC beat GT by 5 runs
IPL 2023 Match 40 - SRH beat DC by 9 runs
IPL 2023 Match 34 - DC beat SRH by 7 runs
IPL 2023 Match 28 - DC beat KKR by 4 wickets
IPL 2023 Match 20 - RCB beat DC by 23 runs
IPL 2023 Match 43 - RCB beat LSG by 18 runs
IPL 2023 Match 36 - KKR beat RCB by 21 runs
IPL 2023 Match 32 - RCB beat RR by 7 runs
IPL 2023 Match 27 - RCB best PBKS by 24 runs
IPL 2023 Match 24 - CSK beat RCB by 8 runs
RCB hosted DC at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15 in Match 20 of IPL 2023. While RCB posted a total of 174/6 in the first innings, DC were restricted to 151/9 in the second innings, as they ended up losing by 23 runs.
On Saturday, live action will kick off at 3 PM IST with the CSK vs MI, IPL 2023 Match 49 at Chepauk. DC and RCB will then lock horns in the second matchup for the day.
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore go head-to-head in New Delhi, coming off similar campaigns in the IPL 2023. Both teams head into the match on the back of victories in their previous fixtures. RCB need a victory over Delhi on Saturday in a bid to enter the top four race in the IPL 2023 points table. On the other hand, DC chase their fourth win of the season, which could place them at eighth in the standings by the end of the night.