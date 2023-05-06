DC Vs RCB Today Match IPL Live Score: Will Royal Challengers Bangalore Enter Top 4 Race?

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore go head-to-head in New Delhi, coming off similar campaigns in the IPL 2023. Both teams head into the match on the back of victories in their previous fixtures. RCB need a victory over Delhi on Saturday in a bid to enter the top four race in the IPL 2023 points table. On the other hand, DC chase their fourth win of the season, which could place them at eighth in the standings by the end of the night.