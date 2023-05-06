Last Updated:

DC Vs RCB Today Match IPL Live Score: Will Royal Challengers Bangalore Enter Top 4 Race?

DC vs RCB live score: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore face David Warner's Delhi Capitals in Match 50 of IPL 2023. The DC vs RCB live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the DC vs RCB IPL match today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
DC vs RCB live score IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest score

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

12:03 IST, May 6th 2023
DC vs RCB IPL LIVE Updates: Head-to-head records

Total matches: 29

RCB won: 18

DC won: 10

NR: 1

11:33 IST, May 6th 2023
DC vs RCB IPL LIVE UPDATES: Top picks for fantasy teams
  • Phil Salt: 64 runs in 4 games, SR - 160.00
  • Virat Kohli: 364 runs in 9 games, Avg.- 45.50
  • Axar Patel: 238 runs and 7 wickets in 9 games
  • Mohammed Siraj: 15 wickets in 9 games, Avg.- 17.13
10:58 IST, May 6th 2023
DC vs RCB IPL LIVE UPDATES: DC's last five results in IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Match 44 - DC beat GT by 5 runs

IPL 2023 Match 40 - SRH beat DC by 9 runs

IPL 2023 Match 34 - DC beat SRH by 7 runs

IPL 2023 Match 28 - DC beat KKR by 4 wickets

IPL 2023 Match 20 - RCB beat DC by 23 runs

10:33 IST, May 6th 2023
DC vs RCB IPL LIVE UPDATES: RCB's last five results in IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Match 43 - RCB beat LSG by 18 runs 

IPL 2023 Match 36 - KKR beat RCB by 21 runs

IPL 2023 Match 32 - RCB beat RR by 7 runs

IPL 2023 Match 27 - RCB best PBKS by 24 runs

IPL 2023 Match 24 - CSK beat RCB by 8 runs

09:56 IST, May 6th 2023
DC vs RCB IPL LIVE UPDATES: What happened when RCB last met DC?

RCB hosted DC at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15 in Match 20 of IPL 2023. While RCB posted a total of 174/6 in the first innings, DC were restricted to 151/9 in the second innings, as they ended up losing by 23 runs.

09:33 IST, May 6th 2023
DC vs RCB IPL LIVE UPDATES: IPL 2023 points table as of Saturday morning

 

09:33 IST, May 6th 2023
DC vs RCB IPL LIVE UPDATES: CSK face MI in Chepauk, before DC host RCB

On Saturday, live action will kick off at 3 PM IST with the CSK vs MI, IPL 2023 Match 49 at Chepauk. DC and RCB will then lock horns in the second matchup for the day.

09:33 IST, May 6th 2023
DC vs RCB IPL LIVE UPDATES: What's at stake in IPL 2023 Match 50?

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore go head-to-head in New Delhi, coming off similar campaigns in the IPL 2023. Both teams head into the match on the back of victories in their previous fixtures. RCB need a victory over Delhi on Saturday in a bid to enter the top four race in the IPL 2023 points table. On the other hand, DC chase their fourth win of the season, which could place them at eighth in the standings by the end of the night.

COMMENT